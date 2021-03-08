VIRGINIA — Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team head coach Benji Neff is still amazed with Jacob McCarthy’s performance at the Section Ski Meet last week — and he’s anticipating he’ll see more of the same Wednesday at the State Meet at Giants Ridge.
McCarthy was the top local finisher (third place) and the only boys’ skier not from the Stillwater team in the top seven.
“That’s very impressive,’’ Neff said. “You can’t understate how impressive that is. To be on the podium is a huge honor for anyone.’’
McCarthy’s finish continued his strong year on the slopes.
“He’s had a great season. He’s been consistent all season long. I’m excited to see how he stacks up against the rest of the state,’’ Neff said. “I can’t highlight how well he has done, not only at sections, but throughout his career,’’ which now includes his second trip to state. He also qualified for state in 2019.
“We’re excited to have a state qualifier again.’’
----
McCarthy and Neff worked together Monday at Giants Ridge, but they were not looking to change anything. Neff said the goal is to keep the senior skier’s legs fresh.
Getting a little bit more training on the snow that is softer because of the warmer temperatures in the area lately is also key.
“It’s certainly different,’’ Neff said of the conditions in March, which is about one month later than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic. “As the day goes on, the snow softens up.’’
The softer snow means skiers can’t be as hard on their edges, Neff told the Mesabi Tribune or the skiers will slow down when the edges dig in.
“It takes a little bit of adapting,’’ he added, but “it’s not like we changed the track meet from the track to the beach. Skiing is one of those unique sports that has variable conditions. You never know what you’re going to get from day to day.’’
“It’s weird having it in March, but it’s not unheard of to have these conditions in February. The good news is that it’s going to keep us a little bit earlier in the day. The snow won’t soften up quite as much.’’
----
Looking back to sections, Neff said Jake skied well on the first run and they had to evaluate where he was at when it came time for the second run.
“We kind of decided to take a little bit more of a cautious approach.’’ He said that means making it down the hill in one piece versus going for the win.
The thought process will be totally different for state.
“Ski as fast as you can both runs’’ is the goal, Neff said. “He’ll be going full gas.’’
As far as the coach’s goals for McCarthy, he said, “I want him to ski his best. Wherever his best lands him, I’ll be pleased with that.’’
Neff is confident McCarthy has the ability to do quite well.
“If Jake skis to his potential, getting a medal of some color (place) one to 10 is possible. It’s not outside of his reach. It’s not a given, but it is within his reach.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.