EVELETH — Mining the red iron ore of yesteryear or the taconite of today has been and continues to be the hallmark of Minnesota's Mesabi Iron Range. One constant of the Range is change... changing landscapes as old mines are exhausted and new mines are begun. Mines and mining locations and processing plants that once were now exist only in memory.
For this reporter the memory of the iron ore washing plant between Eveleth and Leonidas is vivid in the recollection of a conveyor belt high above the plant. And at night the lights glowed pink from the natural ore dust that covered the bulbs.
Contact about the history of the washing plant was made with Roger Kochevar, a member of the Eveleth Heritage Society, and he supplied information about the "Ghost Plants of the Mesabi Range," among them the Coons-Pacific Iron Ore Concentrator at Eveleth told in a story several years ago by John Baeten, who holds a PhD in Industrial Heritage and Archaeology from Michigan Technological University. "In essence, the entire plant has the flexibility of a laboratory," Baeten wrote of the long ago Coons-Pacific operation. He credited "Mining World" and "Skillings' Mining Review," which has been published well over 100 years.
An Eveleth Clarion from a collection of newspapers published 1921-1942 Minnesota Historical Society had this headline: "To Dismantle Washing Plant at Leonidas Mine; has been idle." The story reads, "The 24-year-old washing plant at the Leonidas Mine is to be dismantled to provide steel for other mining uses, according to Oliver Iron Mining company officials. The machinery in this plant, which has not been in operation for many years, has already been moved to other mines at Mountain Iron and Virginia. The plans of operation under the lease of the Leonidas Mine, just recently renewed with the State of Minnesota, contemplate the construction of a modern washing plant which will replace the obsolete one now being dismantled."
That new plant would be the Coons-Pacific plant.The Coons-Pacific washing plant was the Mesabi's first custom beneficiation plant — the treatment of raw material such as iron ore to improve physical or chemical properties. It had been built in partnership by the E.W. Coons Mining Co., and The Pacific Isle Mining Co., as a facility to process ores from their mines near Eveleth. A custom mill is a processing facility that treats diverse ores, rather than only process ore from an individual mine. Built in 1952, and with a daily capacity of 300 tons, the Coons-Pacific Washing Plant originally treated ores from the nine mines operated by the E.W. Coons Co. and Pacific Isle located in the far eastern portion of the Mesabi Range.
Baeten wrote, "Since it generally wasn't economically practical for smaller mines to design and construct their own beneficiation plants, custom mills were developed in the mining industry to function as specialized facilities- acting as middle men between individual mines and secondary processing facilities such as blast furnaces and smelters."
The Coons-Pacific was designed with five distinct sections for treating low-grade ore: a scalping (removal of dirt, foreign material and "general crud" by means of vibration) and crushing section; a washing section; a Heavy Media Separation (HMS) section; a jigging section; and a spiral section, Braeten wrote. The equipment of the Coons-Pacific was arranged without a "building to house it - made possible by the fact that the plant only operated during the shipping season... In essence, the entire plant has the flexibility of a laboratory."
During the Coons-Pacific first years of operation, Braeten wrote, the beneficiation plant eventually treated ores from over 20 different mines, processing between 100-120 cars of ore daily.
The first step was converting crude ore into a medium that could be effectively fed into a concentrator. This generally involves some degree of primary crushing, as well as screening or classifying the ores into sizes which were suitable for concentration. At the Coons-Pacific plant, oversized material was any ore that failed to fall through one of the many 5-inch slots that made up the surface of a vibrating screen, or grizzly, a series of parallel bars with uniform spacing that is used to classify ore by a specific size.
The oversized material was crushed in a jaw crusher to an appropriate size, or was picked off and hauled to the reject pile as waste. The undersized material that passed through the 5-inch slots of the grizzly was sent next to the washing section. The washing section further classified the ore into three sizes. The material was next sent to either a concentrate bin, or it was processed further. "The next processing sections in the Coons-Pacific concentrator were some of the more sophisticated beneficiation methods employed in the Mesabi during the 1950s." In the washing section at the Coons-Pacific Concentrator, the finest material was treated in a "classifier, a long tilted machine that looks like a massive slow turning auger placed within an open box. Inside the classifier the fines were mixed with water and as the classifier's auger rotated, the content that spewed over the edges of the box was sent to the jigging section," Braeten wrote. Jigs were used to concentrate very fine washable ores. The overflow from the jigs was hauled to the tailings pond while the concentrated ore was sent to the concentrate bins. "The Coons-Pacific Concentrator was equipped with 36 spirals, each of which had 5 turns, or levels in which the ore spun around the machine," Braeten wrote.
All of these concentrating methods created waste, some coarse and others fine, he wrote. In the Coons-Pacific Concentrator two distinct types of waste were produced — tailings and waste rock. The tailings at the Coons-Pacific Concentrator were "those fine materials that overflowed in the concentrating sections, as they happened to be lighter and less dense than the concentrated iron ore. These tailings were pumped into nearby settling ponds. The coarse waste rock was dumped adjacent to the plant, close to the crushing and scalping section, as the majority of this never ventured farther than the scalping table."
Unlike nearly every other beneficiaton plant in the Mesabi Range, the Coons-Pacific never stockpiled ore. Instead, the concentrates from the plant were shipped out regularly on the rail lines that ran around the beneficiation yard. "By 1960, the Coons-Pacific Concentrator was treating 1.5 million tons of ore, roughly five times the annual capacity of ore it processed during its opening year."
When the Coons-Pacific Concentrator first opened in 1952, it treated low-grade ores from nine mines: the Croxton-Syme, Drew, Emmett, Genoa-Sparta, Graham, Julia, Missabe Mountain, Sidney, and the Wacootah. Additional mines began to ship ore to the Coons-Pacifc, and during the 1969 season the concentrator was treating ore from eight other mines, including the Arne, Dale, Dunwoody, Higgins, McEwen-Onondaga, Monroe, and the South Uno.
Braeten believed the Coons-Pacific shut down around 1982. "The scrapping and removal of the plant likely happened soon after, as by 1989 all that remains of the plant are the concrete pads that once supported the five concentrating sections, pockmarks of concentrating bins, and the linear routes of abandoned rail lines. The walls that supported the massive tailings basin remain, as they do at the majority of the ghost plants in the Lake Superior Iron District, the ubiquitous vestiges of a forgotten envirotechnical system within a postindustrial landscape."
Braeten's eulogy to the Coons-Pacific washing plant, with it lights that glowed pink from the natural ore dust, reads, "Although the square concrete footings of the Coons-Pacific Concentrating Plant remain visible, they are dwarfed by the triangular tailings pond and its distinct geometric walls, appearing more like Incan geoglyphs than the rejects of beneficiation."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.