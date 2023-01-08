MORA—The Hibbing High School boys wrestling team placed sixth at the Mora Invite held Saturday.
Mora won the event with 217 points, followed by Andover with 173, Aitkin 164, Rush City/Braham 127, Mille Lacs 126, then the Bluejackets at 98.
Sartell-St. Stephen had 93, Albany 75, Spectrum 39, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 13 and Mora Extra zero.
Hibbing got one champion in the event, Chrstian Jelle at 120.
Jelle had first-round bye, then he beat Mason Nelson of Mora 11-6.
In the finals, Jelle beat Zack Remer of Mille Lacs2-0 to win the title.
At 160, Bryson Larrabee pinned Aidan Halvorson of Sartell-St. Stephen at 3:15, then he beat Hudson Mann of MLR 3-1.
In the finals, Connor Gmahl of Mora beat Larrabee 16-3.
At 170, Preston Thronson was pinned by Jack Grell of Aitkin at 4:00.
In the consolation round, Theo Brown of Sartell-St. Stephen pinned Thronson at 3:36.
At 182, Cooper Hendrickson pinned Nolan McGaw of Mora Extra at 2:48, then he got a major decision, 20-6, over Jared Yates of Mora.
In the finals, Jacob Williams of Aitkin beat Hendrickson 3-2.
At 195, Thomas Hagen had a bye, then he pinned Dulton Bengtson of Rush City/Braham at 2:40.
In the finals, Nolan Israelson of Andover beat Hagen 7-5.
At 220, Ian Larrabee had a bye, then he pinned Dyllon Adams of Mora at 3:16.
In the finals, Larrabee lost 6-2 to Tramaine Davis of Andover.
At 285, Jacob Petrich was pinned by Ben Everson of Mora Extra at 1:57.
In the consolation round, Petrich had a bye, then he was pinned by Curtis Maegi of Mora at 1:48.
In his fifth-place match, Petrich received a bye.
For the Titans, Ethan Wellings was pinned by Brock Folkema of Mora at 41 seconds, then he was pinned by Tucker Strecker of Mille Lacs at 1:41.
At 152, John Duffey was beaten by Mason Plumski 8-3, then he was pinned by Kellen Gorman of Rush City/Braham at 3:57.
At 220, Mason Marx was pinned by Adams at 4:56, then he had a bye in the consolation round.
Marx beat Donovan Lund of Sartell-St. Stephen 7-5, then he placed third by beat Adams 7-5.
