Lucille Method

Lucille Ethel Method, 104, and two days short of 105, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Nursing Center.

Lucille was born Oct. 29, 1917, in Ashland, Wis., and graduated from Morgan Park High School, Duluth, MN. It was in Duluth she met her husband, Francis Method, and they lived in northern Minnesota until Francis relocated to Negaunee for his work with Cleveland Cliffs. Lucille was a loving and devoted matriarch to her family.

