MINNEAPOLIS—It came down to one thing—free throws.
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 92.8-percent of its charity tosses, including six clutch ones in the final two minutes, compared to 33-percent for Cherry en route to a 61-57 State Class A semifinal victory Friday at the Target Center.
The Knights Aden Wichmann made six of them himself as he finished with 23 points to send Russell-Tyler-Ruthton into the finals today, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Target Center. The Knights will play New Life Academy.
The Tigers will play in the third-place game against Spring Grove, beginning at 10 a.m. today at Concordia University.
Not hitting those free throws was not something Cherry coach Jordan Christianson could account for.
“It wasn’t good,” Christainson said. “It was a little surprising, but that was the game right there.”
The game started slow for both teams.
“At first, you could tell there were some jitters,” Christianson said. “They missed three layups, and we had some turnovers. Both teams were fighting it for the first five or six minutes, then it leveled out after that.”
Thanks to Noah Asuma and Carson Brown, the Tigers got more comfortable, and they took a 27-24 lead.
“Noah and Carson played well,” Chrisitanson said. “We went into halftime with that lead and Isaac (Asuma) and Noah (Sundquist) only had four points between them. I thought we were in a good spot, but RTR is tough.
“We knew they weren’t going away. We watched them the other day, so we knew they were a tough-minded teams. They were going to battle to the end. They stuck around long enough, we got into foul trouble and they took advantage of it.”
Cherry started the second half with a 4-0 run to take a seven-point lead, then that foul trouble came into play.
Both Isaac Asuma and Sundquist picked up their fourth fouls, sending them both to the bench.
“I was hoping we could survive a little, at least to the six minute mark, so we could get Isaac and Noah back in,” Chrisitanson said. “We survived for the most part, but we missed some good opportunities on the offensive end.
“We had a bad turnover when we could have had a layup out of it. If we convert on those and get Isaac and Sunny back in the game, I thought we could control it, but we never got back the lead.”
Once the Knights took the lead, Christianson knew it was going to be an uphill climb get back into the game.
“It was going to be tough, but I had that confidence in our guys to be able to come back,” Christianson said. “They felt confident, but it never came to fruition.”
That’s when Wichmann took over, making those six one-and-one free throws to all but seal the deal.
“I thought we did a nice job containing him with good-team defense,” Christianson said. “I was satisfied the whole game with our team defense, but he’s tough. He hit those free throws at the end, and our offense never got clicking.”
Cherry must now regroup and get set for that third-place game.
Last year, the Tigers placed fourth, so they can finish one-step higher this season.
“It’s tough to play for third place because the game is so early in the morning,” Chrisitanson said. “Our state championship hopes are dead, but we have third place to play for. That’s something to be proud of. That’s something to get up for today.”
The Lions will give Cherry another strong game.
“They’re a tough team,” Christianson said. “We just have to get back to our style of offense and defense. We have to shoot it, take care of the ball better and hit our free throws.”
CHS 27 30—57
RTR 24 37—61
Cherry: Noah Sunduquist 6, Isaac Asuma 21, Noah Asuma 13, Carson Brown 11, Isaiah Asuma 3, Landon Ruotsalainen 3.
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton: Aden Wichmann 23, Camden Hansen 6, Hayden Gravley 6, Derw Werkman 16, Tucker Haroldson 3, Blake Christianson 7.
Total Fouls: Cherry 15; Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 13; Fouled Out: Sundquist; Free Throws: Cherry 4-12; Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 13-14; 3-pointers: Noah Asuma 4, Brown 2, Ruotsalainen, Wichmann 2, Haroldson, Christianson.
