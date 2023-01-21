NASHWAUK—The Cherry High School boys basketball team can do a lot of things on the court, but the one thing the Tigers haven’t done well is shoot 3-pointers.
Cherry had only been shooting 23-percent from behind the arc, which has been a surprise to Coach Jordan Christianson.
Don’t tell that to Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi, who watched the Tigers drain 18 3-pointers against his team in a 101-54 victory over the Spartans Friday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Cherry shot 18-for-41 in the game, which is a 43.9-percent clip, and there wasn’t anything the Spartans could do about it.
“Not the ones in transition,” Giorgi said. “Isaac (Asuma) hit probably five threes in transition, where they were throwing it back to him. He’s catching it two- or three-feet behind the line, then immediately going up, and hitting nothing but net.
“I told my guys that if he hits those, they’re beating everybody. They shot well in the first half, making 14 threes. If they shoot like that, they’re a tough team to beat.”
Actually, Asuma hit his first six 3-point shots as Cherry ran out to a 52-12 lead in the first half.
Not even Christianson could believe his teams’ efficiency from 3-point land, shooting 50-percent in the first half, and it was just Asuma.
Noah Asuma hit one, Andrew Staples had one, Carson Brown had two and Landon Ruotsalainen three and Mason Heitzman one.
“We haven’t hit 18 threes all season,” Christianson said. “We have good shooters, but we’ve been shooting a poor percentage. We keep stressing about repping it out every day, but it hasn’t shown at all in games.
“It finally showed here. If we can hit half of those in any other given game, we’ll be just fine.”
That wasn’t the case Thursday in an emotional win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“We couldn’t buy one,” Christianson said. “I think we were like 6-for-29. It was a low percentage. We couldn’t get anything to fall. We did hit a couple of timely ones, which was good.
“We have been hitting timely threes this season. At the Granite City Classic, in our first game, we were like 2-for-23 at some point, then down the stretch, we hit 3-of-4. The ones we have been hitting this year have been timely. It’s about working on that consistency of everything that is going to be big.”
If those shots start falling more often, Cherry will be one tough team to defend.
“That opens everything else up,” Christianson said. “The driving lanes are much wider, so we’ll have a lot more space to work our offense. We’ll have more cutting lanes. You’re making people guard you, and it wasn’t one or two guys that got hot.
“Everyone was hot. They had to hold everyone accountable.”
The Tigers took a 69-23 lead into halftime, then in the second half, Ruotsalainen hit three more treys to finish with six and Staples added one.
“It makes us more dynamic offensively,” Christianson said. “We like to get downhill, and I think everyone knows that. We like to attack the basket. When we have shooters around there, that makes us more multidimensional than we typically are.
“I’d like to say that we can do that in every game, but I don’t foresee us making 18 threes in many games.”
In the second half, Nashwauk-Keewatin did pick up its game, which is something Giorgi wanted to see.
“It (playing Cherry) shows how hard you need to work and what it takes to play at that level,” Giorgi said. “I thought we executed a few things well. There were definitely some things that we saw that we can build upon.
“We were going to use this game as an opportunity to get better, and not necessarily worry about what the final score was going to be. I don’t think they looked like they were intimidated per say, coming out, but they’re a high-level team, and weren’t quite ready for that level of play.”
Isaac Asuma finished with 26 points. Ruotsalainen had 20, Noah Sundquist 16 and Noah Asuma 12.
Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Ryder Tardy and LaDanian Evans with 10 points apiece.
CHS 69 32—101
NK 23 31— 54
Cherry: Andrew Staples 8, Noah Sundquist 16, Isaac Asuma 26, Mason Heitzman 7, Noah Asuma 12, Landon Ruotsalainen 20, Carson Brown 9, Kaleb Rinerson 1, Ian Timmes 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Conner Perryman 6, Isaiah Holland 2, Marcus Moore 9, Ryder Tardy 10, LaDanian Evans 10, London Roe 5, Shi Oswald 4, Nick Groshong 8.
Total Fouls: Cherry 16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 5-7; Nashwauk-Keewatin 5-9; 3-pointers: Staples 2, Isaac Asuma 6, Heitzman, Noah Asuma, Ruotsalainen 6, Brown 2, Perryman, Holland, Tardy.
Breck 64,
Chisholm 46
GOLDEN VALLEY—Hanif Muhammed had 14 points as the Mustangs downed the Bluestreaks at home Friday.
Also hitting double figures for Breck were Waziri Lawal with 12 and Will Walker III with 11.
Sean Fleming had 21 points to pace Chisholm.
CHS 23 23—46
BHS 25 39—64
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 8, Trent Forsline 2, Hayden Roche 2, July Abernathy 6, Sean Fleming 21, Philip Barnard 2.
Breck: Miles Newton 7, Hanif Muhammed 14, JP Musoke 8, Waziri Lawal 12, Will Walker III 11, Teddy Koch 5, Muaath Muhammed 3, Kevin Armstrong II 4.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 14; Breck 14; Fouled Out: Abernathy; Free Throws: Chisholm 7-14; Breck 9-12; 3-pointers: Fleming 2, Lawal 2, Koch.
Northland 74,
Greenway 32
COLERAINE—The Eagles got 19 points from Aiden Carlson en route to the road victory over the Raiders at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Northland were Nolan Carlson and Alec Wake with 14 apiece.
Stephen McGee had 11 points to lead Greenway.
NHS 39 35—74
GHS 7 25—32
Northland: Brevonn Jackson 2, Nolan Carlson 14, Dylan Schwarz 8, Ashton Enerson 2, Aiden Carlson 19, Alec Wake 14, Liam Wake 4, Jace Jackson 9, Zaleyan Parise 2.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 5, Tyler Swedeen 2, Jeremy Huff-Metso 2, Gage Olson 7, Stephen McGee 11, John Hagstrom 3, Bayley Stanley 2.
Total Fouls: Northland 9; Greenway 6; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northland 6-8; Greenway 2-8; 3-pointers: Aiden Carlson 3, Alec Wake 2, Jace Jackson, Hess, Hagstrom.
Hermantown 87,
Hibbing 28
HERMANTOWN—The Hawks defeated the Bluejackets at home Friday.
No other information was available on the game.
