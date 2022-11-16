Community Calendar MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE Nov 16, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Holiday bazaar setCHISHOLM—The Chisholm United Methodist Church is hosting its holiday bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 307 Southwest First Ave. in Chisholm.Displayed will be baked goods, crafts, quilts, quilted table linens and a boutique.The traditional sandwich loaf luncheon will be served for a donation of $12.The church is handicapped accessible. Everyone is welcome.Support groups for caregivers and memory loss caregiversCHISHOLM—A support group for caregivers of any age who is caring for an ailing parent, child, spouse, or other individuals of any age, near or far.The group meets on the second Thursday of each month from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Valentini’s Supper Club, 31 West Lake St. Chisholm.This group is a safe place to discuss issues, concerns, success stories and answer questions.To sign up or learn more, contact Danielle at 218-999-9233 Ext. 282 or danielle@eldercircle.org.Habitat for Humanity home dedication setCHISHOLM—North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) is hosting a home dedication for Felicia Busby of Chisholm at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 202 Second St. Northwest in Chisholm.The public is welcome. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bazaar Chisholm United Methodist Church Luncheon Sociology Christianity Commerce Boutique Holiday Sandwich Loaf Dedication North St. Louis County Habitat For Humanity Habitat Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
