Bakk: Solid future for Range mining

State Sen. Tom Bakk speaks at last month's Rock Ridge School District groundbreaking for the new North Star Elementary School in Virginia.

 MARK SAUER

Sen. Tom Bakk is a union carpenter turned political giant and mining advocate.

As Bakk heads into political retirement in January after 29 years as a leader in the Minnesota Legislature, he sees a promising future for mining in northeastern Minnesota.

