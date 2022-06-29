Building, reinforcing communities on the Range

VIRGINIA — Focusing on the youth of Northeastern Minnesota is one of the keys of 218Trades, a component of JET programming.
Dave Cook, a Career Counselor at JET (which stands for Jobs. Empowerment. Training), which for many years has also been known as the Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training, cited this month’s first ever empow(HER) Girls Construction Camp that took place on the Eveleth Campus of Minnesota North College, as an example of that.
Cook said the goal is to help people realize a life in the Arrowhead, “raising their family and being able to access the boundless opportunities available to them is a fantastic thing to do for a living. We build and reinforce communities here,” he said.
“In short, (218Trades) an option for someone who is not interested in going to university, loves to work with their hands — and wants to stay here,” Cook said.
The empow(Her) construction camp, hosted by JET, MN North College, 218Trades, EMPOWER, and Youth at Work, took place from June 14-17 and featured day sessions on construction, painting, welding and electric, attracting young female students from across the Iron Range and beyond and introducing them to some of the Trades and non-traditional careers available in the area.
Cook said 218Trades is a regional initiative of the Workforce Development Board reflecting the needs of the seven-county region of NEMN.
“Our goal is to create an awareness of the career opportunities in the construction trades which exist for people who want to work here, play here and stay here in (Northeastern Minnesota), ‘’ he said.
218Trades is one component of JET, Cook stated, and a local unit of government designed to enhance our region by working with people at every part of their working life.
JET has been serving the Arrowhead region of Minnesota for over 50 years.
“I am fortunate to be involved with a high functioning team which can create things such as this week’s empow(Her) camp,” Cook said.
JET has a presence in all the high schools in our region.
“From Moose Lake to Grand Marais, International Falls to Aitkin and back again… we cover it,” Cook said. “218Trades has a four-part series which can be utilized by teachers in our regional schools to introduce and encourage career opportunities in the construction trades.”
Cook and his fellow counselors at 218Trades work closely with several industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and all the skilled trades.
“In fact, there are 20 trade groups and unions we are affiliated with,” Cook said. “The programming through JET allows us to access industries of all types. When a person can help another learn about careers and then help them realize their potential and take advantage of an opportunity to thrive here is what we do — honestly regardless of the industry.”
And they serve a wide variety of job seekers.
“JET works with people at all steps of their working life. Everyone from someone who has never had a job, someone who is underemployed, or anyone that is unemployed. We work with businesses to upskill their employees; we help youth and adults acquire more education and training,” Cook said. “We have tremendous staff and resources which are completely available to people in our region. 218Trades is a great example of that. If someone is, was, or knows someone who might be interested in a career in the construction trades in our region, we can help them pique that interest. Providing information, exposing them to opportunities and potential futures, and then helping them network… I mean how cool is it to have a group like that in your corner?”
They also have specific programs which are available for unique groups. Programs such as youth (under 24) and adult programming including scholarship and work experience opportunities.
For example, Cook said those needing additional assistance, perhaps financial, or support like tools, clothes, fees, or individualized guidance should contact JET. Another service, which is tailored for business and industry offered by JET, is Talent Development Program (TDP) which funds training for local companies interested in “upskilling” their current staff, adult and dislocated workers also have specific and tangible programming to help them to become “whole” again.
They also work closely with the mines.
“We help train, recruit, and conduct testing for the mines. Anytime there is a downturn in mining we provide training and support services to the dislocated miners. Some mines have participated in our talent development program which allows training for current staff at these locations,” Cook said. “We also partner with and can be leveraged as a connection point to connect available workforce to current opportunities in our region. For example, currently US Steel sends a list weekly of job openings and we communicate this to staff to share with clients. It also provides a glimpse at manufacturing needs in our region, and we can alert our clients who are undecided in career choice what options are currently available.”
And, of course, they are connected with many businesses and industries that do a lot of work with mines.
“In addition to the mining companies, we also provide all the same services to all of the ancillary industries which either service the mines or the people who rely on them. Many of our clients work directly with the mines,” Cook said. “We also have youth programs, like 218Trades, that raise awareness of occupations in the mines and all the ancillary businesses in our region. We are in the schools promoting our local businesses and occupations, so students understand there are many paths to a great career right here in northern Minnesota. JET takes pride in community building in NEMN and helping people thrive in the Arrowhead.”
218Trades, by creating an awareness of the opportunities created by a career in the construction trades, can show a real option to live where you want to live and thrive, Cook added, where a person can earn a wage, then settle down, have a home to raise a family and have with benefits that will be there to help absorb life.
“218Trades is important as generations of our kids have been told that to be successful, they need to relocate for a four-year school, get a degree, find a good job, be good at it — and then maybe — just maybe you will be lucky enough to come home and live,” Cook said. “Our high schools have been focused on four-year universities – I mean that is where the teachers were educated, why would we expect anything different; that educational path worked well for them.”
