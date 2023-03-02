mason marx

Mason Marx of the Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway High School wrestling team will be making his first state appearance at the State Class A Individual Meet, which begins today at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

NASHWAUK—Everytime Mason Marx takes the mat, he’s out-weighed by 70 to 75 pounds.

That’s because the Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway senior wrestles at heavyweight at just 210 pounds.

