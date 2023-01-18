This is an example of a dream cloud created by a student of Myia Paradis on Monday at Chisholm Elementary. Far left, An anagram created by a student in Marissa Pessenda’s class shares the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Left, Stephanie Jensen and her students created portraits of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at Chisholm Elementary.
Students in Julie Nehring’s first grade class created a crayon box containing their self portraits. The project and a poem that accompanies the crayon box were part of a lesson on diversity.
Submitted Photo
Stephanie Jensen and her students created portraits of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at Chisholm Elementary.
Submitted Photo
An anagram created by a student in Marisa Pessenda's class shares the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Submitted Photo
This is an example of a dream cloud created by a student of Myia Paradis on Monday at Chisholm Elementary. Far left, An anagram created by a student in Marissa Pessenda’s class shares the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Left, Stephanie Jensen and her students created portraits of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at Chisholm Elementary.
CHISHOLM—Students in Julie Nehring’s first grade classroom at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary and the fifth and sixth grade classes of Myia Paradis, Marisa Pessenda and Stephanie Jensen were among those learning about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, coinciding with a federal holiday honoring the late civil rights leader.
“I discussed with students who Dr. King was and what he stood for,” wrote Nehring in an email.
Nehring said her students watched videos presented by kids to explain concepts such as racial inequality and segregation, and she also read them a poem about crayons disliking each other because of their color.
“We talked about how we appreciate that everyone is different and how boring it would be if we were the same,” Nehring said.
The students were then tasked to draw a self portrait on an image resembling a crayon, and were given the freedom to use any colored crayon for their portrait and to color their crayon. Their portraits were assembled into a “crayon box” and displayed in the hallway of the school along with a poem celebrating diversity and King’s message of love.
“It was so wonderful to see students express themselves with color,” Nehring said. “We had blue people, red people, and even mermaids. Students made crayons that were all the colors of the rainbow and more.”
Across town at Chisholm Elementary, students also learned about Dr. King’s legacy and created artwork to express what they learned. Paradis said her students created dream clouds, Jensen and her students created portraits of King, and Pessenda’s students created anagrams as part of the lesson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.