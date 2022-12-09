HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team prides itself on being a blue-collar, bring-your-lunch pail to work kind of team, and for the most part, the Bluejackets have fit that role well.
On Thursday, Hibbing/Chisholm showed up for work, but the Bluejackets forgot to bring their lunch pail and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton took advantage of it, skating to a 3-0 victory over the Bluejackets at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t have much offensive zone time against the Lumberjacks, who limited the Bluejackets to just nine shots on goaltender Araya Kiminski.
“If you don’t handle the puck, if you don’t protect the puck and play my—puck hockey… the kids played like it was a hot potato,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “I’m taking anything away from Cloquet.
“They were hungry coming into the game, and they played like it. We didn’t. We sat back and let them take the game to us for 51 minutes.”
That hasn’t been the case all season, so that caught Hyduke off guard.
“When I look at this team, we’ve worked hard in just about every game and gave great effort,” Hyduke said. “Tonight was not one of our best efforts. This is something we have to put behind us, but you have to look in the mirror and ask, ‘Why did that performance happen?’
“From the players to the staff, we have to figure something out because we shouldn’t have come out that flat and put a goose egg on the board.”
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, which has always been known as a good defensive team, went on the offensive and got on the board at the 4:10 mark of the first period when Emma Parks beat Bluejacket goaltender Grace McDowell.
Just over two minutes later at 6:42, Parks scored again, then that defense suffocated Hibbing/Chisholm as it could only get four shots on the goal in the first 17 minutes of play.
“When you get down a goal or two, you have to be able to battle back,” Hyduke said. “A two-goal isn’t insurmountable. It’s a lead you can come back from, you can chip away at.
“It’s one of the toughest leads to hold, but if you don’t make the effort to turn that around… Individually, we had some great moments where we worked hard, but collectively, we didn’t click. We have to get better if we want to move forward and have success.”
In the meantime, the Bluejackets were able to keep the Lumberjacks off the board, but they could only muster a total of five shots over the second and third periods.
Even though Cloquet/Esko/Carlton put on 26 shots in the second and third periods combined, none of them came anywhere near the front of the net.
“There weren’t a lot of point-blank shots,” Hyduke said. “Grace made some nice saves on some screen shots, but we kept most of the shots on the perimeter. We took away the lower part of the house.
“We have to get better at defending.”
Reese Kuklinski would score an empty-net goal at 16:23 of the third period to finish the scoring.
McDowell finished with 33 saves.
CEC 2 0 1—3
HC 0 0 0—0
First Period — 1. CEC, Emma Parks (Macie Hoffman), 4:10; 2. CEC, Parks (Erin Loeb, Emma Welch), 6:42.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 3. CEC, Reese Kuklinski (Gwen Lilly, Emily Litchke), en, 16;23.
Goalie Saves — Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Araya Kiminski 4-3-2—9; Hibbing/Chisholm, Grace McDowell 7-14-12—33.
Penalties — Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1-2; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
Girls Basketball
Barnum 76,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 37
NASHWAUK — The Bombers went on the road Thursday and defeated the Spartans.
No information was avaailable on the game.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 93
Cook County 21
GRAND MARAIS—The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team had little issue on Thursday in their road contest with Cook County.
Putting up 62 first-half points, the Rangers were able to cruise in the second half as they routed the Vikings 93-21.
Asher Zubich and Josh Holmes led all scorers with 21 points each. Cooper Salinas added 13 for MI-B. Cook County was paced by Denali Blackwell’s 10 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-0) travels to Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday.
MIB 62 31—93
CC 12 9—21
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 5, Asher Zubich 21, Cooper Salinas 13, Mason Clines 6, Rylen Niska 4, Josh Holmes 21, Carlos Hernandez 9, Chris King 3, MiCaden Clines 9, Alex Schneider 2; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Salinas 2, Holmes 3, Hernandez 1, Mi. Clines 2; Free throws: 9-14; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Cook County: Derek Smith 3, Denali Blackwell 10, Jordan Backstrom 2, Recko Helmerson 2, Amus Falter 2, Rohan Rude 2; Three pointers: Blackwell 2; Free throws: 1-3; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Proctor 74,
Mesabi East 38
PROCTOR—The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team put up a solid first half fight but couldn’t stick with Proctor in the second half as they fell to the Rails, 74-38.
“We played a decent first half, but our inexperience started to show in the second half,” Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton said. “Proctor played good defense and did a nice job disrupting our offense and getting us to make turnovers.”
Mesabi East was led by Hayden Sampson in the loss, who posted a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Giants. Dakota Jerde added eight points.
Mesabi East (0-2) will travel to Rock Ridge on Tuesday.
Mesabi East: Brody Heinen 6, Cameron Jones 5, Easton Sahr 3, Dakota Jerde 8, Colin Anderson 5, Hayden Sampson 10; Three pointers: Sahr 1, Sampson 1; Free throws: 10-21.
Ely 101,
International Falls 23
ELY—Jack Davies knocked down nine of 11 three pointers, including his first eight to finish with 39 points on the night, leading Ely past International Falls 101-23.
Davies’ 39 led all scorers with teammate Joey Bianco backing him up with 26. Caid Chittum and Jason Kerntz added 11 each.
Ely (2-0) is set to travel to International Falls today for a 2:30 p.m. bout.
IF 11 12—23
Ely 66 45—101
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 3, Niklas Anderson 1, Hendrix Torgerson 4, Bennet Smith 4, Landin Budris 4, Jared Slifer 2, Carter Line 3, Lucas Hollis 2; Three pointers: Line 1; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 26, Jack Davies 39, Drew Johnson 2, Gunnar Hart 4, Caid Chittum 11, Max Cochran 3, Gavin Marshall 2, Jason Kerntz 11, Erron Anderson 3; Three pointers: Davis 9, Kerntz 3, Chittum 1, Cochran 1; Free throws: 9-16; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
