HOYT LAKES — The public got a rare look inside PolyMet’s facilities on Thursday on a tour put together by Better In Our Back Yard.
Not much had changed since the former LTV taconite plant near Hoyt Lakes was shut down in 2001, but the visitors were all aware of the potential of the property now owned by PolyMet.
PolyMet plans to mine a wide array of metals there, including copper, nickel and cobalt.
The proposed mine came along at the right time with the growing needs for renewable energy technologies, according to company officials.
“This is a good time to be putting a mine online’’ with the increasing demand for renewable energy, electric vehicles and battery storage, Bruce Richardson of PolyMet told those attending the tour. There is a “great demand’’ right now.
PolyMet is prepared to meet that demand by mining the large NorthMet deposit near Hoyt Lakes.
The deposit includes:
• 1.2 billion pounds of copper.
• 170 million pounds of nickel.
• 6.2 million pounds of cobalt.
BIOBY Executive Director Ryan Sistad was happy with the turnout, which included filling two buses with a total of 110 people and also having about 150 at the networking event that followed at Giants Ridge.
On the bus to the site, Richardson said PolyMet thought it would be a three or four year process to get the mine up and running. “It’s been a little bit longer than we expected’’ due to a lengthy environmental review, a three-year permitting process and three years now in the litigation process.
Twenty-two permits have been issued to date and just last week the Minnesota Court of Appeals dismissed a challenge to PolyMet’s air permit.
That was a “nice surprise,’’ he added.
Sistad added the permitting process shouldn’t take 17 years like in PolyMet’s case. In Canada and Australia it takes three-five years, and he questions why it takes so long in the United States.
“How come it’s taken us 17 years to get a good project through. That’s what I wonder.’’
When operational, the open pit mine will process about 32,000 tons of ore per day, which is a “pretty modest amount,’’ according to Richardson. “It’s a really nice deposit,’’ but only 10-15% of the minerals in the Duluth Complex.
The Duluth Complex is a massive geological formation near the eastern end of the Mesabi Iron Range, which contains one of the world’s largest known undeveloped accumulations of copper, nickel and platinum group metals.
Once all of the mine’s permits are back activated, Richardson said PolyMet wants to be ready to put a shovel in the ground. He believes the three permits on hold will be reactivated in the second half of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023. Once work begins, he estimated it will be about 24 months to production and about six more months to ramp up.
Richardson added that President Biden issued a directive in March to use the Defense Production Act to stimulate the supply chain for critical minerals like the ones PolyMet would mine. That was not nearly enough, he said, pointing to a “burdensome’’ permitting process.
“Nobody in mining is asking for shortcuts,’’ just a process that makes more sense.
—
According to information provided at the tour by Better In Our Back Yard, PolyMet is Minnesota’s first ever fully permitted copper-nickel mine. “Once operational, PolyMet’s economic impact to the region will be immense.’’
The mine will generate more than $1 billion in private investments from PolyMet for construction, which will generate more than two million union labor hours; 360 permanent jobs with an average annual salary at over $90,000; more than 600 spin-off jobs; and more than half a billion dollars in economic benefits to the region each year.
“I would argue that the Iron Range really needs these jobs,’’ Sistad said. Cities on the Iron Range have had significant population drops in the last 40 years. “It would just be a good economic boost to the area. It’s just a win-win.’’
He added that Minnesota as a state has grown by 25 percent in the last 40 years. “It’s hard to make an argument against the idea that the Iron Range has not been left behind economically. I would argue that the region has. PolyMet would be a hell of a start to turn that around.’’
According to polymetmining.com, all major state and federal permits have been received including a permit to mine, air and water permits and federal wetlands (Section 404) permit. The PolyMet property includes 19,000 contiguous acres including mine and processing sites, transportation corridor, existing tailings basin and buffer.
The boost to the St. Louis County economy in wages, spending, taxes and other benefits is expected to be $515 million annually.
—
BIOBY is planning another similar event for late August.
