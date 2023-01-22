HIBBING—The Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team was on verge of winning their first MCAC North Division contest, leading by two with just under 10 seconds to play in regulation.
All the Cardinals had to do was sink both ends of a 1-and-1, and the game was theirs.
Instead, Hibbing missed the front end of the 1-and-1, then Minnesota North-Itasca took the ball down court and tied it at the buzzer.
In the overtime session, free throws came back to haunt Hibbing again, and that allowed Takieto Palmer Jr. to sink a shot at the buzzer to give the Vikings a 71-69 MCAC North Division over the Cardinals Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
Hibbing missed five charity tosses in that extra five minutes to play, which would have all but sealed its first division win.
“We have to have our guys knock down those shots,” Hibbing coach Kenzie Krowiorz said. “It’s an every-day thing where we’re shooting those consistently. Overall, the guys have to step up and make shots.
“That’s our expectation of them, and we have to be able to pick that up and do that.”
Other than that, the Cardinals did a good job of getting that game into overtime.
Hibbing trailed by 12 early in the game, but they rallied back to make it 30-28 at the half.
“We didn’t start out hot,” Krowiorz said. “We didn’t have the right energy that we needed. We didn’t have a great week of practice. We didn’t have the energy we needed throughout that.
“I have to do a better job of making sure that we have the right energy when it comes to that. We have to be able to flip that switch when we get to game time. We have to be able to flip that switch in terms of energy, intensity and life because it’s game day.”
If the first minutes of the second half were crucial, then it looked like Itasca might just run away and hide from Hibbing.
The Vikings got another double-digit lead on Hibbing, but thanks to the play of Sam Serna, Owen Smith and Conor Goggin, the Cardinals fought back and took a 62-60 lead with 25 seconds to play.
“They have that willingness to fight,” Krowiorz said. “It was also having our bench giving the right energy that they need to, and the right guys giving us a spark when they need to. They did their jobs.
“I tip my cap to Owen, Conor and Sam. They played their role and did a fantastic job. Those guys gave us the life that we needed, that jump spark to get us back into the game.”
After those missed free throws, however, Itasca called time out and took the ball out of bounds.
A pass went to Parker Jr. under the basket, and he laid it in with two seconds to play to tie it 62-62.
His best was yet to come.
“It was a little frustrating,” Krowiorz said. “We have to continue to get better at containing the drive. We know Itasca is a downhill team. Quite frankly, no team in the league in the North in particular this year, has shot it great this year.
“We talked about some different principles, trying to gap the drive a little bit and contain it, so if they want to shoot it from three, they can. They got a little extra push on the drive. We need guys to cut that off and be more physical. They can’t let guys get by their hips.”
In the overtime session, the Vikings took a quick four-point lead on a basket and two free throws by Donte Whymns, but a 3-pointer by Nick Moore and a free throw by Shawn Brown Jr. tied it 66-66 with 1:51 to play.
Ray Washington-Battle Jr. displayed his toughness with a rebound and a three-point play at 1:20 to give Hibbing a 69-67 lead.
Tamarrien Thorpe hit a deuce to make it 69-69, then the Cardinals had a chance at the free throw line to take the lead, but two more missed free throws gave Itasca the ball with 19 seconds to play.
That’s when Parker Jr. took over.
He waited until the last second and put up a floater just as the buzzer went off.
Did he release it on time?
After a few minutes of discussion, the shot was called good, and the Vikings had the win.
“It’s always tough in those situations,” Krowiorz said. “Those things are hard to judge. He made an incredible shot. Tip your hat to Palmer. He made a heck of a shot, and congratulations to Itasca for knocking that down.
“This team doesn’t quit. There’s always ebbs and flows with this group, but they never quit on you. They will always fight, and that will eventually come to fruition.”
MN-I 30 32 9—71
MN-H 28 34 7—69
MN-Itasca: Jonnie Ambrose 6, Takieto Palmer Jr. 5, Jaquan Adams 5, Brady Thomas 2, Jerome Washington 19, Jordan Aghan 9, Donte Whymns 7, Tamarrien Thorpe 15.
MN-Hibbing: Schuyler Pimentel 9, Alvin Judd 5, Sam Serna 6, Shawn Brown Jr. 4, Owen Smith 2, Conor Goggin 2, Nick Moore 5, Ramaj Gordon 20, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 16.
Total Fouls: MN-Itasca 19; MN-Hibbing 15; Fouled Out: Gordon; Free Throws: MN-Itasca 13-16; MN-Hibbing 12-26; 3-pointers: Washington 4, Thorpe 2, Judd, Serna 2, Moore, Gordon 5.
