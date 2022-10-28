A lifelong passion for mining and journalism

Lee Bloomquist stands in front of the Oliver Apartments Building in Hibbing. Bloomquist as a youth first lived with his parents in the Oliver Apartments. His father Quentin, worked in North Hibbing as an accountant for United States Steel. The family later moved to Fraser Location near Chisholm where his father worked for the Sherman Mine. They then moved to Duluth where his father worked in the Wolvin Building before coming back to the Iron Range when Minntac Mine opened in Mountain Iron.

 MARK SAUER

The people of the Iron Range share a certain history with each other that most others in Minnesota do not. A host of our long-term residents have a connection to iron mining through their lineage, or are at least close to those who do. Mining has purchased the fabric of our own unique culture.

We’re Rangers, and we’re proud to be here.

