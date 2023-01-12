dane mammenga

Dane Mammenga (second from right) signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Minnesota-Morris next season. He is surrounded by his family, from left, Cole, brother, John, father and Gina DelGrande, mother.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—It’s not quite baseball season yet, but Dane Mammenga doesn’t have to worry about his post-secondary education.

The Hibbing High School senior signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Minnesota-Morris next season, so that’s a big weight lifted off his shoulders.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments