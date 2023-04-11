HIBBING—The first time was the charm for the Kim Johnson Rink of Hibbing.
Johnson, who skipped a team consisting of Debbie Shapiro, Tina Holgate and Vickie Trenberth, captured the title at the Senior Ladies Last Chance, beating Toni Czeczok of Brainerd 4-1 Tuesday at the Hibbing Curling Club.
It was a special win for Johnson.
“With this team, it means everything to us, especially since it’s our hometown,” Johnson said. “It was a good win for us. This was our first time in it. There was some stiff competition with the senior ladies, even from our hometown club.
“We wanted to do well seeing as it was our first year in it. I’m happy we won it.”
Johnson stole points in three of the first four ends, to take a 3-1 lead.
“They stole one in three different ends,” Czeczok said. “They were good hitters, and we weren’t able to hit and move things around. They beat us on that aspect of it. We’re going to work on our hitting next year.
“We’re from the Brainerd Club, and a lot of teams up here on the Range are hitters. We’re more of draws and guards. We’re going to work on our hitting next year. We have one more bonspiel to go, and we’re going to try and do some hitting in that one.”
All Johnson wanted to do was keep those ends clean.
“I was trying to mitigate, so a steal is always a bonus,” Johnson said. “We were trying to keep it clean for us. If we could steal, steal. The fifth end was pivotal for us when we hit and rolled in.
“I always want to score in the fourth end, and if we can steal in the fifth, we can keep it clean. We didn’t coming home. It was junky.”
That fifth-end point was critical to the victory because the sixth end didn’t exactly play out the way Johnson wanted it too.
“I’m never comfortable, not in ladies curling,” Johnson said. “With so much stuff in front, it can rick-rack in. Ideally, you would like to keep it clean. I knew I had to get one in there, two ideally, knowing she needed three to tie.
“Ultimately, we wanted to keep it clean, get a rock in there and hide it.”
Johnson had the rock as a counter, but Czeczok had second- and third-shot rocks.
“We could have tied it, but we missed a sweep,” Czeczok said. “It was tough. The rock moved a little more than we anticipated, so we missed a sweep on that one. We would have gone into another end for a tiebreaker.
“We came back (Monday), down two. We scored three to win. We didn’t give up hope until the last rock.”
Czeczok didn’t get enough of a rock sitting on the left edge just in front of the house, and the win went to Johnson.
“What I was thinking is that she could raise it in for shot rock, but I didn’t think she get three out of there,” Johnson said. “Even if she hit and rolled, I thought we had it. I was comfortable because we had the three in there.
“That’s why it’s dangerous to just have one in there and guard the heck out of it. If it comes out, you’re done.”
To come close is disappointing, but Czeczok had a good time at the event.
“We curled well, but the other team curled better,” Czeczok said. “They made their shots, but it was a lot of fun. It was a close game.”
Curling with Czeczok were Ginny McDonald, Jenny Krueth and Julie Iten.
