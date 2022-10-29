The science is settled on climate change, and human activity is to blame. Governments around the world are pushing ambitious, but necessary, reductions in greenhouse gasses to stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. Mining, metals, and recycling industries are all stepping up to do their part, and Metso Outotec aims to be a leader in this space through their Planet Positive initiative.

Planet Positive is a way of looking at sustainability in a holistic way. The OEM is not just focusing on their footprint – that is, the impact of their own operations on the environment – but on their handprint as well. Metso Outotec’s handprint encompasses all the products and services they offer that make a positive impact on the environment and on people.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments