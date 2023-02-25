Mike's Pub

Brianna Clemons stands at the bar at Mike’s Pub Tuesday morning. Clemons took over as the new owner of the longtime downtown Hibbing restaurant in late January.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING—A familiar face is now in a new role as the owner of Mike’s Pub bar and restaurant in downtown Hibbing.

Brianna Clemons’ dream of becoming a business owner came true on Jan. 27 when she officially took over the business from her former boss, Mike Egan.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments