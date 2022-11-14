ESCANABA, Mich. — The Mesabi Range college women’s basketball team dropped their opening slate of games this past weekend, falling to Bay College 79-50 on Friday and then 57-52 to North Central Michigan on Saturday.

Against Bay College, Anna Fink led the Norse with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She finished with four three-pointers. Deetra Davis added 16 points. Bonnie Taylor had 10 points.

