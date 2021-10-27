Canisteo water issue surfacing again

Water levels in many former northeastern Minnesota iron ore pits dropped precipitously during this summer’s drought.
But not in the Canisteo Complex on Minnesota’s western Iron Range.
Water in the chain of inactive iron ore mining pits north of Taconite, Bovey, and Coleraine, is on the rise again.
And so far, completing a permanent fix for the problem – along with funding to address it - remains elusive.
“It’s becoming critical as the water continues to come up,” Doug Learmont, coordinator of the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB), a joint powers board on the western Iron Range said. “It slowed down a little bit this summer due to the drought, but it’s still rising.”
As of Sept. 1, water within the Canisteo was within 15 feet of the natural overflow elevation, according to Michael Liljegren, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Lands and Minerals assistant director, mine permitting and coordinator.
This summer, water in the pit rose three feet, Liljegren said. That’s about two to four feet less than in past years, he said.
If the water level continues to rise as in previous years, the pit may begin to naturally overflow by 2023-2024, according to the DNR.
After years of hoping for a permanent solution, local residents and officials are again concerned about the rising waters endangering communities and homes.
Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing says she’s been carrying legislation to solve the problem every year since being elected in 2016.
Sandstede is frustrated that the issue hasn’t been resolved.
“This situation has been an ongoing problem for over 20 years,” Sandstede said. “I’m hearing about water in constituents’ basements. People pay taxes not just to have nuisances taken care of, but for public safety issues.”
Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, agrees.
“We have to do it,” Tomassoni said of creating an outlet for the water. “We shouldn’t have to study it again. The water keeps going up and there’s so many places for it to go.”
After years of rising water, discussion, and funding issues, the DNR says it has a solution.
A project that would create an engineered gravity flow outlet from the west end of the pit to the Prairie River, is planned for construction, Liljegren said.
DNR estimates it would take a year to construct the project.
However, funding for the project hasn’t been secured.
Sandstede and Tomassoni authored bills during the 2021 legislative session in an effort to fund an outlet. The companion bills were moved to the Capital Investment Committee for possible inclusion in a 2022 state bonding bill.
The House bill, authored by Sandstede and co-authored by Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids, calls for $5.5 million to permit and construct publicly-owned infrastructure to “mitigate the imminent threat to public safety, property and regional water quality,” from the rising water. It also requests $850,000 for operations and maintenance of the infrastructure.
Iron Range legislators say it’s past time to act.
“The people affected by the Canisteo pit waters are ready to be at the table and get things done, but the DNR bureaucracy is frustrating,” Igo said. “It’s getting kind of ridiculous. I know the WMMPB is really pushing them.”
Tomassoni authored the senate version of the bill.
“It’s one of the few pits that does that,” Tomassoni said. “For some reason, the Canisteo does it. Unless a mining operation starts up there and starts drawing water out of the pit, we have to get it done.”
Learmont says a combination of groundwater, rainfall, and the hard rock walls of the pit, cause the water to rise.
The issue has a history as deep as the pit.
Iron ore mining began in the Canisteo in 1907 and continued through 1980, according to the DNR.
Scram operations mining occurred within the complex between 1980 and 1986.
As what’s termed a “legacy” mine pit, there’s no party responsible for managing water levels, according to the DNR. Legacy mines are mines which closed before Mineland Reclamation Rules were implemented in 1980. The DNR does not have a program or funding to manage legacy mines, Liljegren said.
In 1990, the DNR began monitoring the Canisteo water level and changes to groundwater.
As groundwater began to affect the basements of Bovey residences, $3.5 million in bonding money was allocated in 2008 to design a conveyance system and outflow control.
A portion of the funds paid for an outlet design and construction of a tile system in 2011 within the city of Bovey.
But when scram mining company Magnetation, LCC, a few years later began to use water from the pit for its operations, the DNR decided not to construct an outlet, according to a February 16, 2021, DNR Status Report on the Canisteo and Hill Annex Legacy Mine Pits. Based on construction bids, the DNR also said it would have cost an additional $1.4 million to construct an outlet.
With no outlet constructed, a little more than $1.65 million remained from the $3.5 million originally allocated. That money, under bonding language, was reallocated by the DNR to other flood hazard mitigation grant projects in the cities of Austin, Granite Falls, and Inver Grove Heights, according to the status report.
“The DNR absorbed the money that had been allocated for it (an outlet),” Sandstede said. “We’re very frustrated. It’s very fortunate we had a drought this summer. The drought was helpful, but for any year, mother nature takes care of the moisture levels. It’s a problem that’s not going to go away.
Magnetation’s pumping did help manage the water level. However, Magnetation filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and pumping stopped in 2016. ERP Iron Ore, LCC, took over Magnetation assets and intermittently pumped water from the complex until 2018 when it also went bankrupt.
“When Magnetation was pumping it down, it was slow, but it was a slow and consistent decrease,” Learmont said. “It was going out of the east end to the Holman Creek flowage and flowing south along Scenic Highway into Holman Lake and then into the Swan River.”
The DNR in 2020 also received $2 million from the legislature for predesign and engineering of a Canisteo water outlet and to address rising water at the Hill Annex Mine State Park in Calumet, according to the DNR February 2021 status report. A $442,500 Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation grant was also allocated toward the project.
Meanwhile, the price tag of constructing an outlet to solve the problem permanently, continues to rise along with the water.
“Every year we don’t do it, the cost keeps going up,” Sandstede said. “I continually talk about it.”
Although the DNR wants to divert the water to the Prairie River, the Trout Lake Association wants the water to flow into Trout Lake.
The Trout Lake Association on Sept. 16, 2021, sent a letter to DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen and other DNR officials asking that the water be routed through Trout Lake. Trout Lake Association President Gordon Olson says Trout Lake cabin residents and the cities of Bovey and Calumet agree that the best use of the pit water would be to discharge it through the lake.
Piping the water through Trout Lake would help flush the lake, improve and rejuvenate spawning beds, maintain a consistent and desirable water level, and help maintain cold water fish species like walleye and northern in the lake, Olson said in the letter. Piping the water to the Prairie River adds no value or good use of the pit water, the letter states.
However, Olson says the DNR may have already decided on the Prairie River route.
“I’m concerned that the DNR has its own plan and it’s going to go that way whether it’s good or bad,” Olson said. “A lot of residents feel that way.”
Liljegren says the DNR took a serious look at Trout Lake, but Trout Lake doesn’t have the capacity to convey the water out of Trout Lake. It would also have higher operation and maintenance costs, hold potential for flooding infrastructure and properties, and requires lake levels to be monitored in perpetuity, he said.
A stakeholder group including local communities, WMMPB, Itasca County, and Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, agreed on the Prairie River outlet, according to Liljegren.
“The pros and cons of several options have been analyzed and a gravity outlet that would divert water to the Prairie River has the greatest number of benefits and the least amount of risk,” Liljegren said.
Rising water levels are also a concern in the Hill Annex Mine and the St. James Pit in Aurora.
“They’re both very high,” Sandstede said. “If there’s any money leftover (from the Canisteo bill), it goes to the next legacy pit.”
After more than 20 years of ups and downs, Tomassoni is holding out hope that 2022 is the year the problem is permanently solved.
“I hope so,” Tomassoni said.
