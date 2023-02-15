HIBBING—It’s a just a fun meet at the end of the season, but it is one last tuneup for the Section 6A Meet.
That’s where Mesabi East, Rock Ridge and Hibbing found themselves Tuesday at the O’Brien Quad, which was held at the Hibbing High School Pool.
When everything was said and done, the Bluejackets scored 472 points, the Wolverines 423 and the Giants 378, but the farthest thing on the coaches’ minds was the results of the meet.
“I was looking for them to be able to come here and practice on these walls and starts,” Mesabi East coach Terry Layman said. “They swam their guts out on Saturday (at the Taconite Invite), so they still had to recover from that.
“There were some good swims, and there were some swims I don’t want to talk about.
They were tired, but they still swam well. Our medley relay did a good job. They haven’t swam it in months. There were some best times, so that’s what I’m looking at.”
Mesabi East did win four of the events, Cole Layman in the 200 freestyle (2:00.54); Carter Steele the 50 freestyle (22.67); Alex Leete the 500 freestyle (5:37.64); and 200 freestyle relay team of Mason Williams, Layman, Isak Schroeder and Steele (1:34.12).
So did the meet alter any plans that Layman has for the section meet?
“I already know what I’m going to do for sections,” Layman said. “We’re clear on what we’re going to do. We’re ready. This is normal. Every year at this meet, you have ups-and-downs.
“I don’t get too stressed about it.”
Rock Ridge coach Perry Brown had his team in the Taconite Invite as well, so the Wolverines were still feeling the effects of that meet, too.
“We were a little bit tired, so our swims were like 50/50,” Brown said. “Some guys swam well, some guys were regular. It was a little bit sluggish, but that’s the time of the year you’re in right now.
“We’ll keep tapering. During the taper, you’re up and you’re down, then you hope that you’re up on the day you want to be up on.”
Rock Ridge got wins from Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George and Aiden Bird in the 200 medley relay (1:45.46); Gunnar George in the 100 butterfly (53.72); Bodi George in the 100 backstroke (1:02.02); and Aagenes in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.82).
“We did just what we were trying to do,” Brown said. “We mixed things up. We had different relays going on, a lot of experimenting. We got some good results. We’re happy.
“We’re having a good time, and we had some good times. That’s what you’re looking for. You take what you’ve got and see what happens. In most of the kids, we were seeing positive things happen. That’s where you want to be. We’re rolling into the taper, and it looks like it’s working.”
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano saw more from his team than he did in the Hibbing Invite a couple weeks ago.
“At that invite, we were lackadaisical,” Veneziano said. “There wasn’t a lot of energy, a lot of adrenaline. We were almost lethargic at times. Today’s energy level was higher. Even though we were tired, it was much better than it’s been.
“We’re still struggling at spots because of that fatigue, but that’s OK. That’s a part of the process.”
Veneziano did see some positive things from his younger swimmers.
“We had some good swims from some of the younger guys, the rookies, who have been struggling all season just to keep up at practice,” Veneziano said. “They’re finally coming around because they finally got used to it.
“The veterans are tired. They’re swimming tired. They’re working hard. We’re nine days away from section prelims, so I’m not worried about being tired right now. We’re on pace to do exactly what we want to do.”
The Bluejackets got wins from Ben Philips in the 200 individual medley (2:19.10) and 100 freestyle (51.49); Tyler Fosso in diving (211.95); and Ben Philips, Luke Pocquette, Mathew Philips and Ben Riipinen in the 400 freestyle relay (3:34.91).
As far as the section goes, Veneziano didn’t see too much of a change in his team.
“Maybe a couple of things got answered,” Veneziano said. “They were in off events tonight. Riipinen and Pocquette, who went to the state meet in the breaststroke, didn’t swim the breaststroke.
“Ben in the IM, that’s an off event for him. I don’t want to see everybody doing their normal stuff at this time of the season. There’s some things you have to try to see what happens, to see where we’re at.”
Individuals:
200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George, Aiden Bird), 1:45.46; 2. Mesabi East (Carter Steele, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Isak Schroeder), 1:49.60; 3. Rock Ridge (Hunter LaMorea, John Kendall, Luke Hecimovich, Mikko Sundquist), 2:07.89.
200 freestyle — 1. Layman, ME, 2:00.54; 2. AJ Hultman, RR, 2:02.68; 3. Williams, ME, 2:07.00.
200 individual medley — 1. Ben Philips, H, 2:19.10; 2. Hecimovich, RR, 2:27.91; 3. Zade Baker, ME, 2:29.26.
50 freestyle — 1. Steele, ME, 22.67; 2. Gunnar George, RR, 22.84; 3. Luke Pocquette, H, 23.43.
Diving — 1. Tyler Fosso, H, 211.95; 2. Cole Hughes, H, 206.00; 3. Aagenes, RR, 185.60.
100 butterfly — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 53.72; 2. Layman, ME, 58.85; 3. Alex Hanegmon, H, 1:06.82.
100 freestyle — 1. Ben Philips, H, 51.59; 2. Williams, ME, 52.73; 3. Mathew Philips, H, 53.50.
500 freestyle — 1. Alex Leete, ME, 5:37.64; 2. Hultman, RR, 5:49.16; 3. Wylie Stenson, H, 5:53.73.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East (Williams, Layman, Schroeder, Steele), 1:34.12; 2. Hibbing (Ben Philips, Ben Riipinen, Pocquette, Hanegmon), 1:34.64; 3. Rock Ridge (Aagenes, Hecimovich, Hultman, Bird), 1:38.98.
100 backstroke — 1. Bodi George, RR, 1:02.02; 2. Mathew Philips, H, 1:03.00; 3. Baker, ME, 1:07.51.
100 breaststroke — 1. Aagenes, RR, 1:06.82; 2. Hecimovich, RR, 1:09.47; 3. Tony Nemanich, RR, 1:19.40.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Ben Philips, Pocquette, Mathew Philips, Riipinen), 3:34.91; 2. Rock Ridge (Gunnar George, Bodi George, John Kendall, Tye Hiltunen), 3:39.41; 3. Mesabi East (Steele, Leete, Danny Knapper, Baker), 3:59.17.
