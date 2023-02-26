Larrabee wins 220-pound title; Larrabee, Hagen advance to state By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune Feb 26, 2023 Feb 26, 2023 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 I. Larrabee Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune +2 B. Larrabee Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune +2 Hagen Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RUSH CITY—The Hibbing High School wrestling team got one individual champion and two runner ups at the Section 7AA Individual Meet held Saturday at the Rush City High School Gymnasium.Ian Larrabee won the 220-pound title with a fall over Colbee Zens of Mora at 3:58 to earn the title.Larrabee started the meet with two byes, then in the semifinals, he pinned Joe Berg of Grand Rapids at 1:20.At 160 pounds, Bryson Larrabee had a first-round bye, then he pinned Oliver Spahn of Grand Rapids at 4:30.In his semifinal match, Larrabee beat Caleb Sahlstrom of Milaca-Faith Christian 9-5.In the finals against Conor Gmahl, Larrabe lost a 7-6 decision to place second and advance to state.At 195 pounds, Thomas Hagen had a first-round bye, then he pinned Nathan Nash of Pierz at 2:23 in his semifinal match.In the finals, Hagen was beaten by Jack Hanson of Milaca-Faith Christian 8-3 to place second and advance to state.The Bluejackets also had a fourth-place finish from Alex Henderson at 285 pounds.Henderson had a first-round bye, then pinned John Becker of Proctor/Hermantown at 16 seconds.In the semifinals, Logan Ash of Milaca-Faith Christian pinned Henderson at 2:34.In wrestlebacks, Henderson would pin Leanardo LeTourneau of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson at 1:20, then in his third-place match, Henderson was pinned by Ben Everson of Mora at 1:03 to place fourth.At 106 pounds, Nehimia Figueroa had a bye, then he was beaten by Roman McKinney of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 6-2In wrestlebacks, Figueroa had a bye, then against Stratton Nelson of Mora, Figueroa was defeated 2-1 to end his season.At 113, Ben Masheimer had a first-round bye, then he was pinned by Joey Seely of Grand Rapids at 2:34.In wrestlebacks, Masheimer pinned Joseph Connor of Mora at 33 seconds. Against Emerson Umbreit of Rush City/Braham, Masheimer was pinned at 3:56 to end his season.At 126, James Ojala was pinned by Brendan Malloy of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton at 2:00.In wrestlebacks, Ojala had a bye, then he was pinned by Anthony Graves of Rush City/Braham at 5:21 to end his day.At 132, Kaden Sweeney had a first-round bye, then he was pinned by Justin Jobe of Grand Rapids at 1:18.In wrestlebacks, Sweeney pinned Eli Umbreit at 20 seconds.Against Frank Betters of Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson, Sweeney was pinned at 1:32 to end his day.At 145, Aaron Rolf was pinned by Colton Gallus of Rock Ridge at 1:22, then in wrestlebacks, Rolf had a bye, but he was pinned by Bohdon Fjeld of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton at 5:08 to end his day.At 152, Trevor VonBrethorst was beaten 6-1 by Connor Morcom of Rock Ridge, then he had a bye in his first-round wrestlebacks.VonBrethorst then lost a 3-2 decision to Hayden Workman of Aitkin to end his day.At 170, Evan Hanson was pinned by Jace Preston of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson at 1:18.In wrestlebacks, Hanson had a bye, then he was pinned by Trevor Snetsinger of Grand Rapids at 1:11 to end his day.At 182, Cooper Hendrickson had a bye, then he beat John Cacioppo of Rush City/Braham 9-3.In his semifinal match, Hendrickson lost to Zak McPhee of Proctor/Hermantown 11-0/.In his battle back to third place, Hendrickson fell to Jaxon Thompson of Grand Rapids by the score of 3-1Hendrickson would go on to place fifth with an 11-4 decision over over Jared Yates of Mora. 