HIBBING—For 10 minutes, the Hibbing High School girls basketball couldn’t buy a basket.
The Bluejackets fell behind 11-0, then 26-6 with seven minutes left to play in the first half.
Hibbing’s inability to hit shots early in the game came back to haunt them in the end as Cloquet cruised to a 77-51 victory over the Bluejackets Friday at Kevin McHale Court.
Slow first-half starts have been Hibbing’s MO this season.
“We dug ourselves a hole,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “It gets too big that it’s tough to dig out of it in the second half. I thought we made a lot of good decisions. We were getting good looks inside that lane.
“Those are the ones we have to knock down. When you knock those down, it eliminates the transition baskets that we gave away, but the second half is a positive going into next Tuesday.”
The Bluejackets trailed 39-16 at the half, but the second half was different.
Hibbing started knocking down shots and started trimming into that lead.
“We come out in the second half, and we fill it up,” Hanson said. “We have all of the potential to hang with these teams. You saw that in the second half. We were taking care of the ball, we were moving it offensively and we were getting good looks. Shots started to fall.
“We have to bottle that up because those were the same looks we were getting in the first half. We have to start a little bit better. Those are the differences in game like this, especially when you get into the playoffs. It’s those little things that we have to make sure we’re taking care of in the win-or-go-home games.”
Hibbing couldn’t cut that lead to under 15 points because the Lumberjacks had too many weapons on their side.
Ava Carlson and Kiley Issendorf both had 18 points. Quinn Danielson had 16. Both Issendorf and Danielson hit four 3-pointers.
“I’ll give them credit,” Hanson said. “They came in here and shot it well. They came out knocking down shots. It’s making sure that we’re closing out and hedging those screens a little bit harder, so if anything, we’re giving up twos instead of giving up those open threes.
“We have to close out those possessions when we do get a stop. It’s making sure we’re getting that defensive rebound. A lot of the time, we got caught standing and watching. They got a lot of second-chance points out of those.”
Hibbing just made too many mistakes down the stretch to get back into the game.
“It’s those little things that we talk about,” Hanson said. “It’s making sure we have two hands on the ball. We have to have it ready to attack. Those are the things you learn from, then you go into Tuesday understanding it’s win-or-go-home now.”’
Hibbing, which opens Section 7AAA play Tuesday, was led by Emma Kivela with 21 points.
CHS 39 38—77
HHS 16 35—51
Cloquet: Kiley Issendorf 18, Quinn Danielson 16, Macie Majerle 8, Paige Goranson 5, Lauren Hughes 2, Carly Johnson 10, Ava Carlson 18.
Hibbing: Reese Aune 8, Talia Carlson 8, Jorie Anderson 6, Emma Kivela 21, Rylie Forbord 2, Kate Toewe 6.
Total Fouls: Cloquet 13; Hibbing 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cloquet 14-20; Hibbing 6-11; 3-pointers: Issendorf 4, Danielson 4, Aune, Anderson, Kivela 5.
Cherry 57,
Carlton 15
CHERRY—Jillian Sajdak had 25 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Tigers beat the Bulldogs at Zupetz Gymnasium Friday.
Faith Zganjar added 17 points for Cherry.
Megan Materelli had five points to place Carlton.
CAHS 13 2—15
CHS 29 28—57
Carlton: Maddie Asleson 2, Karah Crane 2, Eliza Deraigny 2, Michaela Sundeen 2, Sara Cid 2, Megan Materelli 5.
Cherry: Kenna Ridge 7, Anna Serna 8, Faith Zganjar 17, Jillian Sajdak 25.
Total Fouls: Carlton 15; Cherry 9; Fouled Out: Materelli; Free Throws: Carlton 3-5; Cherry 9-18; 3-pointers: Ridge, Zganjar, Sajdak 4.
Boys Basketball
Two Harbors 83,
Greenway 35
TWO HARBORS—Trent Gomez had 19 points as the Agates beat the Raiders at home Friday.
Also hitting double figures for Two Harbors were Kyler Pitkanen with 4 and Ethan Bopp 11.
GHS 19 16—35
TH 54 29—83
Greenway: Morgan Hess 3, Kolin Waterhouse 3, Gage Olson 4, Stephen McGee 15, Lennie Oberg 3, Ethan Eiden 7.
Two Harbors: Trenten Meeks 3, Ethan Bopp 11, Thor Tokvam 4, Trent Gomez 19, Josh Cruz 3, Kyler Pitkanen 14, Tate Nelson 2, Ryan Seguin 6, Sebastian Bark 4, Deacon Bark 3, Cash Williams 2, Cam Nelson 2, Isaiah Hietala 4, Jace Ruberg 6.
Total Fouls: Greenway 14; Two Harbors 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 4-11; Two Harbors 8-13; 3-pointers: Hess, Waterhouse, Oberg, Bopp, Gomez 3, Pitkanen 3, Seguin 2, Deacon Bark.
Higher Ground Academy 75
Hibbing 61
ST. PAUL — Higher Ground Academy defeated the Bluejackets for the second time this season on Friday.
No other information was available on the game.
Breck 87
Hibbing 48
GOLDEN VALLEY — Hanif Muhammed and Muaath Muhammd both had 17 points as the Mustangs beat the Bluejackets at home Saturday.
Also hitting double figures for Breck were Kevin Armstrong II with 14, and Waziri Lawal with 10.
Finley Cary had 20 for Hibbing. Raymond Brau finished with 12.
HHS 19 29 — 48
BHS 51 36 — 87
Hibbing: Nathan Gustafson 3, Drew Forer 3, Finley Cary 20, Evan Bolden 4, Braiden Elven 2, Ethan Eskeli 4, Raymond Brau 12.
Breck: Michael Sweeney 5, Miles Newton 1, Hanif Muhammed 17, JP Musoke 4, Waziri Lawal 10, Will Walker III 8, Max Aronson 3, Teddy Koch 6, Jackson Croom 2, Dylan Luebke 3, Muaath Muhammed 17, Carter Steinbeck 7, Kevin Armstrong II 4.
Total Fouls: Hibbing NA; Breck NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Hibing NA; Breck NA; 3-pointers: NA.
