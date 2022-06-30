Academy Exploration is in full swing even though the new Rock Ridge High School is about 14 months away from opening to students.
The new high school’s Academy Exploration will enable students to check out professions they believe they are interested in up to four years before they graduate, said Director of School to Work Exploration Willie Spelts.
“Then they can make an educated decision on what they want to go into in college because they have some off-campus, on-campus experiences in those professions,’’ Spelts added.
Academy Exploration, which is now in place for Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia students, will be a course forever and more than 40 presentations were made during the 2021-2022 school year. That included United Steelworkers, banking, health care, mining companies, dental assistants, veteran services, police departments, aggregate and glass companies, educators, athletic trainers, the local colleges and many, many more.
The on-campus speakers were often teamed with off-campus visits and tours of the related workplaces.
The students asked tremendous questions, Spelts said, no matter where they went. “You could tell the kids were incredibly engaged.’’
The Komatsu Mining Corporation in Virginia was just one stop for the students.
Jim Thune, Komatsu’s Regional Manager, said Komatsu was completely behind the career academy idea.
“We’ve worked with actually two of the career academies’’ in Hibbing and most recently Rock Ridge. “As a company, we employ several trades people, whether they are mechanics, welders and electricians, on staff here. “It’s really Important for a business like us to have a pipeline, you know, people in those trades. We think it’s really critical,’’ Thune said.
Before career academies, “You always had the trades programs at the local colleges, whether it be Mesabi, Hibbing or whatever. I think getting to the students when they’re at a younger age and showing them what these careers are really like and the type of living you can make we think is critical. They’re obviously in that formative stage of their life when they’re in high school and trying to decide what they’re going to do,’’ Thune added.
Thune agreed with Spelts that the students were engaged.
“We’ve had students actually tour from several local schools,’’ including Rock Ridge, Hibbing and others. “I think there was definitely an interest just to be able to lay eyes on some of the interesting things we work on here.’’
Showing the students the large scale mining equipment, the state-of-the-art facility and the tools Komatsu has is a big part of it, but letting them talk to the employees doing the work is so important.
“It was very useful because we can stand in our lobby and talk to them all day, but at the end of the day, I’m not a welder,’’ said Thune.
The students get to see just how big of a company Komatsu and others in the area are.
—
Getting the business people and the students together is vital, according to Spelts. That way they are introduced to many different options and can then continue to communicate with a particular company if they want to.
With Academy Exploration, a certain student might think they want to be an accountant and can then take the related academy courses.
The process helps them make a “well-educated decision,’’ Spelts said, and helps them decide if they want to continue in that field or not at an earlier age.
Both Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel have been highly active with the career academy at Rock Ridge, according to Spelts, to present many career options in each mining operation.
“Everybody’s hurting for workers. It works both as a recruitment tool and an exposure to the profession,’’ he added. “The participation from the community needs to be applauded’’ because people were so cooperative and helpful in all the fields.
“We want to help our kids make an immediate impact on the local workforce and the global workforce,’’ Spelts said, by teaching the kids all the needs in all of the career paths. “We want that partnership. It’s so important to us to make it so much more of an authentic working experience for our students. They can go to college and continue that exploration’’ with the “knowledge of what they want to do.’’
In addition, there are a lot of job openings in these different companies on the Iron Range they can’t fill, according to Spelts. “That’s why they’re interested in working with Rock Ridge. Both mines have made incredible contributions to our project. The unions too. The mining field is screaming for people, everybody’s looking for people. They can get that training right here.’’ If they do move outside the area, “they can come back if they so choose because there is a ton of work and availability should you choose to get educated in that field,’’ he added. “It’s amazing how much mining drives our economy up here and our employment.’’
Mining has numerous career fields outside of being a miner. “The word mining doesn’t mean just pick ax and shovel.’’
Komatsu, for example, has numerous examples around the world. Komatsu Mining is based in Milwaukee, Wis., while Komatsu Limited is based in Japan and has 64,000 employees around the globe.
“We have employees that maybe started out here and ended up being one of our technical folks that we send all over the world to work on our equipment. The sky’s the limit. You have to decide where you want your career to go,’’ Thune said.
The regional manager and Komatsu are fully on board with the career academy idea.
“It’s a pretty obvious choice for the region,’’ Thune added.
To support the career academies, Komatsu gives grants regularly to support those programs, according to Thune. That has already included a welding simulator in Hibbing, which is “about as close to real life as you can get.’’
A $15,000 grant request was recently submitted for Rock Ridge. The grants are approved in July and typically funded in September, he added.
Beyond the grants, Thune said Komatsu is flexible on what its support looks like. It can be talking to the kids or having technical employees that can teach classes in welding or other areas. “We’re basically willing to lend a hand however we can.’’
The same willingness to help and be involved came from many of the area businesses.
“All of these companies were so kind in letting them come out and speak to our kids,’’ said Spelts.
Partnering with the different firms will make Academy Exploration as good as it can be.
“This is a program we are really excited to provide for our students and communities,’’ he said.
