Ten years ago, a brief gathering in Saint Paul marked the beginning of something rare—a collaborative partnership between a company and a union.
At the event, leaders from U. S. Steel, the United Steelworkers, Iron Range legislators and Governor Mark Dayton announced the formation of the Iron Ore Alliance. In his remarks, Governor Dayton stated, “This industry (iron mining) has a proud past and we need it to have an even better future.”
This apt comment summarizes the founding spirit of our partnership that has only grown stronger over the last ten years. The Iron Ore Alliance, a collaboration between U. S. Steel and the United Steelworkers, is rare, innovative and based on a steadfast commitment to responsible mining, protecting the environment, worker safety and the Iron Range community. It’s natural for businesses and unions to at times focus on their differences, but the Iron Ore Alliance is a celebration of a unified goal—for U. S. Steel’s Minnesota Ore Operations and its workforce to continue to mine, invest and employ Minnesotans at its Minntac and Keetac mines, providing our country the metallics needed for our national security, infrastructure and maintaining a high-quality standard of living.
Iron ore mining started in Minnesota almost 140 years ago—and the importance of iron and steel in our lives has only grown since then. The Iron Range is where America’s steelmaking process begins. In fact, 84 percent of the nation’s iron ore is mined right here in Minnesota. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we recognize that steel will continue to play a major role in our lives: Vehicles, buildings, appliances, bridges, technology, solar and wind technology systems, and much more. We are a dynamic, innovative, and evolving industry that serves a key role in our nation’s transition to a low carbon economy.
It has been a memorable ten years. We’ve organized rallies, hosted countless mine tours, advocated for issues important to our industry, convened stakeholders, honored Sen. David Tomassoni and Bob Bratulich for their contributions to Minnesota’s iron mining industry, and built lasting friendships and partnerships.
While we take this moment to celebrate our first 10 years, we look to the future with optimism. Case in point: The $150 million DR-grade pellet project underway at Keetac—a transformative investment in Minnesota’s iron mining. At the celebration event for this project, Governor Walz said, “Minnesota’s steel industry is a critical part of our history, culture, and thriving economy—and a critical job creator on the Iron Range. I look forward to the growth this investment will bring to both our regional and statewide economies.”
The Iron Range is a special place. There’s nothing quite like it. We are honored to work together, promoting the lifeblood of the Arrowhead region—iron mining. As we commemorate our 10th anniversary, we are grateful to the many friends, elected officials and allied stakeholders who have supported our work over the last decade.
John Arbogast is the staff representative for United Steelworkers District 11. Chris Masciantonio is the director of government affairs and public policy for U. S. Steel. Together, they are co-chairs of the Iron Ore Alliance.
