CHERRY—Jacob Koskela knew it was going to take hard work to succeed at football.
So the Cherry High School senior put his nose to the grindstone to earn everything he has achieved.
CHERRY—Jacob Koskela knew it was going to take hard work to succeed at football.
So the Cherry High School senior put his nose to the grindstone to earn everything he has achieved.
That attitude has paid off handsomely as Koskela has signed a National Letter of Intent last Friday to play football at Concordia-Moorhead this fall.
Needless to say, this is a dream-come-true for Koskela.
“I fell in love with football when I was young,”” Koskela said. “It’s one of the things I was good at, and I enjoyed it. It didn’t always come easy, but I pushed myself to compete with everyone.
“It was enjoyable.”
Only no one was reaching out to Koskela to continue his playing career, then during the summer of his junior year, things changed.
“Not for a long time,” Koskela said. “That started coming into the picture before my junior year. That’s when a coach got a hold of me, and that’s when my life turned around in a great way.”
That coach was from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, then two other schools, St. Scholastica and Concordia-Moorhead reached out.
When Koskela took his recruitment trip to Moorhead, he felt right at home.
“That visit was awesome,” Koskela said. “I liked the layout of everything, especially the dorms. It was right next to the field, and close to where I’m going to my classes. They had a brand-new science building.
“The whole layout was cool. When I spent the night there, and when I met the guys, I felt like I was welcomed there, and all of the coaches were awesome.”
Koskela wants to get a Bachelor’s Degree in kinesiology, with the ultimate goal of becoming a chiropractor in grad school.
Still, the decision he had to make wasn’t going to be easy.
“It was probably one of the toughest decisions of my life,” Koskela said. “There were some great schools, with great opportunities. It was tough. I spent a lot of time taking with my parents as to what was going to be the best fit for me.
“Concordia was the best mix for me, but it was hard telling those other coaches I was going somewhere else.”
Since he made his decision, Koskela has been preparing to take his game to the next level.
“I’ve been trying to live in the weight room, getting my feet faster, getting my legs stronger, my hips stronger and getting faster,” Koskela said. “I’m there every day, sometimes twice a day to be ready for the upcoming fall.
“I’m doing everything I can to get ready for that.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.