Joyce M. Maki Nov 25, 2022

Joyce M. Maki, 90, of Ely, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Carefree Assisted Living in Ely.

Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
