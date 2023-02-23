IRON RANGE—Young faces. More experienced faces. And, some faces who, unfortunately, are no longer here.
They include college students and trades apprentices, teachers, small business owners, Iron Range mayors and regional and state government leaders, union trades people, mining project officials, employees of local mining spin-off companies, and economic development representatives.
Such individuals are among those who participated in Better in Our Backyard’s online video testimonial campaign.
Better in Our Backyard (BIOBY) is a coalition of regional young professionals dedicated to promoting responsible industrial development. The group’s mission is to strengthen the region’s economy through responsible industrial development, while also protecting the area’s pristine environment.
BIOBY advocates for projects and companies, including PolyMet’s permitted NorthMet Project out of Hoyt Lakes; Twin Metals Minnesota out of Ely; and Enbridge’s Line 5 Segment Relocation Project in northern Wisconsin, and its Great Lakes Tunnel Project in northern Michigan.
The group educates young professionals on the benefits of responsible industry, promotes careers in the union building trades, and hosts area networking events and panel discussions.
The short video testimonials—which highlighted individuals’ reasons for supporting those main projects—was something BIOBY Executive Director Ryan Sistad launched during the height of the COVID pandemic a few years ago.
Edits and video production was time-consuming, but during the pandemic slow-down, Sistad had more minutes on his hands to do the work. He cold-called a cross-section of people, asking for their input.
BIOBY has since returned to reposting more typical videos pertaining to the industry, with a refocus of regular BIOBY-created social media content featuring testimonials in the form of quick-to-read graphics.
But the collection of videos remains an important part of archival material for the group.
Sistad sought out a “good mix of young and future ‘all-stars’ of the Iron Range, and established leaders”—from Sen. Tom Bakk talking of his support for Twin Metals, and Congressman Pete Stauber sharing his reasons for backing PolyMet, to Hannah Smith, an IUOE (International Union of Operating Engineers) Local No. 49 apprentice, who relayed her reasons for standing behind BIOBY-championed projects.
PolyMet, Smith said in a video testimonial, is “the future of mining in northern Minnesota. It brings in jobs for people my age and our kids moving forward. And it’s environmentally safe. We aren’t trying to trick people into thinking it’s safe. … It would give us a lot of jobs, and it would help us make our union stronger,” including by creating work for existing union members, she said.
The proposed PolyMet copper, nickel and precious metals project is projected to deliver 330 direct, full-time jobs and 600 new spinoff jobs. Between increased revenues in sales taxes, property values increasing, average wages climbing in northeast Minnesota, St. Louis County is expected to collect over $500 million a year once PolyMet is operating.
The BIOBY website points out that “PolyMet can mine the metals we need for a green energy future safely and responsibly,” adhering to Minnesota’s strict environmental standards.
Similarly, the International Falls native said—in another testimonial—Twin Metals Minnesota will create jobs and safely mine the metals that are in demand.
“It’s gonna be great for economic development on the Iron Range,” she said
The project—focused on designing, constructing and operating an underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals mine, located about nine miles southeast of Ely, and 11 miles northeast of Babbitt—will help to produce metals that are integral parts of “a lot of the products we use” daily, Smith said.
The late state Sen. David Tomassoni, who died in August after a battle with ALS, was among those who recorded BIOBY testimonials. “We had the opportunity to hear from Sen. Tomassoni before he passed away,” Sistad said.
The longtime Iron Ranger, of Chisholm, talked of his support of PolyMet and Twin Metals, pointing out that PolyMet has undergone at least 15 years of vetting, including public hearings, permitting, and environmental impact statements. “Having not turned the shovel yet is very frustrating and it’s a big, big deal for the people in Hoyt lakes and Aurora who lost 1,400 jobs when LTV (Mining Co.) closed back in 2001. They’ve been waiting and waiting for the next mining operation to come along,” he said, adding that Minnesota’s “stringent” environmental guidelines ensure operations will be conducted in an environmentally sound way.
“We call it the biggest recycling effort ever done because we’re turning an old taconite plant into a productive precious metals plant,” Tomassoni continued. “It’s going to feed our new age economy with copper-nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium—metals that you need to have in a windmill or in solar panels or electric cars.
“When you think about a windmill, there’s anywhere from 4.5 to 9.5 tons of copper in it and another 200 tons of steel. Shoot, that stuff doesn’t just fall out of the sky and magically show up in the windmill. It has to be mined and it has to be processed. We can do it here. We can do it safely and we can do it with really good jobs.”
State Rep. Pete Stauber also spoke of PolyMet in a testimonial, saying University of Minnesota-Duluth officials have estimated the project would bring in $515 million of economic activity to northeastern Minnesota every year.
“I think we are into year 17 in the permitting process. It has met or exceeded all environmental standards,” Stauber said, adding that “right now many opposition groups are weaponizing the courts to stop the progress and that’s unfortunate.
“We have the best environmental standards and the best labor standards
And now it’s time to mine our copper-nickel that we are so blessed to have in our earth in northeastern Minnesota. It’s going to transform our state and it’s going to bring that supply chain that we’re concerned about.”
Adam Seidel, executive director of the Minnesota Conservative Energy Forum, said in a video that he and the MCEF “support Twin Metals,” noting that a single windmill farm contains millions of pounds of copper and tons of nickel and cobalt. “We might need more than 30 million tons of copper for us to build the solar energy already planned for construction by just one utility in Minnesota. … We need large quantities of these resources to achieve our goals.
“In Minnesota,” he continued, “we are sitting on one of the only places where these resources exist not only in our nation, but in our hemisphere.
If we don’t get them from here we are going to get them from other places (countries the United States doesn’t have the best relations with) … and that aren’t extracting them in an environmentally friendly way, like we can do here. And, we wouldn’t be benefitting our workers in Minnesota.”
Additionally, Seidel, the project is “a matter of economic opportunity and a way to persevere our environmental heritage as Minnesotans. But it’s also, frankly, a matter of national security, and we must have these resources to build a clean energy future.”
Lisa Rudstrom, a Virginia High School chemistry, environmental science, and physics teacher and a BIOBY board member, talked in her testimonial of the powerful correlation between a strong iron mining industry and flourishing schools and communities.
“We’re not thriving because we’re not developing these resources that the world needs, that we all need. All you have to do is drive downtown in any one of these little towns on the Range and you’re going to see shuttered storefronts—storefronts that would be bustling with people if PolyMet and Twin Metals were to get going.”
She continued: “It’s really easy for us to identify the risks associated with copper-nickel mining. It’s all over the place. But we have to stop and think about the benefits to our communities that these projects would offer.
“We have these industries who want to come in and inject millions of dollars and this isn’t for a couple years, this is for a long time and they’re not going to do it carte blanche.
“We have really smart people who care about this area. We have to make sure mine managers do their job and we have to make sure that government regulators do their job, but we can do that. We’ve been mining up here for 150 years and we’ve done that. We have it down.”
Carrie Hanson, owner of Dee’s Bar & Lounge in Ely, shared her support of Twin Metals.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the city, and I think it brings jobs into Ely. … It brings money into Ely.
“I think Twin Metals has done an outstanding job of supporting the school district. What more can you ask from a company if they’re willing to put back into your community. Why wouldn’t you want them to be here?”
The Ely-area schools were booming with students when there was more active mining, Hanson remembered. Ely, a gateway to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, is also a tourist destination, she said, adding that, “nobody wants to ruin it, but we also want to be able to have money around here, and miners spend money.
“I don’t think there is any mine around here that wants to do things unsafely. They want (locals) to have good paying jobs and they also want them to be able to enjoy their backyard.”
Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. also participated in the video testimonial campaign, speaking of his support for Twin Metals and PolyMet.
PolyMet, he said, is an economic project not only for northern Minnesota, but the entire state and country.
“The production of these minerals is very important. You hear the term, ‘in our backyard.’ We have this opportunity, we have these minerals, we have this product that we can produce in our backyard. We pay good wages and benefits and salaries, we treat people with respect and dignity. People have a good living so they can raise their family,” he stated.
The natural resources used to produce computers, smartphones, windmills and many other things have to come from somewhere, said the mayor.
Some who say, “I don’t want it in my backyard,” imply, he noted that they “prefer to have China or some other country produce it, and what kind of workforce do they have there … where they produce these things with slave labor.” It’s a matter of human rights, Cuffe said.
“I’m looking at it from an international perspective, a regional perspective, a statewide perspective and our national perspective. … We’ve been mining ferrous mining for over 125 years. Non-ferrous mining is going to be the same way, and they are going to be able to provide these opportunities for all of us.”
If PolyMet had tried to locate in another country, it likely would have already been up and running—because of lack of meticulously ensuring environmental standards are met and exceeded, he added.
---
Sistad said the testimonials capture, on video, other important voices, such as that of Craig Olson, a building trades union official who recorded his testimonials before retiring.
Other voices include:
• Adam Duininck, of North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.
• St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich.
• Steve Giorgi, executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS).
• The mayors of Ely and Babbitt.
• Jeff Teasck, a Rock Ridge fourth grade teacher.
• Joe Korpi, a mechanical engineer at Iracore.
• Michael Scipioni, a manager at Parsons Electric.
• Scott Dane, executive director of the American Loggers Council.
Among the testimonials Sistad didn’t expect to become so treasured are those of Joni Dahl, who recorded several videos in 2021.
Dahl was one of those rising stars—“an up and comer”—on the Range, heavily involved in the community and volunteerism, Sistad said.
The 39-year-old, who served on the BIOBY board, died in a head-on vehicle accident in August caused by a drunken driver.
In one of the videos, Dahl explained why she supported Twin Metals.
“Personally, I want to work at Twin someday,” she said. “The idea of mining in an area with this much expertise for mining makes a lot of sense to me. We’re some of the best in the world at extracting minerals from the earth, and I think we have a long history of pride in natural resources in our area to be able to use it for hunting and fishing, camping, just general outdoormanship. We’re going to do it and make sure that we do it responsibly, and we can innovate the technology because we’re the heart of existing mining technology.”
Dahl says on the video that she has a cabin within a 10-minute drive of the proposed mine site, and notes that “if I were a janitor there for the last five years before I retire, I would be very excited about that. It’s an exciting project. … I wouldn’t want to support something that I wouldn’t want to be a part of.”
A handful of videos were created as testimonials to BIOBY, itself.
One of those features Mikayla Mellesmoen, a Minnesota State University, Mankato student and an intern at PolyMet.
BIOBY “is a great organization to make awareness of everything that is going on in the natural resources industry and why it is important to have it here in our backyard because we can do it safer and we can do it more responsibly,” she stated.
“Minnesota has one of the greatest environmental standards and that’s not something to be against, that’s a good thing; you want to be safe, you want to be doing things responsibly.
Mellesmoen added: “I also feel like the Better in Our Backyard shares lots of articles from different perspectives … it’s important to have all those different articles coming together so you can see all aspects of the natural resource industry and really understand everything about it.”
Her young voice—along with all the others; the politicians, union leaders, and educators—collectively provide testimony to what BIOBY is all about, Sistad said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.