NASHWAUK—Everytime Mason Marx takes the mat, he’s out-weighed by 70 to 75 pounds.
That’s because the Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway senior wrestles at heavyweight at just 210 pounds.
He might not be bigger than his opponents, but Marx had speed, agility and just enough strength to excel at the 285-pound weight class.
Marx will be put to the test beginning today when he takes part in the State Class Individual Meet, which begins at 9 a.m.. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
This will be Marx’s first state appearance. Not bad for someone who entered the sport in the eighth-grade.
He had some ups-and-downs along the way.
“I worked hard, but there were people starting over me, seniors,” Marx said. “In the ninth-grade, I cut down to 170 at my same height. I was working hard, and I took fourth place (at sections)
“That was a big achievement for me. As a sophomore, that was probably one of my most memorable years in wrestling. I learned a lot. A big jump in skill. A big jump in attitude. I enjoyed that year.”
His junior season, not so much.
“I should have gone to state, but I had Ian Larrabee in my semifinal match,” Marx said. “That would have put me in the finals, but I lost it. He worked harder than me during the match. He had more skill than me.
“This year, I was working hard enough when I wrestled, especially in sections.”
Needless to say, Marx put an incredible amount of pressure on himself this season.
Marx was going to wrestle at either 195- or 220-pounds in Section 7AA, but all that changed during the middle of the season.
“I put 10-times as much pressure on myself than in the other years,” Marx said. “I didn’t find out I was going to wrestle at heavyweight until a month-and-a-half ago. That’s when we found out we were going to Class A from Class AA.
“I looked at the brackets and looked at all of the kids’ rankings. I figured that if I went at 220 or even down to 195, I wouldn’t have a chance.”
A lot of research went into that decision.
“He came into the season with the goal of going to state,” Titan coach Evan Osterhoudt said. “That was his main goal. We started the year off in 7AA, then switched to 7A, unexpectedly.
“That changed our entire plan because he was going at 195. With a lot of research, looking at things online, watching a lot of things, we made the decision that heavyweight was his best shot.”
With a little push from Osterhoudt, Marx make that decision.
“I said, ‘I want you to go heavyweight,’” Osterhoudt said. “At the time, he was down to 200 pounds. He was starting to cut to 195 at the next tournament. He had to put on a few pounds. He’s not much more than 210 pounds right now, wrestling kids up to 285.”
The transition to 285-pounds was tough at first.
“It started off slow,” Osterhoudt said. “It wasn’t going that well. He could make a couple good moves on people, but overall size was beating him in the first month or so. As the season kept going, it started to click more and more for him as to how to wrestle heavyweights.
“He couldn’t get underneath them. He had to go out to the side, using his speed as an advantage. Being a smart, determined kid has worked.”
Marx can wrestle at that weight because of things he has learned from Osterhoudt, and his previous coach, Nick Bruss.
“I want to give them credit,” Marx said. “Coach O taught me how to wrestle as a big man. He taught me big-guy moves I would have never learned if it wasn’t for being at heavyweight. I give a lot of credit to those guys for helping me out.”
With all of that training, Marx is hoping for two things.
“I want to win some matches, and definitely take it to the finals,” Marx said. “I want to place. That would be important for me, my family and my school. I’m the only wrestler from Greenway.
“If I could do this, it would be substantial. Hopefully, it would bring a couple more kids into the program next year. I’m always advocating for younger kids. I have two brothers who will be in wrestling, with one of them being on the varsity team next year.
“I want to represent my school, especially N-K/G wrestling.”
Osterhoudt has that same goal in mind.
“I want him on the podium,” Osterhoudt said. “I think he can do it, too. The kid that he beat in the semifinals at sections, is a tough wrestler, the Blackduck heavyweight. He went out there and proved he could wrestle with some of the best kids in the state.
“He has to think that he can beat anybody in the state.”
That’s the mindset Marx will have.
“I have to be aggressive, I have to wrestle smart, wrestle quick,” Marx said. “I have to take outside shots. I have to go out there with a good mindset, and be optimistic. I want to go into every match optimistic, but I want to be humble.
“I have nothing to lose, so I might as well go out there and go out with a bang.”
