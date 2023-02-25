HIBBING—A familiar face is now in a new role as the owner of Mike’s Pub bar and restaurant in downtown Hibbing.
Brianna Clemons’ dream of becoming a business owner came true on Jan. 27 when she officially took over the business from her former boss, Mike Egan.
“I think Mike did a really great job of making it a community place—he built a solid foundation and I’m building off that,” Clemons said.
Clemons said she first started working at Mike’s Pub, which is located at 413 East Howard Street, on a part-time basis two years ago. The Hibbing native and 2006 graduate of Hibbing High School said she balanced the job with a full-time position as a financial case worker for St. Louis County. Now that she’s the owner she’s full-time at the pub and has gone part-time with her position at the county.
In the course of conversation, she recalled learning that Egan was looking at selling the pub and said she thought it would be a great opportunity.
Egan purchased the business in 2016, according to an article that detailed renovations he planned for the building published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune the following year.
To help with the finance the business Clemons said she turned to the Entrepreneur Fund. The agency helped with lower interest rates and a lesser downpayment, she said.
“It’s overwhelming and exciting,” Clemons said. “I’m glad Mike’s here to guide me along.”
For about the past year now Clemons said she and Egan have been working on the transition.
“Mike plans to stay until he knows I’m good,” Clemons said.
As far as the menu goes, Clemons said Egan built a “solid menu with good food,” and isn’t looking at making any big changes right now.
She plans to continue offering weekly specials: Monday-burger night, Tuesday-trivia and tacos, Wednesday-wings, Thursday-Chef’s special, Friday-walleye dinner, Saturday-steak and shrimp.
Live music, both inside and on the patio, is frequently offered at Mike’s Pub—something Clemons plans to expand on.
In addition to bands Mike’s is known for, Clemons said she’s working on an agreement with the Reif Center in Grand Rapids on opportunities for more live music.
The outdoor patio is family friendly and along with outdoor dining, it offers basketball, a merry-go-round, putting greens, and a music stage.
Clemons said she is looking at adding to the current staff of 23 to accommodate the patio.
The atmosphere inside Mike’s Pub is also a draw for tourists and locals alike with stained glass work believed to be original to the building that once housed the Old Howard Saloon. The restaurant sustained damage from two separate fires in 2020, one on each side. The former Moose Event Center owned by Egan was once located at 421 East Howard St. where the patio for Mike’s Pub is now located. A Moose Club sign remains on the patio as a tribute to the old building.
Mike’s Pub is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days per week. In addition to the bar and restaurant it offers banquet facilities at the 417 Banquet Room on the main level that accommodates 50 people, and an upstairs ballroom that can accommodate 150. Clemons noted the upstairs isn’t currently handicap accessible.
