A lifelong passion for mining and journalism

The people of the Iron Range share a certain history with each other that most others in Minnesota do not. A host of our long-term residents have a connection to iron mining through their lineage, or are at least close to those who do. Mining has purchased the fabric of our own unique culture.
We’re Rangers, and we’re proud to be here.
Lee Bloomquist is one such Ranger, but his history and personal experience bind him to mining in a special way that deserves to be heard. I sat down with him recently on a Sunday afternoon to learn all about his passion, and it’s immediately clear: This guy’s in love with mining. He’s lived it, he writes about it, it’s his very identity. Sitting across from me, I can read the print on what he says is his favorite hoodie (a gift from his daughter, Jaimie) that proudly states “Land of 10,000 Miners.”
He told me in my interview request, “You’ll have a hard time getting me to shut up about my family history in mining,” and I can honestly say that I enjoyed every minute of it. That history of mining, its value to the region, the technological advances and regional funding — all economic drivers that have bolstered the Range for the last 130 years — are the make-up of Lee.
—
Lee was born to Quentin and Joan Bloomquist in 1951. His father worked for Oliver Iron Mining Co, which later became U.S. Steel. When Lee was born, Quentin worked in North Hibbing and was an accountant for United States Steel (USS). Lee’s very first recollection of mining was picking up his dad from work with his mother when he was just three years old.
Of his first home, Lee recalls they lived at the Oliver Apartments in Hibbing, which are still in use, near the public library and the old Androy Hotel. The Bloomquist family would stay there until he was 5 years old, then move to Fraser Location, which is east of town and north of Highway 169. The “location” was right near the edge of the pit where the red ore was mined. When a blast happened, dishes would sometimes come off the shelves in their home. The house was only about 150 feet from the edge of the pit, which was fairly common in those days. Lee recalls, “one time there was a chunk [of iron ore] in the yard…it flew up and went and landed in our yard. We were close.”
Lee attended school in Chisholm from kindergarten through fifth grade. Quentin got transferred to downtown Duluth to the Wolvin Building, which was once the “General Offices of the Pittsburgh Steamship Company” and is now known as the Missabe Building: A classy 9-story structure that was built to last in 1904.
After that move, Lee went to school in Duluth from 6th through 11th grades, but finished high school in Virginia, after his father was transferred to the Minntac Mine in 1967. The Bloomquist family built a new home in Virginia next to Lee’s grandmother. Quentin finished out his career at Minntac after putting in 35 years for the company.
Lee attended Virginia High School for his senior year, where he took his first class in journalism. After graduation he briefly worked on an ore carrier called the Governor Miller, but that work seemed uninteresting, and he recalls “being on the Great Lakes with nothing but water to see, so I got off the boat in Two Harbors after a week.”
Mesabi Community College would train Lee in journalism for the next two years. Lee had an interest in that work that dated back to the 7th or 8th grade, and as a teen had dreamed of working for the Duluth News Tribune.
Lee worked at USS Minntac when he was a college student in the summers of 1970, 1971, and 1972 as a mine clerk in what is called the “H” Building. He recalls warmly that “it was a great job. I basically paid my way through college…working at U.S. Steel and was able to buy an old used car. I met my wife [Kathy] in college; we’d go out for dinner every night when we went to school in Duluth at UMD. I mean, I had money for everything from that summer job…it was a great job, great experience. My first real taste of mining.”
—
Lee attended UMD for a year and studied news writing. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication from Moorhead State University in 1973. Kathy and Lee were married in August of that same year. After college, he was hired by the Mesabi Daily News.
In 1973, Lee was a staff photographer for the MDN and covered the city beat. When another employee left, he took over writing about mining and other things, including obituaries. Many duties were shared between Lee and his cousin, Ole Zupetz, so at the time they were “co-sports editors.”
“You did what you had to do. It was 80-90 hours a week. I mean, you kind of had to do that, and I think that’s newspaper work in general. Still, nowadays, I think you just have to do the work that needs to be done to do a decent job. You’re basically on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
—
The early ‘70s were a boom-time for the taconite industry, and many of our Range plants were just getting started, so I asked Lee what he remembered from that first year working for the MDN.
For the paper, Lee was there when Minorca was first breaking ground just north of Virginia. “…that really stands out. I can still picture that in my mind, being up there. I guess I’m old. That was a long time ago. I think they started making pellets maybe in ‘76? And Hibbing Taconite was around the same time. And I also remember, down at Eveleth Taconite, being down there back in ‘73, ‘74, as a reporter when they started expanding the plant down in Forbes. Those are probably the two big things that really jumped out at me that I still think about.”
The long hours at the paper became a burn-out job for Lee and his young family, so he quit the job at the Mesabi Daily News and started driving a milk truck for Kathy’s uncles out at the Wiinanen Dairy, which was located in Clinton Township.
“I drove the milk truck for two years and delivered milk. That was a tough job. You’re on the road at 4:30 in the morning, and it’s physical. The old glass bottles of milk, milk cases. And you just work nonstop through the day. I mean, I never took a break. You just work right through. There was no coffee break; there was no lunch break. Just go until you’re done.”
Lee would continue with the milk route for two years, but he couldn’t see it being a long term career. He wanted to get back to mining out at Minntac, where he had worked during the summer in his college years.
“I had a taste of it and enjoyed it and had covered it for a couple years as a reporter. So they hired me, finally, after I was kind of a pest for a while, and I started in the Coarse Crusher as a laborer in May of ‘77. So I worked as a laborer starting in May of ‘77; so that was May, June, July, and then August; and they had a wildcat strike in August of ‘77 after I had just started there. And we had just started building our house at that time. I [had] thought, ‘I’m making good money now. We can build a house.’ So we started building a house, and then they had a wildcat strike. And if I recall correctly, that went through December; so I was out of work — August, September, October, November into December. Fortunately, my wife [was] a school teacher. So that was kind of tough times, and we had just had our first child too. And then I always tell the story
— because my wife was a school teacher for St. Louis County Schools — that during that time they had the…strike and I was off of work, I said, ‘We ate a lot of tomato soup and paid all of our bills.’ Because she
was working, we were able to pay all our bills; but, like everybody else, you had to tighten your belt big time.”
After the strike was over, Lee was back to work at the Coarse Crusher as a laborer and was a member of the Local 1938 Union. He stayed in that role for about two years. Then a job opened up in the Fines Crusher for Metallurgical Technician, one role of which was to help out in the Control Room. Today there is more process control and automation done by computer programs; back then the job
was much more manual.
“They had the union control room operator, and then your shift foreman that you worked with; there were two of them at that time. I would tell the attendants how to set the crushers so they would set the crushers to the proper thickness to crush everything. And I did a lot of just communication on the radio, kept a log book and it was a great job. I loved doing that.”
Lee was also a part-time foreman for Labor and Operations when needed, which was basically all shift work. He recalls, “Our kids were young, born in ‘76 and ‘79; and Kathy was teaching school...so we would literally meet on the back porch where I’d come home from midnight shift and she had to be off to school. I’d come in the door and she’d go out the door to school. Our two little kids (Jaimie and Bethany) — I’d come off of midnight shift, and I’d stay awake with them all day long while she was teaching school after having worked all night. It was tough. I would make it until about maybe 2 or 2:30 in the afternoon, and I’d put them down for a nap, and then put myself down, and I was out cold. Kathy still laughs, she says she’d come home from school sometimes and I was out like a light and the kids were running around the house like crazy, you know. I had no clue. I’d sleep from 2:30 until, like, 9:30; then get up again and go back to work.”
—
In 1982 the steel industry came crashing down, and it was lean times for the Iron Range. Lee was laid off for 13 months straight, and when he came back to work, he was transferred to the pellet plant (Minntac’s Agglomerator).
“I was a metallurgical technician in the Agglomerator, both Step III…and Step I and II… Step III at that time was a very new operation.”
Thousands of people were out of work at that time. Lee found work for the Duluth News Tribune for one year as a Circulation Manager, and then two years driving a bread truck just to have a job. “It was just nonstop all day long. No breaks, no lunch, no nothing. Just go…Pardon the pun, but, put bread on the table. That was another tough job, like a milk truck driver.”
It was then that Lee saw an opening with the Hibbing Daily Tribune. At first they were nervous about him re-starting his career in news.
“They were kind of, like, ‘Gee, you’ve been out of newspaper work for quite a while, you’ve worked at Minntac, you’ve driven a milk truck, you’ve driven a bread truck, you were a circulation manager.’ They were a little bit hesitant, I think, of hiring me. But the editor there, Al Zdon, he hired me and it worked out really great, and it was a great place to work. He was a great boss.”
Lee would work as the Range Editor for seven and a half years until finding an opportunity to work for the Duluth News Tribune. He was able to work from home before such a thing was popular or doable for most people. As with the Hibbing Tribune, Lee covered mining, the County Board, and anything else that was happening in our region.
During his time at the DNT, Lee began coaching girls’ basketball and volleyball, which he would continue to do for the next 24 years and 14 years, respectively. With the flexibility in his daily schedule and with his next job, Lee was able to make it work and found great pleasure working with the kids and other coaches throughout the region, even though there were a lot of long days.
After 14 and a half years, the DNT was starting to slow its coverage of the Iron Range, including cutting the Wednesday “Range Edition.”
“The internet came about, and people started using the internet for news rather than newspapers. And they were just cutting back on their number of employees.”
One day Lee got a call from Sandy Layman, the IRRRB Commissioner at that time, and she requested that he come to see her at her office. “I had been covering the IRRRB also. It …was part of my assignment for the Duluth News Tribune. So my first thought was, ‘Oh, boy. What did I write now that’s got them upset?’ So it might have been the next day, I went over there and sat down in her office…and she says, ‘Well, I’ll just cut to the chase. Would you like to come work for us?’ And this, you know, she asks me this at the same time the Duluth News Tribune is cutting back on their Range coverage… And I said, ‘You bet I would.’ And so I went through the application process…interviewed at the Governor’s office with his communication staff. At that time, Governor Dayton.”
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation ended up hiring Lee to work in marketing and communications, and he worked there for nine and a half years. “And it was a wonderful place to work, really great people there. I can’t say enough good things about just the staff there and how they get along. And my supervisor there, Sheryl Kochevar, she was the best supervisor I ever had.”
Around the time of Lee’s retirement, there were some cuts being made via attrition, and he had an opportunity to retire ahead of schedule. “I was pushing 66 years old, and so I took the early retirement, left six months earlier than I normally would have, and it worked out just wonderful.”
Lee’s retirement is ongoing, but he’s got a different way of thriving after his work life: More work. He started freelance writing a mere three days after leaving the IRRR. Besides contributing to the Mesabi Tribune on a regular basis, Lee also writes for the MINE edition, contributes stories to Northern Adventures, Girlfriends Magazine, and BusinessNorth, not to mention freelance writing for the Independent School District No. 2142, St. Louis County Schools.
—
As an astute journalist, Lee’s own opinion is not reflected in his writing. Because of his deep connection to the Range and so many mining professionals, I wanted a chance to know his thoughts on what comes next.
CW: You’ve been immersed in mining all these years, clearly…very invested in the community. So, at this point, what is your gut feel about the future of iron ore mining here?
LB: Well, as someone who’s not an insider, my observations are that we have a lot of resource left…you know, I’ve been told there’s still 100 years of ore, by people that know. And I think we’re going to continue to see ups and downs like we always have…we’re going to keep chugging along. I think there’s a lot of good, positive things right now happening, such as the DR Grade pellet system at Keetac that’s coming on. I think all the companies up here are looking to develop those higher-value products.
CW: I’m wondering what your personal views are on the new mining projects that are in the news.
LB: I have people all the time asking me, “Do you think the PolyMet project’s ever going to happen?” Like, I’m sure they ask other people the same thing; it’s not just me. I’ve had my doctor at the Mayo Clinic, every time I talk with him, “What’s happening with Polymet? Do you think Polymet’s going to happen?”
I think it’s going to happen. They’ve…tried to do everything the right way, and some of the other projects might be a bigger challenge; but…they’re determined to prove that they can do it the right way.
It kind of goes back to what I was saying before, that I think right now, if you wanted to start a new taconite plant up here, it would be difficult, with all the environmental challenges there are; and copper-nickel’s going to face the same thing. You know, but on the other hand, you keep hearing about these non-ferrous projects in Canada that are within the Rainy River Watershed right now, and they’re operating. So it’s a challenging time for all mines, I think, just to prove they can operate. And their environmental responsibility — I think they’re all doing their best to do that. Where it goes, who knows?
CW: So, if these entities start to get up and running, like PolyMet and Twin Metals and then Teck and Talon Metals…Talon Metals is all of a sudden really coming on the scene strong. What kind of promise do you think they show for the Range, like, the cities and the schools?
LB: Oh, I think if they get off the ground, it’s going to be huge…and I just think if we were able to get PolyMet up and running or Twin Metals up and running, it’s just going to be huge for our schools, for our communities, for the businesses that spin off… We’ve got a good number of healthcare jobs, probably more than mining…but, you know, everybody knows mining is the best-paying jobs up here with the best benefits, and it’s who we are. Mining is who we are.
There is so much more that can be said about Lee from our visit, but one edition wouldn’t afford the space. For myself, all I can say is that working with Lee Bloomquist for this story has been my distinct pleasure and an honor. I also look forward to many more stories and news as presented by the man whom I now know is the most trusted reporter in the region, and possibly the whole of Minnesota.
Thank you, Lee, for keeping your finger on the pulse of what truly makes us the Iron Range.
—
Cal Warwas is a 26 year miner and a member of the Steelworkers Local 1938. He also serves as Board Chairman for Clinton Township and is a RAMS Board Member. He enjoys writing about mining, politics and culture.
