MCC Junior Golf begins June 9

HIBBING—The Mesaba Country Club is offering junior golf instruction again this season for any kids ages 12 and under.

The classes will be held each Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The cost is $50 for the six week program, with the first class scheduled for Friday, June 9.

Call 218 263-4826 to register.

Eveleth Women's Golf League

The Eveleth Women's Golf League will hold their Captain's/New Members meeting on Wednesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Eveleth Golf Course. All members are invited.

Net Rippers hoops camp begins June 5

HIBBING—The Bluejackets Net Rippers Basketball Camp for boys in Kindergarten through 12 and girls in grades three through 12 will be held June 5-9, at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.

For more information or to register visit hibbingboysbasketball.org, or contact Tom Aune at 218-969-8820 or go to taune@mesabitribune.com.

Register by May 25, to guarantee a T-shirt. Registrations will be taken until June 5.
