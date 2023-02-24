CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm recently welcomed Hibbing Taconite as a water utility customer through an agreement that stands to benefit the city and its ratepayers.

In Feb. 2021, the Chisholm City Council approved a proposal to provide water at the base rate of $436.08 per month plus $5.084 per 1,000 gallons, according to rates established from a Baker Tilly water rate study conducted by the city. The proposal was previously approved by the Chisholm Public Utilities Commission at its Feb. 17, 2021 meeting.

