‘Copper-tunities are endless’

When you represent Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District, mining, the men and women who make a living working in the industry, and all the businesses that depend on mines for survival, are always on top of the priority list.
U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber knows this all too well, which is why it is a topic he discusses with his colleagues in Washington D.C. every chance he gets.
He also knows that it’s one thing to hear about the good, the bad and ugly from him, but it is something altogether different to hear it from the men and women with a personal stake in the region and its future.
That’s one of the reasons why Stauber invited a contingent of northern Minnesota mining industry leaders and stakeholders to Washington D.C. in mid-January to share their thoughts on the past, present and future in a forum in front of a group of influential members of Congress.
“My fellow members of Congress hear from me all the time on the importance of this project. This time, I wanted them to hear from those who know Minnesota mining the best — those who live and work on the Iron Range,” Stauber said by email recently. “I wanted them to tell my colleagues first-hand about how the industry impacts our local workforce, and how Minnesota mining meets high labor and environmental standards. They can always submit written comments or testimony, but it’s important for members to have dialogue directly with constituents too.”
The forum, entitled “Minnesota Mining and American Potential: An Opportunity for a Brighter and More Secure Future,” was held in front of a number of influential Republicans from the House Committee on Natural Resources and the Congressional Western Caucus.
The purpose of the forum was “to highlight how northern Minnesota is well equipped to help the United States end its overreliance on foreign sources for critical minerals, provide high-quality jobs, and shed light on how the Biden Administration’s push for electric vehicles and alternative energy coincides with policies detrimental to sourcing minerals domestically.”
The House Natural Resources Committee Republicans and the Congressional Western Caucus hosted the joint forum on the economic, national defense, and energy security benefits of mining in northern Minnesota and the development of the Twin Metals Project.
Seven individuals testified in person including St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich;
Jason George, Business Manager and Financial Secretary International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 49; Brian Hanson, Chair, Jobs for Minnesotans; and Julie Padilla, Chief Regulatory Office, Twin Metals Minnesota, Mark Compton, Executive Director of the American Exploration and Mining Association and Heather Reams, President of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES).
“The forum made a big impression on everyone involved: Our constituent stakeholders, my fellow members, and everyone watching at home. Members were able to put names and faces to those directly affected, while the Minnesotans were happy to share their story,” Stauber said by email. “Meanwhile, local and national media covered it and I hope the (Biden) Administration was paying close attention too.”
The bulk of the discussion revolved around the Twin Metals project, which is facing much uncertainty moving forward after some recent decisions by President Joe Biden and his administration.
In October, The Biden administration declared a mineral withdrawal on 225,000 acres of federal land in northeastern Minnesota which could lead to a 20-year moratorium on mining in the area. In addition, the Bureau of Land Management separately rejected Twin Metals Minnesota’s preference right lease applications and prospecting permit applications.
Plans call for the proposed $1.7 billion underground Twin Metals mine to be built along the shore of Birch Lake, which is about seven miles from Ely and just outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The mine would be located outside the protected wilderness area but inside the watershed that flows into it. Mining is banned within the wilderness and inside a narrow buffer strip around it, but it is currently allowed in other parts of the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota.
Ironically on Jan. 26, just days after the successful gathering in Washington D.C.,the Biden Administration, through the U.S. Department of the Interior, canceled two federal mineral leases held on a proposed project. Cancellation of the leases comes from an interior department legal determination that the leases were improperly renewed in 2019 by the department, according to an interior department statement.
“A new legal opinion from the Interior Department’s Office of Solicitor found significant deficiencies in the circumstances surrounding the 2019 renewal, including: the lease renewal forms contravened the Department’s regulations; the Department did not duly recognize the U.S. Forest Service’s consent authority; and the inadequate environmental analysis failed to include a non-renewal, no-action alternative, according to the statement.
The Mesabi Tribune reported that the federal action “raises significant questions about the feasibility of Twin Metals’ project as proposed,’’ the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a statement.
“The DNR will need to carefully and comprehensively consider what this development means for the state,” the DNR stated.
“We will mine those minerals,” Stauber told the Mesabi Tribune for a Jan. 27 story. “The Iron Range helped us win two world wars and now we have the ability to mine these critical minerals. Northern Minnesota and the Iron Range will not take a backseat to anyone.”
He added by email that his fellow members of Congress know all too well that the Biden Administration could ban development in their districts too, just like they are trying to do in his. “The announcement on Jan. 26 that the Biden Administration is revoking the leases for the Twin Metals mine will have devastating impacts on northern Minnesota and our nation. This can happen and is happening in other states and industries as well, including oil and gas nationwide,” Stauber said.
“As the lead Republican on the Energy and Minerals Subcommittee, I will not stop highlighting the importance of Minnesota mining and how it can help the United States develop a domestic source of critical minerals or supporting my colleagues across the country with issues in their districts,” Stauber said by email.
That includes bringing some of his colleagues to the Iron Range in February “so they can see the mines and hear from even more workers and industry leaders about what northern Minnesota has to offer our country.”
The following are some of the comments made during the Minnesota Mining and American Potential: An Opportunity for a Brighter and More Secure Future forum.
—
U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber
• “It is so important that we get this right and so important that we mine these critical minerals. We cannot have an alternative source of energy without the critical minerals — a supply chain that is dependent, mined in America,” Stauber said. “You cannot change the direction of this country with electric vehicles and adaptive sources of energy without the minerals. It makes no sense to do something in one hand and then count on foreign nations, many of them adversarial by the way, to meet our demands.”
• “President Biden made a choice to ban mining in my district, putting my constituents’ livelihoods and our national security at risk. It therefore truly means a lot that both the House Natural Resources Committee and the Congressional Western Caucus worked with me to elevate a project so crucial to my district, Minnesota, and the nation. Mining in northern Minnesota isn’t just a local issue- it’s an industry with national and international implications. As global demand is growing to meet the needs of technological development, especially with minerals needed for alternative sources of energy, it’s time we start responsibly sourcing them here in the United States instead of relying on foreign, and often hostile, nations for them.”
—
Mike Jugovich
• Jugovich, who was recently appointed to the County’s Environmental and Natural Resources Committee, talked in depth about the economic impact of mining in northern Minnesota — from businesses to school districts — commenting that “the coppor-tunities are endless.”
“The Duluth Complex is the largest deposit of critical minerals anywhere in North America,” Jugovich said before touching on the potential impact of mines such as Polymet and Twin Metals.
“Small communities in northern Minnesota depend on mining. It’s who we are. Mining is the backbone of our economy. Copper-nickel mining is the next phase for us,” he said. “I respectfully ask that we unshackle the Iron Range. Our hands are tied. We’re not able to do what we do best for national security, a robust economy, for a clean environment and the future of our children.”
—
Jason George
• “Minnesota is blessed in a lot of ways. Our state was populated because of our abundant natural resources and the people needed to develop them,” said George. “We have grown and prospered as a community because of this development, and we have contributed mightily to the growth of our nation. With the discovery of the world’s largest and highest quality untapped strategic mineral deposit in our state, we are at the precipice of another hundred years of prosperity — if we are allowed to pursue it. If we don’t submit to fear mongering. If we don’t let anti-development, not in my backyard, political groups prevent us from mining.”
• “The fact of the matter is you can’t have the clean energy we’re talking about without these minerals,” George said. “So it’s frustrating to hear people who push clean energy, I think rightfully, and don’t (take) that second step and recognize we need the minerals to get there.”
He also spoke about the frustrations people are feeling on the Iron Range as proposed projects like Polymet and Twin Metals hit roadblocks set up by individuals who don’t have a stake in northern Minnesota.
“I’ve never really seen anything like it in my years of advocating for jobs,” he said. “There’s opposition to projects, there’s opposition to emissions of things, that’s fine, but this is way beyond that. This is literally saying we have no right to do it… and anybody that supports it is too dumb to know better.”
—
Brian Hanson
• Hanson, who said he represents over 70,000 members of Buildings and Trades, 2,300 business members and their 500,000 employees, and hundreds of local chamber members and elected officials.
“Our message has always been since the coalition was founded: Follow the science and the existing regulatory process. The (Biden Administration) withdrawal does the exact opposite for the state of Minnesota. Instead it would place the potential for thousands of jobs, billions of dollars in wages and regional economic investment and revenues for Minnesota school children, at risk,” Hanson said.
• “Minnesota can be a key part of the solution to bring critical and insecure supply chains home to the U.S., by not only developing needed domestic mines for minerals like nickel, cobalt, and copper, but also by developing production and processing technologies here with the experienced, professional, and well-trained Minnesota workforce and mining infrastructure,” said Hanson. “…We are shutting the door on opportunity in this country and punting the responsibility of extracting minerals we ourselves are demanding to other parts of the world with no control over environmental or worker standards. We can and should safely mine here. We can have both jobs and clean water. Trust the science and trust our regulators.”
—
Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman
• “We know that mining in Minnesota presents an incredible opportunity for the regional economy, local communities, and our nation as a whole, yet the Biden administration continues to be hypocritical in it’s decision-making,” said Westerman. “Yesterday’s conversation not only highlighted that hypocrisy, but proved the need for mining in our country. I thank Mr. Stauber for being a leading voice on domestic mining issues and for his leadership on our committee.”
—
Western Caucus Chairman Dan Newhouse
“This isn’t just about Minnesota, it’s about the whole country,” said Newhouse. “The Twin Metals mine and the other mining opportunities in the Duluth Complex represent exactly the types of projects we should be approving, promoting, and investing in to ensure a strong, stable supply of domestic minerals, strengthen our economy, and continue working toward American energy dominance. I’m proud to support Mr. Stauber’s steadfast efforts and partner with our Republican colleagues on the House Natural Resources Committee to demonstrate the potential for what could be a much stronger and more secure future.”
—
Julie Padilla
“The Twin Metals Project brings the promise of a significant number of long-term jobs as well as environmentally responsible economic development in the region,” said Julie Padilla. “…Twin Metals spent a decade ahead of formally submitting its mine plan to regulators to ensure that what we were bringing was a model mine for the future, incorporating the best available technology.”
—
Ryan Jackson
“Responsible access to domestic resources and secure mineral supply chains are essential to every aspect of our lives, from energy, communications, manufacturing, infrastructure, national defense, to new technological advancements,” said Jackson. “Some mineral supplying competing countries do not value environmental protections and labor standards the way we do. But projects like Twin Metals… proves that the U.S. can and should prioritize domestic production and that we need not choose between mining and environmental protection and labor standards.”
—
Mark Compton
“Made in America must include ‘mined in America’ and sourcing minerals from U.S. mines that use state-of-the-art environmental protection measures, put a premium on worker health and safety, and have financial assurances that guarantee reclamation when mining is complete,” said Compton. “…Like food and water, minerals are essential, and it’s more important than ever for the U.S. to responsibly utilize our own resources.”
—
Heather Reams
“The demand for critical minerals is an incredible opportunity, and the U.S. should be at the forefront,” said Heather Reams. “Instead, it has been a windfall for China both financially and strategically, and this Administration’s policies continue to allow China to have increasing influence over our energy and transportation sectors. As the U.S. deploys more low-carbon technologies, we must reduce our dependence on hostile foreign suppliers through increased domestic production. Without such a plan, the deck isn’t just stacked against the U.S. – we are barely in the game.”
—
The Members of Congress who participated in the forum were:
House Committee on Natural Resources Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee Ranking Member Pete Stauber (R-Minn.)
House Committee on Natural Resources Ranking Member Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)
Congressional Western Caucus Chair Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.)
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.)
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)
U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.)
U.S. Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah)
U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)
U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.)
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.)
U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio)
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.)
U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.)
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa)
U.S. Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)
