HIBBING—Ilsa Lindaman is going to have a Merry Christmas.
The Duluth Marshall junior scored five-straight goals for the Hilltoppers en route to a 7-1 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Lindamen wasn’t a secret coming into the game, but the Bluejackets had a tough time slowing her down, and it’s not the first time one player has hurt Hibbing/Chisholm.
Mercury Bischoff of Grand Rapids/Greenway had seven goals against the Bluejackets in a 9-0 loss.
“What’s funny is that in the locker room the girls identified that we got beat one girl again,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “Anytime you run up against a skilled person, you can’t let that player beat you. If I’m the forechecker, I’m not going to let her get started.
“We told our defense that we can’t focus on the puck against skilled players. You have to take the body. We got caught watching the puck. It wasn’t a lack of effort today. They out-skilled us.”
Puck watching hasn’t been a habit for the Bluejackets, but there have been times when it has occurred.
“They know how to play the game right,” Hyduke said. “They’ve done it many times. You have to focus and do your job. It’s a fundamental part of playing defense or on the forecheck or on the back check, you have a responsibility.
“It comes down to one-on-one all over the ice. You have to take care of business when you have that challenge. Whoever wins those challenges is going to win the game. They won those challenges today.”
Lindaman started the scoring at 7:34 of the first period, then at 12:47, she picked up her second goal.
She got the natural hat trick at 4:06 of the second period, then the Bluejackets got on the board at 4:46 on the power play when Aune Boben scored.
Other than that, Hibbing/Chisholm only put 20 shots on Hilltopper goalie Aurelia Anderson.
“I thought our first power play was good, and it ended up being a nice goal,” Hyduke said. “We had some other good opportunities. We broke the puck out nice, but we didn’t shoot the puck or crash.
“We tried to cycle it around without getting a shot on net. They defended us well, and we got nothing for the effort. It wasn’t that we didn’t have some good looks, but we didn’t pull the trigger when we needed to. We need to get better at that.”
Lindaman got her fourth goal at 8:53, short-handed, then at 14:37, she got her fifth goal of the game.
In the third period, Hailey Cummins would score a power-play goal at 35 seconds, then Meredith Boettcher finished the scoring at 1:59.
With a lack of scoring, Hibbing/Chisholm will have to batten down the hatches on defense and not get into track meets with teams.
“Defensive positional play, that’s been our MO from the beginning of the year,” Hyduke said. “We have to learn how to be a great defensive team. As soon as we start identifying and realizing that that’s the team we are…
“We’re not going to score a lot of goals. We have to shut other teams down. It’s a lot easier to shut down teams than it is to score goals. It’s a disciplined approach to the game, but that’s what we need to do. It’s similar to what we had last year. We were able to get to that point last year. That will be our focus this year.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Grace McDowell had 32 saves.
DM 2 3 2—7
HC 0 1 0—1
First Period — 1. DM, Ilsa Lindaman (Avery Lian), 7:34; 2. DM, Lindaman, 12:47.
Second Period — 3. DM, Lindaman (Lian), 4:06; 4. H/C, Aune Boben (Panella Rewertz), pp, 4:46; 5. DM, Lindaman (Annie Bachand, Lian), sh, 8:53; 6. DM, Lindaman (Eva Etter), 14:37.
Third Period — 7. DM, Hailey Cummins (Nina Thorson, Lindaman), pp, :35; 8. DM, Meredith Boettcher, 1:59.
Goalie Saves — Duluth Marshall, Aurelia Anderson 6-11-3—20; Hibbing/Chisholm, Grace McDowell 7-12-13—32.
Penalties — Duluth Marshall 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8.
