CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm recently welcomed Hibbing Taconite as a water utility customer through an agreement that stands to benefit the city and its ratepayers.
In Feb. 2021, the Chisholm City Council approved a proposal to provide water at the base rate of $436.08 per month plus $5.084 per 1,000 gallons, according to rates established from a Baker Tilly water rate study conducted by the city. The proposal was previously approved by the Chisholm Public Utilities Commission at its Feb. 17, 2021 meeting.
“I think it’s an excellent idea,” Chisholm Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Chair Bill Krebs said. “We have the ability to give them the water, it’s not going to affect us at all and if they need the water it’s fine.”
Krebs went on to say that the agreement may even help lower some costs.
“We’ve got some equipment that we have to replace and some beds that we have to have taken out of there (water plant) and it will help a lot,” Krebs said. “It’s still functioning great but is starting to deteriorate and we want to keep up.”
The Water Fund is one of the city’s enterprise funds and as such must be self-sufficient.
Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad took the lead on the proposal and said every single water customer is a benefit to water utility customers in the city to help keep costs down.
“We all share the costs and then after the base rate, the costs are divided by volume and with Hibbing Taconite being a high volume customer they cover a greater share of those costs,” Folstad said.
Hibbing Taconite is forecasted to use about 30,000 gallon per day, which Folstad said is roughly a 10% increase from the water plant’s current output of about 300,000 gallons per day.
“The additional water production is very minimal but it will have a cost to the system which is factored into their water rates billed to them monthly,” Folstad said. “This additional draw is normal to other draws (pools/ponds) we would see and very manageable to us and our system.”
Folstad said pipe installation for the project started this past summer and by late 2022 the mining company was receiving water and being billed at the base rate.
At the beginning January Hibbing Taconite was conducting testing and flushing of lines, according to Folstad. Once the mine is fully online and exceeds the base rate, he estimated its monthly billing to be more than $5,000 plus tax.
Chisholm’s water plant is located on McNiven Road and dates back to the 1960s and is in need of some upgrades.
Folstad said there is a need to update some of the valves and mechanical operations inside the building, and the building itself could use a new roof, some new windows and garage doors Upgrades and repairs such as new pumps are paid for by utility customers, he noted.
The Fraser pit is the municipal water source for the City of Chisholm, according to Chisholm Public Utilities Clerk Denise Simonson.
The Fraser Mine near Chisholm was mined by Oliver Iron Mining and more recently U. S. Steel, according to information found on the Minnesota Historical Society Facebook page. It states that the Fraser Pit is the result of several pits combining operations over the years, and that the west end of the pit is from the Shenango Mine, Humphrey Mine and Fraser Mine opening into each other.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.