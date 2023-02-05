HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team didn’t get a win, but the Bluejackets did do one thing—they got primed for the playoffs.
Grand Rapids/Greenway scored two goals in the first period, then cruised to a 6-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke knew his team had their work cut out for them against a skilled Lightning team, but he was looking for one thing.
“We worked hard,” Hyduke said. “Those three goals (in the second period) were shots from the blue line that made it through everybody and hit the back of the net. I thought we worked hard. They’re a skilled team, and they will take advantage of your mistakes.
“I thought they had to earn what they got. The puck had eyes on a few of their shots from the point that found their way through traffic. I don’t think the kids backed down.”
From the Lightning’s point of view, Grand Rapids/Greenway coach Brad Hyduke, also got what he was looking for—a fast start.
“To have a good start felt good for us,” Brad said. “We’ve either been tied or down, and we try to claw our way back into games. You don’t get to predict anything on the other side, but you see what it brings when you get that first one.
“We’ve fallen behind, and we weren’t able to mount a comeback. It’s making sure you’re not giving up that first one.”
In the Lighting’s last three losses, that hasn’t been the case.
“Where we’ve been as a hockey team, we needed a good game,” Brad said. “We haven’t finished. We outshot Alexandria 41-19 and lost, then we lost to Duluth 3-1 with an empty-netter.
“Against Bemidji, we lost 3-2. We had a great second half, but we had trouble putting pucks in the back of the net. That wasn’t our MO at the beginning of the year. This time, we had some time-and-space against a good goalie, One of the better ones.”
The Lightning’s first goal came off the stick of Kalle Reed at 6:31, then Molly Pierce tallied at 8:56.
The three second-period goals were scored by Mercury Bischoff at 5:28, Kylie DeBay at 7:08 and Jazzlyn Bischoff at 9:33.
All three goals came from the point.
“Using the points is important,” Brad said. “We knew Hibbing would collapse on Mercury. When she went to the net to take away the give-and-goes. That opened up the point.
“We had some shots from the top that got through.”
With 34 minutes already in the books, Pete Hyduke wanted his team to win the third period.
“We wanted to treat the third period like it was its own game,” Hyduke said. “That’s the approach we took. We wanted to focus on the final 17 minutes, play a hard game and see what we could accomplish in winning that period.
“Unfortunately, we got outscored 1-0, but we did have some good chances. We were within a quarter-of-an-inch of scoring. I liked the way we finished. Hopefully, that will be what carries us into the playoffs.”
In the third period, Mercury Bischoff got the final tally at the 53-second mark of the final frame.
Hibbing/Chisholm did kill off two penalties during the game in the second period, which is something Pete Hyduke needed to see.
“We’ve been good on the penalty kill,” Pete said. “They had some close chances. Addison (Hess) made some nice saves when we had some breakdowns. It was a combination of things. You want to be able to kill penalties going into the playoffs.
On the power play, we had one, we didn’t move the puck or get it deep. I thought we could have done a little bit better there. Give them credit for their effort on killing, too.”
The Bluejackets only had one shot on net in the first period, but they did get stronger as the game wore on.
“We passed up too many shots, and I think Grand Rapids blocked 16 shots, eight in the third period alone,” Pete said. “Give them credit for not letting us get shots to the net. It was a good game and a good team to get us ready for the playoffs.
“The effort was there. The results were not what the kids would have liked. As a coaching staff, we would have liked to have seen more success for them, but I was pleased with their effort.”
Hess finished with 25 saves.
Grand Rapids/Greenway goalie Samantha Baratto had eight saves to earn the shutout.
GRG 2 3 1—6
HC 0 0 0—0
First Period — 1. GRG, Kalle Reed, 6:31; 2. GRG, Molly Pierce (Reed, Cali Madsen), 8:56.
Second Period — 3. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Reed), 5:28; 4. Kylie DeBay (Mira Rajala, Julia Stefan), 7:08; 5. GRG, Jazzlyn Bischoff (DeBay), 9:33.
Third Period — 6. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Reed), :53.
Goalie Saves — Grand Rapids/Greenway, Samantha Baratto 1-5-2—8; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 11-11-13—25.
Penalties — Grand Rapids/Greenway 1-2; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 8
North Shore 0
SILVER BAY—Christian Dickson had two goals as the Bluejackets beat the Storm at Rukavina Arena Friday.
Dickson scored at 10:35 of the second period, then added his second goal sat 9:35 of the third.
Jace Kampsula scored Hibbing/Chisholm’ only goal of the first period at 1:56.
In the second period, Drew Anderson and Keeghan Fink scored just 13 seconds apart. Anderson scored at 6:08. Fink at 6:21.
Christian Edmonds tallied at 14:22 of the second.
In the third period, Tristen Babich scored at 6:32, then Tyler Raatsi scored at 6:50.
Brayden Boyer stopped 13 shots to pick up his fourth shutout of the season.
Chase Mallory had 45 saves for North Shore.
HC 1 4 3—8
NS 0 0 0—0
First Period — 1. HC, Jace Kampsula (Drew Anderson), 1:56.
Second Period — 2. HC, Anderson (Tristen Babich), 6:08; 3. HC, Keeghan Fink (Kampsula, Christian Edmonds), 6:21; 4. HC, Christian Dickson, 10:35; 5. HC, Edmonds (Blaydon Kubena-McCue, Beau Frider), 14:22.
Third Period — 6. HC, Babich (Jack Gabardi, Broden Fawcett), 6:32; 7. HC, Tyler Raatsi (Ayden Jerkovich), 6:50; 8. HC, Dickson (Fink, Babich), 9:35.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 5-4-4—13; North Shore, Chase Mallory 13-20-12—45.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; North Shore 0-0.
