CHISHOLM — Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm is currently experiencing a high volume of cats and kittens and is desperately in need of kitten food.

Located at 101 South First Avenue in Chisholm, Precious Paws is a non-profit organization that contracts with Chisholm, Nashwauk and Keewatin for animal shelter services.

