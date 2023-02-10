CHISHOLM—When Hannah Kne was in the seventh-grade, she had a cousin on the Chisholm High School girls basketball team that scored 1,000 points.
Ever since that time, Kne wanted to achieve that same goal.
In a game against McGregor on Jan. 23, Kne hit the front end of a 1-and-1 with 45 seconds left in the first half to become a member of the 1,000-point club at Chisholm High School.
It was a dream come true for the Bluestreak senior.
“That was a big thing for me, and for our family,” Kne said. “I was the next one to play basketball, so we talked about it. When I was told that I was close enough, it didn’t feel real.
“With each player on the court, we’ve been friends for the longest time, so everything was perfect. It was nice to feel the support from not only my family, but my friends and the team. It was awesome.”
The run to 1,000 caught Kne by surprise.
“At the beginning of the season, I didn’t know how many points I needed to get,” Kne said. “When everyone around me started acting suspicious, I knew something was happening, but I couldn’t think about it because I’d get nervous, then not play my game.
“I had to put it in the back of my head.”
When the McGregor game rolled around, Kne needed 17 points to break the mark.
If she wanted to keep that out of her head, that wasn’t going to happen.
“My parents showed up with balloons, so I knew it was going to happen,” Kne said. “I had to relax and play a calm game.”
Kne had already poured in 16 points in the first half against the Mercs, then she was fouled.
She wanted to get it over with as soon as possible.
“There was no absolute that I would get another shot off before the end of the half,” Kne said. “I was freaking out, but I told myself to calm down. I took a deep breath, and the second it left my hand, I felt it was a good shot.”
Once that shot tickled the twine, Roels Gymnasium erupted. A life-long goal had been accomplished.
“For me, it was a sigh of relief,” Kne said. “Everyone was excited. It was loud. At first it was shocking, then it felt good to have all of that support.”
Unfortunately, one person wasn’t there to see it happen.
Kne’s grandmother, Sheila, had passed away on Sept. 11, 2022. She was one of Hannah’s biggest supporters.
Her grandfather, Jon, was there to witness the achievement.
“There was something in my heart that felt like she was there,” Kne said. “It didn’t feel as real without her there to watch and celebrate. I could see the smile on her face. I know that after the game, she would have showered me with kisses all over my face.
“She would have been so happy. It would have been true happiness.”
According to Chisholm coach Pam Pioske, Kne hitting 1,000 points was significant.
“That meant a lot to her, and that meant a lot to the team,” Pioske said. “That’s something she’s been working on, and I know she wanted to do it when her grandma was here. That was hard for her, not having her here.
“I was proud, and happy for her. I know it’s a milestone, and it’s a great achievement to get. She worked hard for that. She deserves it.”
