Six decades ago, taconite saved the Iron Range.

On November 4, 1964, Minnesota voters approved the Taconite Amendment “by an overwhelming 7-to-1 margin,” as written in the book “Taconite: New Life for Minnesota’s Iron Range: The History of Erie Mining Company,” compiled by a group of people who had worked at the company that’s been closed more than 20 years.

