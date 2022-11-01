Marcia F. Leasure

Marcia F. Leasure, age 72, of Grand Rapids, Minn., died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Marcia was born in 1949 to Robert and Ardith Holm in Pike Bay Township, Minn. She grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1967.

