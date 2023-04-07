HIBBING—Kenzie Krowiorz will be wearing two hats when the 2023-23 MCAC basketball season opens in October.
The Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball coach, who was in his first year on the job, will now be coaching the women’s team as well.
Hibbing had to cancel its season this past year due to a lack of players, and former coach Kasey Palmer stepped down to focus entirely on volleyball.
That left the position open, and Krowiorz jumped at the opportunity to coach both programs.
His résumé certainly gave him a leg up in the process.
“My background prior to getting into college coaching, even as a student, I worked with the womens’ staff when I was at Southwest as a student assistant there,” Krowiorz said. “I was helping with some advanced scouting.
“Getting into the women’s game was something that I was interested in at the time. It was the bridge for me to get into college coaching. It’s something that I’ve been around when I was at Presentation College.”
What did Krowiorz do at Presentation?
“I took a year off (from coaching) and did some admission stuff, but I helped out with the women’s side occasionally,” he said. “I tried to help out as much as I could to make sure things were moving forward.
“This situation was an interesting one. I wanted to help the program as much as I can to get it rolling again, and keep it moving forward. I want the young women around the area to have the opportunity to continue to play.”
According to Krowiorz, not having a women’s game before his men’s games was something he had to adjust to.
“It was different,” Krowiorz said. “It changes your preparation and your routines a little bit. Having the opportunity to have that again next year will be good for our guys and for me.
“It’ll be a little bit different coaching back-to-back games now, but all-in-all, it’ll be a good thing. I’m excited to get the program rolling again, and having the opportunity to coach these young ladies.”
With two coaching jobs, Krowiorz won’t have as much to do around the campus next year, so he can spend more time building both programs.
“I can lock into that, and I won’t have so many other roles that I currently have on campus,” Krowiorz said. “I’ll be locked into just coaching and being with that full time. I can spend a lot of time in regards to scouting, the preparation, the development and all of that.
“The nice thing is that within our league, everything is a doubleheader. It’s back-to-back. You don’t have to worry about sending one team to one place with one staff, and the other team in another direction. We can coordinate travel and schedule our non-conference games in a similar way as well.”
Krowiorz will now have to recruit for both programs, but he did say that shouldn’t be a problem.
“Recruitment is always a battle, regardless, men’s or women’s,” he said. “I’m trying to build the numbers up right now. I think I’ve got a good jump on that right now in regards to the women’s side.
“With the men’s side, we return a good chunk of our guys, which is exciting to have had them play in our system for a year. They understand our terminology and understand what we do with our expectations.”
Krowiorz’s expectations won’t change just because he has two teams.
“On the women’s side, it’s getting that now,” he said. “It’s kind of like having a year one all over again. The nice thing is that it’s not year one of head coaching for me like it was this year. I’m excited about that.
“I’m excited to bring in some local girls, build some culture and find some talented basketball players as well. On the women’s side, it will be a little more local, which I’m excited about. We’ll turn over every stone that we can to find some girls who are looking to play basketball at the next level.”
Krowiorz’s on-court philosophy won’t change either.
“We’ll be similar in terms of the terminology and what we do,” Krowiorz said. “Each group is going to be a little different in regards to personnel. Right now, with what we’re recruiting, we’re trying to recruit similar personnel on both sides to help with that process.
“It all depends on who’s on campus on day one of practice. It’s evaluating our strengths and weaknesses, and trying to figure out how we can make each team as successful as possible.”
