Joulutorttu
(YO-loo-tōrt-too)
STAR-SHAPED CHRISTMAS PASTRIES
Recipe by: Gina Vitali-Räsänen
Yields 18 pastries
These Finnish holiday pastries are traditionally made of a dough consisting of quark cheese, butter and flour. Since quark is very difficult to find here on The Range, I use puff pastry, which is a terrific substitute. The pastry is rolled out just a bit, cut into squares, filled with plum jam, folded into pinwheel-shaped pastries and dusted with confectioners sugar.
Ingredients
1 package (2 sheets) frozen puff pastry, thawed
1-2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (for rolling out the dough)
200 grams pitted dried prunes, rinsed
3/4 cup water
(1 tablespoon Cognac—optional)
1/2 cup fine granulated sugar
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 large egg and 1 tablespoon water, beaten (for egg wash)
Method
Prepare the filling:
Chop dried prunes into small pieces and place in a small saucepan. Pour over the sugar and water (and Cognac, if using). Bring the mixture to the boil, then lower the heat.
Cover the pan and let the mixture simmer very gently, until the fruit has thoroughly softened, about 20 minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent the mixture from sticking or burning to the pan. Most of the water should be absorbed into the fruit by the end of cooking. Further lower the heat during cooking, or add a dash of water, if the liquid seems to evaporate before the fruit has thoroughly softened.
Let the mixture cool slightly, then carefully blend using an immersion blender (be careful not to burn yourself, as the hot mixture may splash). If you don’t have a hand blender, rub the mixture through a fine sieve using a wooden spoon.
Season the jam with the cinnamon and vanilla; stir well. Set aside to cool completely.
(Filling can be made several days in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Any leftover filling may be served as marmalade spread on toast, crackers, etc. or used as filling in layer cakes).
Forming the pastries:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Unwrap one sheet of thawed puff pastry. Lightly dust counter with flour, place sheet of pastry in top of flour and sprinkle a little bit of flour on top of the dough, only if needed.
Roll out the first sheet of dough into a square approximately 24 cm x 24 cm.
Trim the edges of the dough, if needed, and cut with a pastry wheel into equal-sized squares, about 8 cm × 8 cm in size. Place pastry squares onto large, parchment lined baking sheet.
Using the pastry wheel, cut each corner from the outside edge in towards the center, leaving an uncut center.
Place 1 heaping teaspoon of plum jam in the center of each square. Fold every second tip of the slit corners towards the center to form a pinwheel-shape and press the tips together firmly to seal and then press those tips down into the jam with your index finger.
Take the second sheet of the puff pastry and repeat the rolling and cutting process. If the dough warms up and gets too sticky to handle, place it in refrigerator for a while.
Baking the pastries:
Brush the top surface of the pastries lightly with egg wash and bake in the center of a preheated oven for about 10—12 minutes or until they are golden brown and slightly puffed.
(If the centers pop up on some of the pastries, gently press the tips of the pastry down into the jam with the handle tip of a wooden spoon.) Let the pastries cool down a bit on a wire rack and, if preferred, sift some icing sugar on them just before serving.
Serve the pastries accompanied by a cup of glögi, tea or coffee.
Finnish Cinnamon Rolls (Korvapuusti)
Recipe by: Gina Vitali-Räsänen
Yields about 30 rolls
These fragrant cinnamon rolls are the quintessential Finnish treat to enjoy with a delicious cup of coffee. You’ll find them in every bakery in Finland! Korvapuusti can even be served for dessert, warmed with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Whole cardamom seeds can be found at some local markets or on Amazon.com. There is really no substitute for freshly ground cardamom! Pearl sugar is also available at some local supermarkets (Lars brand) or at Irma’s Finland House in Virginia.
INGREDIENTS
For the dough
2 cups + 2 tablespoons warmed whole milk (108-110 degrees F)
1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons instant active dry yeast
180 g (¾ cup + 2 tablespoons) granulated sugar
1 ½ teaspoons fine sea salt
2 tablespoons freshly ground cardamom
1 large egg, lightly beaten
6 ½ cups bread flour (or AP flour)
1 ½ sticks unsalted butter, very soft
For the filling
1 ½ sticks butter, very soft, divided
Approx. 6-8 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
Approx. 2-3 tablespoons cinnamon, divided
1 large egg + 1 tbsp water, beaten for egg wash
Pearl sugar
To make the dough
In the bowl of stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the yeast with a little bit of the flour (scant 1 tbsp) and add the warmed milk mixture to the bowl. Stir with a spoon or whisk until the yeast is completely dissolved. Let sit 10 minutes to bloom. Add sugar, salt, cardamom, and egg to the bowl and mix on low until well combined. Gradually add about 4 1/2 cups of the flour (1/2 cup at a time), still on the lowest speed, mixing until just combined. Add soft butter and mix until combined. Change to the dough hook attachment and begin kneading the dough on low speed. Continue to knead the dough, gradually adding just enough flour, ¼ at a time, so the dough starts to release from the sides of the bowl and is still a little bit sticky. Be careful to not overwork the dough. You will most likely NOT need all the flour. (NOTE: Dough can be made in a large mixing bowl and kneaded by hand as well.)
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and form into a large ball. Place the dough in a large bowl, cover with a clean kitchen towel and place in a warm, draft-free place for 1-2 hours or until double in size.
To shape and bake the rolls
Line four large baking sheets with parchment paper.
Punch down the dough and divide into two equal-sized portions. Lightly dust a clean work surface with flour. Roll out the first portion of dough into a large, about 23-by-16-inch rectangle. Spread half of the butter generously and evenly on top out to the edges. Sprinkle a generous layer of granulated sugar evenly over the butter and follow with a VERY generous sprinkling of ground cinnamon.
Beginning with the long side, roll the dough into a tight tube shape, seam side down. Cut into 12-15 angled cylinders (like triangles with a flat top—not pointed). Turn each roll so that the short side of the triangle shape is facing up, then place the whole side of your index finger across that short side of dough and press down so that the cut sides pop up a bit. (the word Korvapuusti translates literally to “slapped ears”).
Place the shaped cinnamon rolls on the baking sheets, spacing them at least 2” apart, about 6 per. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and let rise for further 30 minutes, or until they’re double in size. Repeat with the second half of the dough.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
For the egg wash, lightly whisk the egg and water together. Before baking, brush the tops and sides of each roll with the egg wash and sprinkle generously with pearl sugar. Bake the rolls on the middle rack for 11-15 minutes, or until very golden to dark brown (but not burnt) in color. When the rolls are done, the bottoms should be dark brown. Repeat with the other sheets of rolls.
The cinnamon rolls are best eaten while still slightly warm or on the same day. However, they will keep in a covered container for several days. Warm them in the microwave for 15-20 seconds before serving. The baked rolls freeze beautifully. Take them out the night before you want to serve them and warm them in the oven (covered) or in the microwave
