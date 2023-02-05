kendal gustavsson

Hibbing/Chisholm’s Kendal Gustavsson (8) battles for the puck with Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Jazzlyn Bischoff (22) and Taelyn Pomplun during the first period of their game Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team didn’t get a win, but the Bluejackets did do one thing—they got primed for the playoffs.

Grand Rapids/Greenway scored two goals in the first period, then cruised to a 6-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments