Lucille Ethel Method, 104, and two days short of 105, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Nursing Center.
Lucille was born Oct. 29, 1917, in Ashland, Wis., and graduated from Morgan Park High School, Duluth, MN. It was in Duluth she met her husband, Francis Method, and they lived in northern Minnesota until Francis relocated to Negaunee for his work with Cleveland Cliffs. Lucille was a loving and devoted matriarch to her family.
Mrs. Method was a devout member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Negaunee, where she sang for many years in the church choir, and volunteered at the Negaunee Library, Bell Memorial Hospital and St. Vincent DePaul. She was also a member of the Negaunee Historical Society.
In her spare time, she loved traveling, taking countless vacations, and enjoyed reading. She also loved gardening, knitting, needle work, and baking her family favorite, Povatica.
Surviving are her son, Michael (Bev) Method, of Minneapolis; three daughters: Christie (Douglas) Kangas of Cedar Falls, IA, Auralee (Arnaud) Baltar of Brazil and Kelly (Rob) Shadowens of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren: Joseph (Amy) Method, Leigh (fiancé Ted), Jaime (Roseanne), Auralyn, and Christopher (Zoanna) Method, Chris (Marcia) and Tim (Amy) Kangas, Kristina (Eben) Montaquila, Karin (Eric) Ewald, Shannon (Jason) Cotton, Analise (John) Noehl, and Eric, Erin (Andrew), Sarah and Carl Shadowens; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis Method in 1990; her daughter, Suzanne Morris; two sons, Francis J. ‘Jerome’ Method and Fr. Fredrick A. ‘Tony’ Method; and her brother, Theodore ‘Bud’ Fredrick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a..m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Negaunee, with Rev. Larry Van Damme officiating. Burial will be in the Negaunee Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends for one hour prior to Mass at the church on Thursday, and also at a luncheon immediately following Mass in the St. Paul school gymnasium.
