A taste of life at the St. Paul Mine and its location

The St. Paul Mine and its Location was located north of Keewatin, Minnesota. My Mother, Julia Verrant Palcich was born there on February 7, 1917. Her family moved to the nearby Mississippi Location while she was still a baby. When she was 13, the family moved into Keewatin.
Learning about what life was like in the early days of mining on the Iron Range is eye-opening. It makes life today seem VERY easy in comparison.
The following article includes information from former St. Paul Location resident Walter Younkins, who later resided in Hibbing. He reminisced about old days on the Iron Range in an article which appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune in July 1972. Other information came from a memoir written about the St. Paul Location by Mrs. John Geving. Additional information was obtained from the 1981 book “From Pines to Pellets: Keewatin 1906-1981”.
—
The St. Paul Mine was operated from 1906 to 1935 by the Corrigan McKinney Steel Company; then from 1936 to 1954 by Republic Steel Company; and from 1955 to 1959 and also in 1964 by the Pacific Isle Mining Company.
The St. Paul was started as an underground mine. Not much ore was taken from the workings of the underground. The mine was stripped to become an open pit mine sometime between 1910 and 1915 and then idled until 1923.
E.F. Riemer was chief engineer of the Stevenson Mine before being promoted to superintendent of the St. Paul Mine from 1906 to 1908.
The underground mine was quite wet and a large volume of water had to be pumped. A water shaft was sunk at a spot that was in the southeast corner of the eventual open pit, but it tapped so much water that it was drowned out and the pumps were left in this shaft.
There were no homes forming a mining location at the St. Paul Mine when the mining there began, so the men lived over in the Stevenson Location west of Hibbing. They traveled back and forth by horse-drawn wagons. As soon as houses were built, families began to move in. Married couples took in the single men as boarders until the St. Paul Location boarding house was completed.
In about 1907, a large camp was built directly south of the Location for single men to stay in. The “Wild West” had nothing on the St. Paul Camps on Saturday nights! It was not uncommon to hear shootings at all hours of the night and day. Beer was brought in using small kegs. The beer was then bottled and on weekends drinking was the main pastime. (This is a reason the mining companies encouraged men to take classes in the evening, marry, move into a company house and plant a garden, and join civic clubs.)
“Sebeka” Johnson, who came from Sebeka, Minnesota, hence the nickname, had a general store in Nashwauk. He would come over to the St. Paul Location two or three times a week to take orders and deliver groceries in a horse-drawn wagon. In the summer, the butter was often melted and in the winter many of the perishable foods were frozen, even though blankets were used for covering. It was a common sight to see a child or adult calling on a neighbor with a cup in hand to borrow sugar or flour or an egg. Sometimes (it seems now that it happened quite often) supplies were depleted before the delivery wagon came back again. There were also some quite bad snow storms in those days and few ways to keep roads open. A little later, one of the residents opened up a store in his home where a few supplies could be bought.
The mail was brought in about twice a week by a stagecoach operated by Tom Riley of Nashwauk. This stagecoach ran from Nashwauk to Hibbing. The mail was all deposited in a large box at one end of the Location. If you got there early enough, you could get your mail out of the box. But if you were a little late, you’d be retrieving your mail from the ground near the box. If it happened to be a windy day, you’d have to look a little further!
What a thrill it was to get the chance to go to Hibbing on the stagecoach. This only happened if there was something very special, such as a circus. It was discussed for weeks ahead of time and piggy banks were guarded very carefully. Everyone tried to be on their best behavior so there would not be disappointment that you weren’t being allowed to go on the excursion.
Water was hauled into the Location by large wooden tanks and delivered to the residents in barrels and tubs outside of every front gate. There was also a well at the east end of the Location where people might sometimes labor for hours trying to bring up one pail of drinking water. A long pole with a nail on the end to hold a pail was lowered into the well to get water. Many a pail was lost in the old well.
As more houses were built, more families moved in. When it was still an underground mine, the mining captain was Andrew Johnson. He, his wife, three daughters and two sons were among the first to move into the Location. Dr. O.N. Pearce was the first doctor. His home and those of the mine superintendent, Mr. E.F. Riemer, and the later mine captain, Mr. H. Bergstrom, were built at the far west end of the Location. The mining superintendents and captains usually had nicer, larger homes than the miners. However, the children in the Location all played together and went to school together, no matter what their fathers’ jobs at the mine.
Before the St. Paul Location School was built, everyone walked into Keewatin for school. Then a horse-drawn bus from Michelich’s delivery was used for transportation. Many a lunch bucket was swung at someone who said something out of turn, whether walking or riding the bus to school.
The extra-curricular activities of the time consisted of spelling bees and sleigh ride parties. For the spelling bees, the students would travel over to Stevenson, which proved to be a lark and thus made this activity a very popular one for many. After the spelling bee, there would be sandwiches and hot chocolate provided before the long drive back to Keewatin and then a walk to a Location. Before a sleigh ride, everyone would congregate at one of the homes so no one would be left behind. After the sleigh ride, another home would be invaded for some sort of lunch.
In 1908, a brush fire broke out and surrounded the Location. Most of the men had already left to fight other fires burning north of Nashwauk, as there hadn’t seemed to be any danger close to the St. Paul Location. About 2:00 in the afternoon of September 22, a Great Northern engine and one boxcar came up the St. Paul railroad spur to take everyone out of the Location. Luckily, there was one team of horses left in the Location. The horses were hastily hitched to a wagon for Mrs. Murphy and her two-hours-old daughter Jeannette. The mother and baby were loaded into the wagon, mattress and all, and brought to the box car. Everyone was taken to Nashwauk to stay until the danger was over. Luckily, the Location was saved.
About 1916, the mining company hired the Hibbing Decorating Company, owned by Carl Munyer and Danny Hoskins, to repair and paint the houses in the Location. This company had a couple of carpenters and a large crew of painters. By this time, the St. Paul Location had about 62 houses, a club house and a boarding house. The water supply now came from hydrants along the street, spaced about six or eight houses apart. These houses still had no indoor plumbing. The old-fashioned outhouses were cold in the winter and smelly in the summer.
The mine’s office buildings, warehouses, engine and boiler house, and “the dry” house where the miners could change clothes and clean up, all had running water and flush toilets. Similarly equipped were four houses where the superintendent, chief clerk, pit foreman, and master mechanic each lived.
Some of the early shovel runners at the St. Paul Mine’s pit were Harvey Sheridan, Jack Maloney, and Willie Pinkham. Early locomotive engineers were Charles Nordstrom, Jim Smith, and Tom Meenaham. The day-shift pit foreman was Jack Milan. The night foreman was Frank Wentzel. The superintendent in later years was G.E. Harrison who lived at Stevenson and the assistant superintendent was E.L. Coderan who lived at the St. Paul Location. E.F. Riemer lived in the superintendent’s house before Coderan. Then the Coderan family moved to Stevenson in 1915 and he was superintendent there until 1919 when he was transferred to the mines in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. R.A. MacDonell was superintendent of the Stevenson, St. Paul, Commodore and Schley Mines from 1919 to 1935. At that time Republic Steel took over the Corrigan McKinney properties.
A large electric shovel was erected at the St. Paul Mine in 1923. It was a Marion 350E with a 90-foot boom, 64-foot dipper sticks and an 8-yard bucket. This shovel loaded ore for several seasons, then the mine became inactive again.
A small washing plant was built on the south side of the property and was in service for quite a few years. Locomotive and dump cars were used to haul ore to this plant. Then, in 1935, a conveyor belt system was installed. The large electric shovel was dismantled and taken out of the pit and later sold. Small gas engine shovels were erected and used. RD7 Caterpillar tractors and Athey wagons were used to haul ore to the crusher and from the crusher the ore went to the conveyor belts and up out of the pit.
Eventually all of the St. Paul Location was removed in the 1940s as the mine expanded. Houses were sold to the people who occupied them in 1943. Four-room cottages were sold for $40 and up; five-room for $60 and up; six-room for $80 and up. All the houses were sold in one day.
A total of 5,670,939 tons of ore was shipped from the St. Paul Mine. The last ore was shipped in 1964 when 252,141 tons was shipped. At that time, the mine was deemed exhausted of natural ore and it was idled.
