‘An interesting time for iron ore on the Iron Range’

It’s that time again in the domestic iron ore mining and steel industries.
Contract time.
United Steelworkers (USW) officials and United States Steel Corp. open contract negotiations July 12 in Pittsburgh in an effort to reach a new labor agreement covering hourly workers at United States Steel Corp.’s domestic steel and iron ore operations, according to Emil Ramirez, USW District 11 director.
Those negotiations affect USW members at United States Steel’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
Steelworkers may the same day begin negotiating in Pittsburgh with Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. for its domestic steel mill operations and USW-represented workers at its Minorca Mine in Virginia.
Contract talks for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Hibbing Taconite Co., United Taconite and Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan, are expected to begin in mid-August, Ramirez said.
“I feel confident we are going to have some good talks and have an agreement,” Ramirez said. “I’m confident we will be successful.”
Labor contract talks are always closely watched on Minnesota’s Iron Range, where the 40 million ton-per-year industry employs about 4,400 and is a major economic driver.
Until new labor agreements are reached, contract talks can be a stressful time for workers and for families.
Wages, benefits, profit sharing, and discussions about the future level of iron ore pellet production on the Iron Range, are expected to be major issues.
“I do think that profit sharing and health care will be important,” Ramirez said. “The things that are usually important to workers.”
John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative in Eveleth, said steelworkers helped companies achieve record profits during the existing contract.
Like other essential workers, steelworkers continued to show up for work in-person every day to produce iron ore pellets and steel during the pandemic, he said.
“I think the big thing is that during the years of this labor agreement it’s been good times,” Arbogast said. “The companies have made billions in profits and our members were out there working. We’re the ones who had to sit in the plants and in the lunchroom. We’re the ones who made these companies billions of dollars in hot and cold rolled steel.”
Ramirez said he’s hopeful that steel and iron ore producers will recognize and reward workers for their contributions during the pandemic.
“I think we’re seeing this in other industries who were working through the pandemic in 2020 and 2021,” Ramirez said. “And we’re still seeing people affected by it. Hopefully, they will recognize what our workers did. They didn’t work part time — they were there working.”
Like others across the nation, steelworkers and their families are also facing increased living costs, Ramirez said.
“Now, we have high inflation and where is that going to go?” Ramirez said. “Even a four or five percent raise doesn’t keep up with inflation.”
Protecting retiree health care will again be a major issue, Arbogast said.
“They fought the fight and set the groundwork for today,” Arbogast said of retirees.
In addition to kitchen table issues, steelworker officials are keeping a close eye on the future of iron ore pellet production in northeastern Minnesota as steelmakers increasingly utilize electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking.
EAF steelmaking utilizes scrap and high-value iron products such a pig iron, hot-briquetted iron (HBI) and direct-reduced iron (DRI).
“I think there’s going to have to be a lot of discussion about the future of U.S. iron ore demand,” Ramirez said. “There’s going to be a higher demand for scrap and HBI. I think iron ore pellet consumption is going to continue to slide as the use of EAF’s and the use of HBI and DRI continues to grow.”
The idling of Northshore Mining Co. in Silver Bay, a non-union facility, and the future of Hibbing Taconite, in danger of running out of crude ore, raise questions about future levels of northeastern Minnesota iron ore pellet production.
“We are very worried for the Iron Range,” Arbogast said. “On the U.S. Steel side, they are putting in that pig iron plant (in Gary, Ind.) and building another mini mill plant by Big River Steel. Cliffs has bought a scrap company and has its Toledo HBI plant.”
Iron ore from Minntac Mine and Keetac will feed the Gary pig iron plant, according to U.S. Steel.
But other higher-value iron products made from Iron Range ore could also be ahead.
That could help secure iron ore pellet production.
“The companies have alluded that we’re going to be a big player in that and hopefully that’s going to come true,” Arbogast said. “We want to be able to provide a pellet for that.”
Once contract talks begin, USW officials will keep members up-to-date on negotiations progress, Ramirez said.
“Once we get rolling, at least on the mining side, we will give people updates about every other day as to what’s going on at the bargaining table,” Ramirez said.
With companies reporting record profits, steelworkers hope that new labor agreements can be ironed out smoothly.
U.S. Steel in the first quarter of 2022 reported record net earnings of $882 million, record adjusted net earnings of $891 million and record EBITDA (earnings before interest, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $1.337 billion.
Cleveland-Cliffs reported first quarter 2022 consolidated revenue of $6 billion compared to $4 billion in the first quarter 2021.
The current labor contract between steelworkers and United States Steel Corp., along with Cleveland-Cliffs’ Minorca Mine, expires Sept. 1.
The current labor contract between steelworkers and Cleveland-Cliffs for Hibbing Taconite Co., United Taconite and the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan, expires Oct. 1.
“There’s a lot of stuff on our minds,” Arbogast said. “It’s an interesting time for iron ore on the Iron Range. Hopefully, the companies will realize we’re in good times. Let’s get a deal done and keep this thing rolling.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.