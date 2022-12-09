HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team prides itself on being a blue-collar, bring-your-lunch pail to work kind of team, and for the most part, the Bluejackets have fit that role well.

On Thursday, Hibbing/Chisholm showed up for work, but the Bluejackets forgot to bring their lunch pail and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton took advantage of it, skating to a 3-0 victory over the Bluejackets at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

