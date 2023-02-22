TOWER—Having already established two successful businesses in northern Minnesota, Justin and Jessica Renner took a look around at what was missing from their life—particularly when it came to outdoors opportunities—and how they could fill that void for themselves and others.
The result: Vermilion RV Park (VRVP), a 49-site (seasonal) full service complex opening on the shores of Lake Vermilion—Pike Bay near Tower to be exact—this spring.
“We noticed how all the parks in our area, and beyond, were always full. There was always a need for a location for people to stay for the summer to enjoy our beautiful area. We knew we would enjoy sharing the area with people and helping them experience a fun and memorable summer,” Jessica Renner said. “So, we decided to take on another adventure and open an RV park.”
The $1.4 million project, which included some money from Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation (IRRRB), is basically complete—besides some landscaping—and will open for business on May 15. Jessica Renner and her husband are currently taking reservations for sites.
The RV park address is 10 Marina Drive, Tower, and is located next to another business, “Your Boat Club,” and features a front row view of Pike Bay. All the sites at VRVP are full hookup, which includes water, electric, and septic.
The seasonal rate is $4,000.00 plus electric expenses and the season runs May 15 through October 15. Jessica said winter storage is an option to those returning the following year.
“We are right on the lake, so swimming is an option. Each site will have new trees planted in between one another. Our future plans include opening up the beach area more, a pick up and drop off dock, and a shower house,” she said.
Vermilion RV Park is owned and operated by Justin and Jessica, and is not affiliated or associated with any other parks, or their owners, in the city limits of Tower.
“VRVP offers some of the best views of Pike Bay, with great sunsets and the chance to see the northern lights. The park is neighboring properties to Your Boat Club, where one can rent a boat slip for their own boat or rent a boat to take out for the weekend,” Jessica said. “The park is located right on the edge of town, so any needed amenities are just a hop skip, and jump away. In Tower, one can find their groceries, gas, restaurants, salons, boutiques, and more. Everything is easy access and close by.”
---
Justin Renner grew up in Chisholm and moved to Chicago after graduating high to school to follow his passion of building. After learning the trade, he started his own contracting business, eventually moving to a town in Nebraska to rebuild after major storms had hit the area.
That’s where he met his wife-to-be, Jessica, who grew up in Nebraska where she was involved with farming and livestock.
The two of them then decided it would be fun to move to Minnesota and build a life together.
Once in Minnesota, the contracting business, JR Custom Solutions, LLC took off, building homes on Lake Vermilion, Jessica said.
Because of the need for good trailers in their contracting business, they then decided to purchase a building and start a trailer dealership, naming it JR’s Sport and Utility.
The business is located on Highway 169, north of Virginia, where they offer special orders on H & H custom utility style trailers.
Then the couple started to take a look at opportunities on the lake.
“Because of (our) love for the outdoors, owning (our) own RV, boating, and being on the water in the Lake Vermilion area, (we) started looking for an opportunity to build a business that would align with those interests,” Jessica said.
They found a property for sale on Lake Vermilion—right on the edge of town by the City of Tower—and thought it would be a beautiful place for an RV Park.
With a lot of guidance, Jessica said, they jumped into the process of learning what needed to be done in order to establish an RV park on the property.
“Every necessary step was taken, plus some, to ensure that the property could become what (we) were envisioning. While quite the process to get in motion, (we) are very excited to announce that Vermilion RV Park (VRVP) will be completed and open for the 2023 season,” she said.
“We both enjoy the outdoors very much. We are excited to share it with others and have lasting memories made at our RV park. We are looking to attract family-oriented individuals that enjoy the outdoors,” Jessica added.
Jessica said the IRRRB provided a $250,000 grant to the city of Tower for site work, electrical infrastructure, and wetland mitigation, for the estimated $1,488,656 project.
“It is well known that the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation (IRRRB) is a great resource for new economic development projects that will inject more revenue into area communities. Having their support was a phenomenal jumpstart to getting our project off of the ground,” she said.
For more information or to secure a site, Jessica and Justin can be contacted by phone at 218-404-6830 or by email at vermilionrvpark@gmail.com. More information can also be found on the park’s Facebook page (search Vermilion RV Park).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.