HIBBING—The first time was the charm for the Kim Johnson Rink of Hibbing.

Johnson, who skipped a team consisting of Debbie Shapiro, Tina Holgate and Vickie Trenberth, captured the title at the Senior Ladies Last Chance, beating Toni Czeczok of Brainerd 4-1 Tuesday at the Hibbing Curling Club.

