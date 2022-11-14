ESCANABA, Mich. — The Mesabi Range college women’s basketball team dropped their opening slate of games this past weekend, falling to Bay College 79-50 on Friday and then 57-52 to North Central Michigan on Saturday.
Against Bay College, Anna Fink led the Norse with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She finished with four three-pointers. Deetra Davis added 16 points. Bonnie Taylor had 10 points.
Alaina Trudeau led Bay College with 23 points. Kassidy Roll had 15 and Alyssa Cretton had 14.
In Saturday’s game with the Timberwolves, Davis led Mesabi Range with 16 points with Fink adding 12. Kylie Anderson chipped in with 10.
North Central Michigan was led by Brooklynn Besteman’s 23 points. Mykaila Burgher had 14 points and Makenzie Castle finished with 12.
Mesabi Range (0-2) will take on North Iowa Area Community College on Friday at Riverland.
MRC 7 11 16 16 — 50
BC 17 12 23 27 — 79
Mesabi Range: Kylie Anderson 3, Bonnie Taylor 10, Elizabeth Hey 3, Anna Fink 18, Deetra Davis 16; Three pointers: Anderson 1, Hey 1, Fink 4; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Bay College: Amariona Humphrey 9, Stephanie Frappy 9, Alyssa Cretton 14, Emma Rutter 4, Alaina Trudeau 23, Kassidy Roll 15, Tianna Taylor 5; Three pointers: Humphrey 1, Frappy 1, Cretton 2, Trudeau 5; Free throws: 6-8; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
NCM 11 13 9 24 — 57
MRC 10 10 21 11 — 52
North Central Michigan: Makenzie Castle 12, Mykaila Burgher 14, Jean Crittenden 3, Caley Zukowski 5, Brooklyn Besteman 23; Three pointers: Castle 2, Besteman 3; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Kylie Anderson 10, Bonnie Taylor 6, Elizabeth Hey 6, Anna Fink 12, Deetra Davis 16, Janie Potts 2; Three pointers: Anderson 2, Taylor 1, Hey 2, Fink 1; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
