HIBBING—The last time the Hibbing and Cloquet High School boys basketball teams met was in early December, and the Lumberjacks took advantage of an inexperienced Bluejacket team in a 34-point win.
The second meeting was much different.
Cloquet needed to get 25 points from Marco-Antonio Mayorga and 21 from Reese Sheldon as the Lumberjacks did get another win, 71-49 Thursday on Kevin McHale Court, but the score was much closer than the first one.
It may have been a 22-point loss, but Hibbing was much more competitive in this second game.
“I saw the film of them playing Grand Rapids last week, and that was good,” Cloquet coach Steve Battaglia said. “Rapids just beat us by six. We knew they had gotten better, but in the early part of the game, it was trending like we may open it up like the last time.
“They came out in the second half and made a couple of adjustments. I thought we got a little bit lazy and sloppy in our zone, but they crawled back into it to a degree.”
The biggest problem Hibbing had, especially early in the game, was hitting shots.
Finley Cary nailed a 3-pointer right away, then the Lumberjacks went on a 14-0 run in the first five minutes of the half.
After that Cary shot, the Bluejackets didn’t hit another basket until Ethan Eskeli scored at the 9:06 mark of the half.
“We were lethargic to start,” Hibbing coach Tom Aune said. “The energy they talk about in the locker room wasn’t there to start. You hit your first shot, then we missed our next 13 shots.
“I can understand how you can get down a little bit, missing those, then it transferred over to the defensive end. We didn’t have that energy where we needed it. Defense should always travel. You’re going to miss shots at times, but the defense can’t let down. You have to work that much harder on that end of the floor.”
Cloquet took a 39-17 lead into halftime, so now it was time for the Bluejackets to regroup.
The biggest thing was getting the ball inside.
“In the second half, we played them even,” Aune said. “We finally got it inside. They were sitting in that 2-3 zone and some of our bigger guys got it inside, passing it out and getting an open shot.
“They passed to each other high-low well. There were some nice things there, for sure.”
The Lumberjacks decided to go inside, too, getting the ball Mayorga, who was an unstoppable force in the paint.
Mayorga is only 6-feet tall, but his big body gave Hibbing fits.
“He’s crafty,” Battaglia said. “He’s not really big. He’s an undersized big guy, but between him and Sheldon it was huge because our shots weren’t falling. We had a ton of good looks from the perimeter.
“My son (Jack) and (Seth) Rothamel both shoot it well, but they didn’t bang many of them tonight. The big boys had to carry us. If we didn’t have that inside presence, it wouldn’t have been a good night tonight for us.”
The Bluejackets didn’t have anybody to put a body on Mayorga.
“He’s a load,” Aune said. “He beat us up down there. No one wanted any piece of him. He has that spin move, and he’s strong. He has quick feet, and he finishes. No one is going to move him out of there.
“We tried in the first half to have a player behind him, then dig on him, but we never got into it because nothing was going in. Had we made more shots, it would have been a different story.”
When the second half ended, both teams had scored 32 points, but Battaglia thought the Bluejackets out-played his team.
“I think our guys came out of halftime thinking the ball game was over,” Battaglia said. “They were going to roll over and die, and clearly, they didn’t do that. They came out motivated. They’ve got young guys, and they know what they’re building for.
“They’re building for the future. They’re well coached, and they play hard. They definitely got the better of us in the second half. They played a far better second half than we did.”
Jack Battaglia finished with 10 points.
Cary had 17 points to pace Hibbing. Nathan Gustafson had eight.
CHS 39 32—71
HHS 17 32—49
Cloquet: Jack Battaglia 10, Reese Sheldon 21, Jordan Aultman 2, Joseph Bailey 4, Kollin Bonneville 4, Seth Rothamel 3, Malachi Bridge 2, Marco-Antonio Mayorga 25.
Hibbing: Adam Reckmeyer 2, Nathan Gustafson 8, Finley Cary 17, Ethan Aune 2, Evan Bolden 3, Ethan Eskeli 6, Jack Bottoms 4, Raymond Brau 5.
Total Fouls: Cloquet 9; Hibbing 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cloquet 12-15; Hibbing 4-5; 3-pointers: Battaglia 2, Sheldon 2, Rothamel, Gustafson 2, Cary.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 65,
Greenway 59
COLERAINE—London Roe poured in 21 points as the Spartans came back from a halftime deficit to down the Raiders at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Thursday.
Conner Perryman chipped in with 13 points, and Marcus Moore had 10.
Stephen McGee had 13 points to pace Greenway. Jeremy Huff-Metso added 12, Tyler Swedeen 11 and Gage Olson 10.
NK 34 31—65
GHS 36 23—59
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Conner Perryman 13, Isaiah Holland 2, Marcus Moore 10, LaDanian Evans 6, London Roe 21, Shi Oswald 4, Nick Groshong 9.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 6, Tyler Swedeen 11, Colin Robertshaw 3, Jeremy Huff-Metso 12, Gage Olson 10, Stephen McGee 13, Ethan Eiden 4.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 11; Greenway 18; Fouled Out: Sweden; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 15-24; Greenway 4-7; 3-pointers: Perryman, Moore, Sweden 3, Robertshaw, Olson.
Girls Basketball
Cloquet 65,
Hibbing 30
CLOQUET — The Lumberjacks defeated the Bluejackets at home Thursday.
No other information was available on the game
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.