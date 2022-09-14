Local shelter has influx of kittens Food donations are needed STAFF REPORT Sep 14, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHISHOLM — Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm is currently experiencing a high volume of cats and kittens and is desperately in need of kitten food.Located at 101 South First Avenue in Chisholm, Precious Paws is a non-profit organization that contracts with Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin for animal shelter services.Shelter Manager Carrie Nelson on Tuesday said an estimated 24 cats and 41 kittens, one year old and younger, are currently being housed at the shelter.“We just opened our last box of kitten food,” Nelson said.The shelter is in need of wet Fancy Feast brand kitten food and dry Purina Kitten Chow.September 25 is the final day for Precious Paws to accept donations of aluminum cans outside of its facility. The shelter will however continue accepting scrap metal.Precious Paws is currently looking for volunteers to help with feeding, cleaning, and caring for shelter animals.For more information or to arrange dropping off donations, please contact Precious Paws at 218-254-3300. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kitten Precious Paws Humane Society Of Chisholm Food Zoology Social Service Work Cat Shelter Donation Purina Kitten Chow Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Missing man found dead in Itasca County Multi-million dollar loss in Kelly Lake garage fire Michael Alan Saarela William and Virginia Pershern Man arrested for assaulting senior couple Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.