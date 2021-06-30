232: Will they stay or will they go?

Winning battleground states like Michigan, Ohio, Florida, and Wisconsin, has been a crucial part of the political strategy for both Democrats and Republicans during the last few presidential races, but during the 2020 election Minnesota — particularly the Iron Range — joined that list and was ground zero in the war for delegates heading into November.
Both incumbent President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden made stops in the state late in the campaign (Trump in Duluth and Bemidji and Biden in Duluth) looking to secure votes while proclaiming to be the best person to look out for the future of the iron ore mining industry at the heart of the region.
Ultimately, Biden won the state (and the Iron Range by a narrow amount) and went on to become commander-in-chief No. 46, but Trump left his mark on the region and remains incredibly popular across northern Minnesota, in part due to his efforts to protect the Range’s mining legacy through the U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum imports he and his administration put into place in 2018.
As part of his “America First policy,” intended to reduce the United States trade deficit, Trump first imposed 30 to 50% tariffs on solar panels and washing machines in January 2018. Two months later, in March 2018, he imposed tariffs on steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) from most countries, including China, and later that year he added the European Union, Canada and Mexico to that list.
There is much debate about how successful (or damaging, depending on viewpoint), those tariffs have been, and whether Biden will continue them is currently a hot button issue for his administration.
In May, seven major groups representing steel producers and workers sent a letter urging President Biden to keep tariffs on foreign steel that former President Trump enacted intact.
"The tariffs were necessitated by repeated surges in steel imports driven by global steel overcapacity that threatened our industry and the nearly two million jobs it supports," the groups, which include the United Steelworkers, Steel Manufacturing Association and American Iron and Steel Institute, among others, wrote in the letter.
"The tariffs have been a success, allowing our industry to restart idled mills, rehire laid-off workers and invest in the future," they added.
Eighth District U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., who supported Trump in 2018, is also a strong advocate for keeping the tariffs in place.
“The 232 steel tariffs have had a positive impact on thousands of Iron Range miners and steelworkers. Iron ore prices have been on a steady increase for the last year and a half. Why would we stop this momentum for this industry?” Stauber said in an email interview. “As our nation works to heal from the economic fallout caused by COVID, we need to pay special attention to ensure the mining and steel industry continues along the path of recovery. The 232 steel tariffs, along with other strong trade measures that put the American worker first, must remain in place to ensure that America remains dominant in the global market.”
Stauber said he and his colleagues on the Congressional Steel Caucus have written a letter to the Biden Administration requesting that they keep 232 steel tariffs in place.
“If President Biden removes the steel tariffs, it will be devastating to our miners, their families, the Iron Range, and the state of ,Minnesota,” Stauber said. “We will not take a backseat to China or any other nation when it comes to mining and steelmaking. We must insist that the Biden Administration keep the 232 steel tariffs in place to ensure our mining and steelmaking industry remains competitive.”
Stauber said in his recent email interview that the years of 2015 and 2016 marked one of the worst downturns for American steel in decades as nations like China and the United Arab Emirates dumped subsidized steel into American markets.
Trump’s tariffs, he added, directly helped the Iron Range and the workers and families that live here.
“The results of these unfair trade practices were devastating for the Iron Range and our union workers. When nations like China cheat, we need to have measures in place that hold them accountable and allow American workers to have a viable future,” Stauber said. “President Trump’s 232 steel tariffs did just that by helping to combat these unfair trade practices so American miners and union workers could produce the steel that supports our strategic national security, critical infrastructure, and our way of life.”
Kevin Dempsey, president and chief executive of the American Iron and Steel Institute, wrote in a recent letter to the editor in the Washington Post that steel was in trouble before the tariffs and lifting them too soon could have a dramatic negative impact on the U.S. industry.
He wrote, “surges in steel imports from all parts of the world threatened the viability of the American steel industry, which is essential to our national security and critical infrastructure, supports nearly 2 million jobs and is the cleanest and most energy efficient of the major steel industries in the world.”
He added that “nearly $16 billion in industry investments in new and upgraded production capabilities have been announced since the tariffs were implemented… in fact, last year global steel overcapacity grew to an estimated 625 million metric tons - more than five times the total annual capacity of the U.S. industry.”
Support for a continuation also comes from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank created in 1986 to include the needs of low- and middle-income workers in economic policy discussions.
As part of a recent report, EPI officials concluded the U.S. Section 232 tariffs “lifted the steel industry and should be continued.”
They further state industry conditions, spurred investments, and directly created 3,200 new steelmaking jobs.
“Once implemented in 2018, the measures helped curb U.S. steel imports by 27% by 2019 with no meaningful real-world impact on the prices of steel-consuming products, such as motor vehicles,” EPI reported.
Other conclusions included:
• Excess steelmaking capacity in major exporting countries, including China, India, Brazil, Korea, Turkey, the EU, and other nations, much of it from state-owned and state-supported enterprises, has grown rapidly, raising national security concerns for the United States.
• Global excess capacity is nearly six times the productive capacity of the entire U.S. steel industry, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
• In 2017, prior to Sec. 232 import measures, the U.S. steel industry supported nearly 2 million jobs that paid, on average, 27% more than the median earnings for men and 58% more than the median for women.
• Following implementation of Sec. 232 measures in 2018—and prior to the global downturn in 2020—U.S. steel output, employment, capital investment, and financial performance all improved. In particular, U.S. steel producers announced plans to invest more than $15.7 billion in new or upgraded steel facilities, creating at least 3,200 direct new jobs, many of which are now poised to come online.
The report – and the findings therein - has support from local and national United Steelworkers (USW) International officials. Tom Conway, USW president issued a statement on it in March, saying, “The USW welcomes the EPI’s rigorous research into the impacts of the steel 232 measures and the dire consequences of lifting them prematurely.
“Tens of thousands of USW members depend on a robust U.S. steel industry for good, family-sustaining jobs, doing vital work that helps ensure our national security.
“Our members take pride that our steel is used in military vehicles such as tanks, ships and airplanes, as well as supplying the components that make up our nation’s critical infrastructure.
“The Sec. 232 measures helped significantly curb imports, allowing domestic producers a chance to expand production, employment and capital investment. It is especially important that they are able to continue this work, given the fragile economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Excess global steel capacity also remains a significant problem, as it was before the Sec. 232 measures were enacted.
“It is imperative that these protections remain in place until the administration is able to find a permanent, multilateral, enforceable solution to address steel overcapacity and unfair trade.”
****
Not everybody believes the tariffs have had a positive effect and amid a recent push by European Union leaders to end them, representatives from 33 U.S. trade unions representing a wide range of sectors — from manufacturing and agriculture to alcohol and consumer products — penned their own letter to Biden asking him to lift them.
They argue that retaliatory tariffs against U.S. exports put in place by traditional trade allies in response to these tariffs have hurt a wide range U.S. exports.
“These tariffs continue to hurt small, family-owned businesses and the communities in which they built their companies, while fracturing relations with overseas trading partners and spurring a frenzy of retaliatory trade measures against both related and unrelated industries,” the 33 trade associations write.
“The restriction on the supply of goods and raw materials resulting from the tariffs has sent a ripple throughout downstream industries, disrupting supply chains, and threatening the economic security of American workers. Our members rely on the movement of their goods and inputs without [[constant]] government intervention that causes delivery delays and arbitrary price spikes,” the letter continues.
“Our businesses sustain communities and create jobs across the country that far outweigh any perceived benefit of the Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs on two industries. To grow U.S. jobs, we urge you to lift the steel and aluminum tariffs, negotiate the removal of retaliatory tariffs on American exports, and support innovative policies to make our businesses more globally competitive.”
Early on, the Trump administration justified the policies on three grounds: that they would benefit American workers, especially in would give the United States leverage to renegotiate trade agreements with other countries; and that they were necessary to protect American national security.
And officials also argued that foreign companies are paying for tariffs.
But multiple studies now suggest that is not the case and the cost of tariffs have been borne by American households and American firms, not foreign exporters.
While estimates vary, economic analyses suggest the average American household has paid somewhere from several hundred up to a thousand dollars or more per year because of higher consumer prices attributable to the tariffs.
According to a study released by the Economic Bureau of Research in January 2020, about half of the administration’s 25% tariff on steel passed through into U.S. domestic prices of steel.
Researchers from Columbia University, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and Princeton University, said that the “increase in the cost of steel in the U.S. puts U.S. exporters at a disadvantage, as they compete against foreign rivals who pay the lower price of steel in the global market when buying materials for production.”
They cited research by economists at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the University of Michigan, to conclude “the increase in the cost of steel also puts U.S. firms at a disadvantage when they compete with foreign rivals at home.”
They further argued that the tariffs don’t address the underlying problem of global capacity.
“Tariffs on goods used by many U.S. firms, like steel, make it difficult for U.S. producers to compete against foreign rivals, both at home and in export markets. Tariffs on steel may have led to an increase (of) jobs in steel production.
However, increased costs of inputs facing U.S. firms relative to foreign rivals due to the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum likely have resulted in 75,000 fewer manufacturing jobs in firms where steel or aluminum are an input into production.”
