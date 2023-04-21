HIBBING—When Bryson Larrabee lost a match, he never used excuses.
Instead, the Hibbing High School senior watched the video of the match to correct his mistakes.
It may have been a painstaking adventure, but Larrabee made it pay off with a second-straight appearance at the State Class AA Individual Meet.
Larrrabee finished with over 165 victories in his six-year career with the Bluejackets, which culminated in a fourth-place finish at the state meet.
For those reasons, Larrabee has been named the Herald Review and Mesabi Tribune Wrestler of the Year.
Larrabee’s success didn’t come as a surprise to Hibbing coach Ellis Wojciehowski.
“I saw him when I was coaching junior high football, and he was a competitor then,” Wojciehowski said. “He’s a hard worker. It shined even more when I watched him in the room this year. He was committed.
“He tried to keep himself accountable as well as his teammates. He was always trying to be positive or explain the reason for or find a way to work through hard times or hard situations. Everything that boy has gotten, he has earned.”
Earned through hours and hours of video study.
If Larrabee lost a match, he didn’t dwell on it, but he did go back and watch what he could have done better.
How much video study did he do?
“A lot, maybe a little obsessive,” Larrabee said. “It helped me. I was always somebody that if I lost once, I was never going to lose a second time to somebody. I was making sure I wasn’t doing the same stuff over again.
“It helped me visualize winning. I would keep watching it, keep improving. I feel it had a big part to play. You can do that with almost anything as long as you want to get better. You can always say, ‘I didn’t do this. You didn’t do something better.’ There’s always room to improve.”
That part of Larrabee’s character impressed Wojciehowski.
“The one thing I have to say about Bryson is he does study hard,” Wojciehowski said. “He watches his video. He watches what he does right, but mostly, what he does wrong. He makes corrections.
“That’s a rare tool that you rarely see wrestlers, or most athletes, use. They don’t take the time to study their film. Bryson takes a look at all of that. Not only physically does he do what’s needed, but mentally, he does everything that’s needed to perform.”
Larrabee wouldn’t watch the matches he won, only the ones he lost.
“I tried to stay away from wins, just looking at the losses over and over, analyzing everything that I did,” Larrabee said. “I tried to implement that into practice, That’s how I try to iron out all of those issues.”
“In a lot of the matches, the wins can be easy, and you don’t have to do everything 100-percent. All of the matches I lost, you lose because of that one second, that one thing you didn’t do perfectly. That’s where they get you You learn a lot more from your losses.”
Larrabee didn’t get too many rematches this season, so he couldn’t turn those matches around, but he used all of his lessons to prepare to advance to state.
“I only lost to three or four different kids before the state tournament,” Larrabee said. “Going into the state tournament, it helped me feel like I had a better-rounded game. I didn’t feel like I was going in with a weakness.
“It helped me feel like I was closing up my weaknesses. Even if I wasn’t going back and beating the same kid, I was fixing that mistake so the next week it wouldn’t happen.”
It worked well enough to get Larrabee a second chance at state.
Last year, Larrabee didn’t place. This year, that changed 180-degrees.
He won his first match, but he didn’t fare well in his quarterfinal-round match.
That put Larrabee into the wrestlebacks.
He had one other motivation to wrestle well—his younger brother Ian.
“It was a hard match to lose,” Larrabee said. “That’s the one I had to win. If I win that one, I place. It lit a fire under me, that and my brother. After looking at his bracket, I was like, ‘He’s going to place. No way I can’t.’
“That got me motivated. That night, I slept 12 hours. I tried to come back as ready as I could that next day.”
Larrabee worked his way into the third-place match.
He was beaten in that match, but he lived his dream—making the podium.
“I thought I wrestled well,” Larrabee said. “I beat some kids that had been projected higher than me all year. I did a good job of proving what I could do. The third-place match, I would have loved to win, but that’s how it ends.”
According to Wojciehowski, Larrbee is that kind of wrestler that doesn’t come along often, one who checks all of the boxes as a leader.
“For all of my years, it’s rare to see somebody to show all of that stuff,” Wojciehowski said. “I’ve seen exceptional wrestlers come through. I’ve seen exceptional captains come through, but to have all of that rolled into one person, that’s rare and exceptional.
“I’ve seen Bryson not wrestle well, so all of the improvements he’s made is from what he studied and what he learned. He learned how to defend and score against his opponents.”
Joining Larrabee on the All-Area team are Ian Larrabee and Thomas Hagen of Hibbing; Damian Tapio, Dutch Hedblom and Nolan Campbell of Rock Ridge; Mason Marx of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Alex Lehman, Justin Jobe and Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids; and Jojo Thompson of Deer River.
