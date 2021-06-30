Twin Metals and Minnesota could play a large role in meeting clean energy and climate goals set out by the Biden administration this year, but recent reports on the president’s plan to rely on ally nationals for metals could jeopardize his goals,
President Joe Biden, according to Reuters, citing two administration officials, plans to keep reliance on other countries to source minerals needed to build electric vehicles in an effort to temper uproar from environmental groups. The president would keep processing of the minerals into battery parts domestically, but the shift away from a U.S.-based supply chain could cause the country to miss aggressive climate goals.
The need for minerals like copper, nickel and others are only expected to rise as technological advances increase and more countries, especially the U.S. under Biden, push ahead on clean energy goals that enhance wind and solar projects.
For instance, the International Energy Agency said last month that global demand for lithium will jump 40 times by 2040, while cobalt and nickel demand would rise at least 20 times.
“We need these minerals for our national and economic security,” said Mark Compton, executive director of the American Exploration and Mining Association, during a recent webinar that addressed Minnesota’s role in Biden’s clean energy plans. He noted that the U.S. is “100% import reliant for 17 minerals and commodities, despite the mineral wealth here.”
Under the Biden plan now, according to Reuters, the U.S. would rely on raw materials from Canada, Australia and Brazil, less so on China, and compete for jobs making those minerals into computer chips and batteries, potentially fueling manufacturing unions to reduce unemployment levels brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden's proposed $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan earmarks $174 billion to boost the domestic EV market with tax credits and grants for battery manufacturers, among other incentives, Reuters reported, and a full strategy will be finalized after a year-long supply chain review involving national security and economic development officials.
Road blocks faced by Twin Metals, PolyMet and other U.S.-based projects are part of the thinking for the administration, Reuters reported, as Biden does not want his EV goals shorted by opposition to domestic mines from environmentalists and some of their Democratic counterparts.
PolyMet is currently working through litigation over its final permits and, if ultimately greenlighted, could break ground on the NorthMet project soon after. Twin Metals unveiled its official mine plan in December 2019, but faces hurdles due to its proximity to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The outgoing Obama administration pulled the plug on the company’s leases once before in 2015 — they were restored by President Donald Trump — and the Biden administration is still weighing the project. Per Reuters, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack — who oversees the U.S. Forest Service — said earlier this month he was undecided on whether to temporarily block that project.
According to Twin Metals, the Duluth Complex on which its project sits, holds 34% of the nation’s copper reserves, 95% of nickel reserves, 88% of cobalt reserves and 75% of platinum metals reserves.
“That’s a stunning amount of minerals to advance EVs, wind and solar technologies and other technologies to move this country forward,” said Julie Padilla, chief regulatory office for Twin Metals. “We need to think about how the Duluth Complex and the minerals we have to help move this conversation forward.”
Still, the shift from the Biden administration from a private commitment to miners last fall to allow more domestic mining to now relying on more foreign-sourced materials is a blow to the local industry in Minnesota.
Critics also said the administration’s shift goes against its Buy American and Made in America push that focused on jobs, the supply chain and being at the forefront of reaching net zero carbon emission by 2050
“Back during the election, Joe Biden promised that he would support the domestic production of metals needed for EVs and other modern technologies,” said Eighth District U.S. Rep. Pete Sauber, R-Minn., on Twitter. “That’s why I was disappointed to hear that @POTUS now plans to rely on foreign nations for these critical resources.”
Compton, the executive director of the American Exploration and Mining Association, said COVID-19 exposed the supply chain needed for these minerals and said mineral independence would boost U.S. infrastructure, health care, national defense and electric vehicles.
“That must also include sourcing the raw materials needed to manufacture here in the U.S.,” he said.
The future of EV's received a boost in January when President Joe Biden announced plans to convert the federal fleet of about 645,000 vehicles to electric-powered American made vehicles.
A day later, General Motors said its entire line of light vehicles will be electric by 2035.
As EV production increases, so will the need for batteries to power the vehicles.
To manufacture EV batteries, metals such a copper, nickel, and cobalt are required.
That's where northeastern Minnesota can be a major contributor.
Based on current potential developable resource estimates, the Duluth Complex, a massive geological formation in northeastern Minnesota, holds enough copper, nickel, and cobalt to help manufacture hundreds of millions EVs.
Using the contents of a Tesla 3 EV as an example, there's enough copper in the Duluth Complex to manufacture 310 million EV's, according to MiningMinnesota, a Duluth-headquartered base and precious metals industry group.
There's enough nickel in the complex to manufacture over 200 million EV's.
And there's enough cobalt in the complex to manufacture more than 42 million EV's.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Minnesota,” said Nancy Norr, chair for Jobs for Minnesotans, in a webinar.
