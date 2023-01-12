Dane Mammenga (second from right) signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Minnesota-Morris next season. He is surrounded by his family, from left, Cole, brother, John, father and Gina DelGrande, mother.
HIBBING—It’s not quite baseball season yet, but Dane Mammenga doesn’t have to worry about his post-secondary education.
The Hibbing High School senior signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Minnesota-Morris next season, so that’s a big weight lifted off his shoulders.
Now, Mammenga can focus on the Bluejackets spring season.
“I’m not going to approach the spring in a relaxed manner at all,” Mammenga said. “I’m going to take it as seriously as I can. It’s definitely a weight off of my shoulder, but I’m still going full tilt this spring.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for a while. It’s an exciting experience. Coming out of high school, not a lot of kids sign, so it is a big deal. It feels great to know that’s it’s all going to happen. It’s a guarantee for next year. It feels good.”
How did the process get started?
“They got a hold of me through text, then we ended up with a phone call and talking about stuff,” Mammenga said. “From then on, we’ve been talking about it. I took a campus visit in September.
“The facility is nice, and the coaching staff and the players are unbelievable. You can tell that they care about their players and team. It’s a well-put-together program.”
It didn’t take long for Mammenga to make his decision.
“They sold the program to me,” he said. “They sold it more through a care perspective, about caring for their players. The overall building of a team and being a team is what sold them to me, the chemistry that they have there.”
Morris’ program is also good, which helped.
“Last year, they set the school-win record with 22-14 in the conference,” Mammenga said. “That team is on the rise right now. They had that new coaching staff brought in three or four years ago.
“They’re on the rise with recruiting, and there’s more wins to come.”
If there was one advantage the Cougars had it was the fact that Mammenga’s older brother, Cole, is still on the team.
He’ll be a senior when Mammenga begins his first season with the team.
“We have a bit of an age gap (six years) between us, but I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Mammenga said. “It’s going to be the first time for both of us, something that I think is going to be cool. It’s a fun opportunity.”
Mammenga knows the jump to collegiate baseball is going to be a big one, but he’s already had some experience, playing against college players on the Hibbing Miners amateur baseball team.
“It’s a fun experience,” Mammenga said. “I jumped right into it. I went in there with confidence and gave it my all. I know this is going to be harder, so I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work over the winter, then I’m working with my brother a lot.
“That, hopefully, will get me ready for some of that higher-level, faster-paced game.”
