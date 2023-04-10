HIBBING—For two years, COVID-19 shut down the Last Chance Bonspiel, then in 2022, the event had a revival.
A total of 88 teams returned to the event, which was a victory in itself, according to Hibbing Curling Club Vice President Tom Scott.
In year No. 2 post-COVID, the Last Chance is coming back stronger when the event opens today at the Hibbing Curling Club and Hibbing Memorial Arena.
How many teams will be competing this year?
“We hit 100 on the nose,” Scott said. “Last year, when we got to 88, we thought that was a huge win. We thought if we could get to 80 that would be great, then to get 88 was good.
“In the second year to have 100 is incredible. Pre-COVID, we were getting right around that, so to have it basically come back to where it was in two years is incredible.”
There’s a brand-new feeling this year.
“For me, personally, this is going to be the first year where it feels like, and I don’t think you can say anything is normal anymore, but it’s going to feel more normal,” Scott said. “Last year, we had a COVID outbreak in January during the season.
“People were kind of leery, but they still wanted to come. It wasn’t quite normal, but this year, it feels like we’re back to normal, which is a good thing.”
To put on an event like this takes a lot of people putting in a lot of hours.
Scott knows all too well what it takes to run it.
“When you start doing it from start to finish, when the ice plant first turns on and you’re putting the ice in, it’s amazing, what it takes,” Scott said. “I can’t say enough about the dedicated ice guys that we’ve had.
“I can’t even count the number of hours they’ve got in. I know how many I’ve got, but they’ve got exponentially more than me. It’s a process. Just running it is a process, too. We did the draw on Friday, and that takes eight hours just to do that.
“Everything about the Last Chance is big.”
Tony Wilson agreed.
“We had a great group of volunteers this year,” Wilson said. “This is probably the smoothest that it’s ever gone, putting the ice in. The outpouring from the club has been great.
“We want to continue to build on that for future events as well.”
According to Scott, he wouldn’t want it any-other way.
“I don’t want to say I get overworked because I do a lot of that to myself,” Scott said. “On Thursday, when all of the teams start rolling in, you realize that no matter how much time you put into it, it’s so worth it.
“They make it so worth it. It’s a great event all-around. Yeah, on Sunday afternoon, I’m completely gassed whether I’m curling or still down here to help with all of this stuff, but it’s all worth it for me. It always will be.”
John Shuster will be coming back to defend his title, but it’s not going to be easy to defend that championship.
“We have some strong teams coming back,” Scott said. “We picked up a few more Canadian teams this year, which is good. We love having our neighbors from the north come down.
“John will be back, not with his Olympic team, but still with a good team. The big names are coming back, so it’s going to be fun to see them back on the ice again.”
No matter who wins, it’s going to be five days of fun.
“It’s the best weekend of the year,” Wilson said. “For me, I look forward to it all year. This is my No. 1 weekend of fun.”
