Celebrating a decade of advocating for iron mining in Minnesota

Ten years ago, a brief gathering in Saint Paul marked the beginning of something rare—a collaborative partnership between a company and a union.

At the event, leaders from U. S. Steel, the United Steelworkers, Iron Range legislators and Governor Mark Dayton announced the formation of the Iron Ore Alliance. In his remarks, Governor Dayton stated, “This industry (iron mining) has a proud past and we need it to have an even better future.”

