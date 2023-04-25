HIBBING—The Hibbing High School boys tennis team let one slip through their fingers.
The Bluejackets were trailing 3-2 with two matches remaining, and it was looking good in both of them.
Both the first doubles team and fourth singles player had won their first-set, then things got tight.
Hibbing got the fourth-singles win when Christian Dickson beat Owen Lapinga in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 10-2 in a super tiebreaker, but unfortunately for the Bluejackets, that first-doubles match didn’t go their way.
The Lumberjacks Jack McNallen and JD Hasbargen rallied from a 6-2 set-one defeat to beat Drew Anderson and Cooper Hendrickson 6-3, 6-3 to give Bemidji a 4-3 victory Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
McNallen and Hasbargen rallied from being down 3-2 by winning the next four games to get the victory.
“It was a heck of a good match,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “Everything was close. It’s learning curve for us again, as to how to battle through a little adversity. That’s where we’re at.
“We’re fighting the mental part of the game a little bit. Everybody wants it to go perfect, but it’s not a perfect world.”
After winning that first set, what happened to cause things to go south?
“Sometimes, the other players get better,” Conda said. “Sometimes, you get a little too tentative. It’s a million things, but it’s usually the mental part of the game. It’s like missing that first golf shot, then you can’t get your head back on straight again.
“You have to learn how to stay even keel with your emotions.”
There were some positive things.
Dickson did his part by winning his fourth-singles match, and Isaiah Hildenbrand and Jack Gabardi won their third and second singles matches, respectively.
Hildenbrand beat Leo Mathews 6-1, 6-4, and Gabardi beat Jack Fuhrman 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, however, Aiden Larson and Brooks Johnson beat Tyler Fisher and Keaton Petrick 6-1, 6-1, and Matt Brewer and Max Lowitz downed Brady Fosso and Whitaker Rewertz 6-1, 6-1.
“I thought all of the singles competed well,” Conda said. “They’re doing the right things. Obviously, we’re going to have some struggles here and there, but doubles had a tough day today.
“They weren’t coming to the net enough. They were trying to end points too quickly. We had a lot of double faults. We need some practice, hit a bunch of balls again to get our serves back on track. We’ll get there.”
Tristen Babich went out of his comfort zone by playing at first singles. He fell to Casey Rund 6-1, 6-3.
“The points were fairly even, but he couldn’t find the right to win one-more shot,” Conda said. “It’s going to help him.”
Bemidji 4, Hibbing 3
Singles: No. 1 — Casey Rund, B, def. Tristen Babich, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Jack Gabardi, H, def. Jacob Fuhrman, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Isaiah Hildenbrand, H, def. Leo Mathews, 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 — Christian Dickson, H, def. Owen Lapinga, 6-3. 5-7, 10-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Jack McNally-JD Hasbargen, B, def. Drew Anderson-Cooper Hendrickson, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Aidan Larson-Brooks Johnson, B, def. Tyler Fisher-Keaton Petrick, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Matt Brown-Max Lowitz, B, def. Brady Fosso-Whitaker Rewertz, 6-1, 6-1.
Duluth East 7,
Hibbing 0
HIBBING — The Greyhounds came to town and took down the Bluejackets in seven-straight matches Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
In singles, Ryan Delaney beat Anderson 6-4, 6-1; Thomas Gunderson downed Hendrickson 6-0, 6-3; Evan Moe beat Babich 6-3, 6-3; and Karl Kimber beat Dickson 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Dane Patten and Colin McShain beat Gabardi and Hildenbrand 6-0, 6-0; Andre Good and David Baumgartner beat Petrick and Fisher 6-4, 3-6, 10-2; and Ben Hefferman and Owen Steiner beat Fosso and Rewertz 7-5, 6-4.
“I wanted to see them compete hard, and hopefully having some close matches,” Conda said. “Two or three of them were battles. Their singles are solid, a little better than we are there — one and two are a step above us.
“It’s fun to play them though. We get a ton of experience out of it. I wish we could play 10 more teams like this for the next 10 days. If we go into regions with an under .500 record, I’m going to feel good about it.”
Babich, in particular, impressed Conda with his play at third singles.
“He battled, just by the length of it,” Conda said. “He’s starting to hit out a little more and that’s why he’s being more successful.”
It was a learning experience.
“We learned how to compete, and to quit worrying about the wins and losses,” Conda said. “They’re finally catching on. They’re not going to get better by worrying about this going wrong, or that going wrong.
“That’s all we dwell on instead of making the good things happen. “
Duluth East 7, Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1 — Ryan Delaney, DE, def. Drew Anderson, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 — Thomas Gunderson, DE, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 — Evan Moe, DE, def. Tristen Babich, 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 — Karl Kimber, DE, def. Christian Dickson, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Dane Patten-Colin McShain, DE, Jack Gabardi-Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Andre Good-David Baumgarten, DE, def. Keaton Petrick-Tyler Fisher, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4; No. 3 — Ben Hefferman-Owen Steiner, DE, def. Brady Fosso-Whitaker Rewertz, 7-5, 6-4.
