Aurora’s George Brown belonged to unions ‘all of my working life’

AURORA — George Brown has “belonged to labor unions all of my working career.”
Brown, 79, of Aurora, wrote after a recent SOAR meeting, “After working all these years, I really learned to appreciate these unions for what they helped me become through apprenticeships in my trade with integrity, pride and learning.”
And after he retired, he said, “I kept on with the Steelworkers Union with SOAR, the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees.”
At one time he also was a member of AFSCME, the union American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Brown described his working years. “I started my Erie Mining career in 1984 as a security guard, manning the fire and ambulance as an EMT and guard gate and patrolling the property after I was laid off as a welder at Minntac. In 1987, I was rehired as welder for Erie and later as a welder millwright in the concentrator, crushers, agglomerator, central shops and truck shops. I was a welder millwright for more than 15 years at Erie/LTV, then six years as a welder at US Steel Minntac. Basic millwright skills include installation, maintenance, and repair of industrial machinery and equipment.
Before he came to Minnesota, he had worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Portland, Oregon.
He is an Oregon native.
After his mining jobs, he was employed as a welder millwright for the MINOS project at the University of Minnesota physics laboratory in the Soudan Underground Mine State Park. MINOS, which stands for Main Injector Neutrino Oscillation Search, involved scientists studying neutrinos, some of the most common yet elusive building blocks of matter in the universe. Brown’s job was welding strips of steel needed for the project.
Brown said of SOAR, “We’re still all together in support of our unions and workers. Together we can lobby our lawmakers that benefit our members and families in our way of life here, including Social Security and Medicare benefit changes and programs that help workers.”
—
He said he enjoys the SOAR get-togethers, saying the potluck meals are “the best!” And they have great visits with former co-workers and people looking to join SOAR.
“We usually have a speaker from the community – law enforcement, estate planning, health providers, lawmakers – always a learning experience of interest.
Since I joined SOAR about 10 years ago, I’ve met new friends, got reacquainted with old friends and workers to share our life experiences.”
